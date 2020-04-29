COVID-19: Sikh Nation Breaks Records With Their Biggest Blood Drive In Canada
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 29, 2020
As all of us continue to take measures against the coronavirus pandemic, these difficult times have been the moments where we have seen moments of hope and giving at a time when our daily lives have been upended with uncertainty with our daily lives shaped by the stay-at-home orders. Vancouver-based Sikh Nation has been breaking records with their biggest blood drive in Canada.
The New York Times reports that Canada has had 46,884 cases. As the hospitals all around the world are being overwhelmed as the COVID-19 cases continue to grow, organizations such as the Sikh Nation have stepped in to alleviate the stress that has taken place on Canada’s healthcare system.
In one of the largest blood drives earlier this month in April, Sikh Nation partnered with Canadian Blood Services to raise awareness of the need that the health care system in Canada has been facing due to the shortage of blood in this time of crisis.
Sikh Nation (Sikh Kom) which has been organizing blood drives since 1999, has roots in the 1984 genocide in India. Every November, the Sikh Nation honours the victims of the genocide remembering the thousands of Sikhs who were massacred in New Delhi and other parts of India. Their mission, according to the Sikh Nation’s official website, in order to honour the victims, has been to commemorate the victims by launching this life-saving campaign. The blood drive is emblematic of the goal to empower and stand up against atrocities and acts of violence against any group and individual. Thus far, they have saved over 140,000 lives and since their first clinics in lower mainland British Columbia, Sikh Nation blood drives has spanned across Canada and the world.
At a time, when the blood donations have dropped due to the regulated stay-in-home orders and the province, Sikh Nation was also recognized by the B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix commended the Sikh community for their altruistic contribution to Canada. In his press conference as noted by CBC, Dix noted, “People in the South Asian community of the Sikh faith, who every year launch one of the biggest blood drives in Canada, are launching a new blood drive, really at the call of Dr. Henry and many others across the country, and we’re so honoured and excited by that, it’s such an important thing to do and really heartening to see.”
Volunteers who have contributed to the campaign have called it a duty that has not been about recognition but awareness, which makes their campaign all the more commendable.
Jasjet Kaur says in an interview with Narcity that “our point is not really to hit like a numbers target. It really is just to save as many humans lives as possible. ” She also sees this effort having a long-term effect, “We need to view this as a marathon, not a sprint.”
Sukhdeep Singh, another volunteer who has been part of the organization since it was established said, “If you’re doing something year after year, and the health minister recognized it, to me it’s a good gesture … obviously, it feels great. It’s part of our duty to society. We’re enjoying all the privilege, and sometimes we ignore what we’re supposed to do to the neighbourhood, the community, the country as a whole.”
As this campaign continues to call its mission for the blood drive, it is important to know that there is still a need for blood donation in these trying times. Because of the strict physical distancing measures in place, the organization is encouraging the donors to schedule their own personal appointments to donate rather than organizing a mobile donation clinic. Moreover, it has also implemented strict cleaning measures and strong eligibility requirements to donate blood.
It is heartening to see these humanitarian efforts that are coming to light in these trying times.
To find where you can give blood please visit the schedules on www.sikhnation.net/blooddonation
Main Image Photo Credit: https://twitter.com/CanadasLifeline/status/800126608153649152
Nidhi Shrivastava
Author
Nidhi Shrivastava (@shnidhi) is a Ph.D. candidate in the English department at Western University and works as an adjunct professor in at Sacred Heart University. She holds double masters in South Asian Studies and Women's Studies. Her research focuses on Hindi film cinema, censorship, the figure o...
COMMENTS
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
COVID-19: Game On! Self-Isolation Is Turning People Into Serious Gamers
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
COVID-19: What Happens To The Strays And Pets During India's 21-Day Lockdown?
-
Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting
-
COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines
-
COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes
-
COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes
-
COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown
-
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
-
COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
-
COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health
-
#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!
-
World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?
-
March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Why Are Pakistani Girls Being Sold As Brides To Chinese Men?
-
Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump's India Trip That Mattered
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
-
Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!