We are all feeling the stress of having to sit at home and not having a routine. Whether you have joined a dance class before or not, now is the time to do so. Below we have a list of different online Bollywood and Bhangra dance classes you could be a part of right from the comfort of your living room, garden or even the kitchen. Check them out!

Epika Dance

Epika Dance is a fusion dance troupe from the UK who mix together different genre’s of dance including but not limited to Bollywood, Japanese, Hip Hop and Belly dance. The Epika Dance troupe perform at many different types of events and also provide dance classes around the London Area. They are currently offering a number of classes online.

Learn Bhangra

Learn Bhangra is a dance and fitness company whose main focus is to bring bhangra to everyone, as they believe that bhangra breaks barriers. They have been bringing Bhangra to your home way before self isolation started, with their online app that was founded in 2015.

The Bollywood Co

The Bollywood Co. is a Bollywood dance company with a difference. They offer spectacular dance performances as well as other services and collaborate with top global influencers and brands to give Indian dance the worldwide representation it deserves. They also work alongside leading choreographers, celebrities and brands and offer weekly dance classes in London. They are currently offering the following classes online as well as offering additional classes in semi classical, bhangra cardio and commercial Bollywood. If you head onto their instagram page they are also conducting a free IG Live class each week.

Bhangracise

Bhangracise has been around for 12 years, it originally started with a group of young bhangra dancers from a small town in the UK and the founders then realized they could take this beyond the local community and across the country. Since then Bhangracise has been teaching, performing and advancing the art of bhangra.

Dance with Manpreet

Anyone that loves Bollywood and Bhangra dance would of heard of the youtube sensation Manpreet Toor. She has made a name for herself with her sensational dance performances and routines as well as dancing in many music videos. She is offering online classes held on Saturday’s with some classes being tutorials of older dances she has performed to and others being brand new routines.

Absolute Bollywood

Absolute Bollywood is a Bollywood dance company founded by innovator Jennie Jethwani and they strive to make Bollywood and Indian dance more accessible in the UK. The company has performed at many major festivals including performing in France, Dubai Egypt, Germany and Mumbai.

Radhika Maya Dance

Radhika has loved dancing since she was a child and after performing and choreographing for years this teacher decided to combine her love for kids and dance and start teaching dance classes full time in and around the London area. Currently Radhika has been keeping her dance class participants happy by doing online dance classes which you could also join online. These dance classes are aimed at the younger dancers although there are adults classes as well.

Dance With Madhuri

This one we have kept until the end as it is slightly different to the live online classes we have seen above. World renowned dancer and Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene loves dancing and has been noted for her dancing style and her ability to be versatile as a dancer. One of the first to embrace the online dance world, Madhuri has an online dance website and each week new dance workshops are being added that you can watch an follow at your own time and own pace. There are different dance genres on there including Bollywood, Indian Classical, Bollyhop, Street Dancing and many more and she also features many famous Bollywood dance choreographers who show you how to move to some of the classic dance numbers.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.facebook.com/EpikaDanceTroupe