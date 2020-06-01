“I Can’t Breathe” — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 01, 2020
America hasn’t seen this much unrest since the 1968 Civil Rights Movement. Sparked by the murder of George Floyd (who gasped “I can’t breathe”) by the Minneapolis Police, Americans from coast to coast took to the streets to demand justice and remind everyone that #BlackLivesMatter. A reminder in a country where breathing seems to only be afforded to some and not all.
Ever since the video of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department sent shockwaves across the social space, it has once again magnified the long-standing issue of police brutality on the black communities of America. A light has been sparked and sent thousands upon thousands of people to the streets of Minnesota. Day after day, the protests continued to spread across city lines and state lines and this past weekend we saw over 75 cities across the United States demanding justice for George Floyd as well as calls to arrest the remaining three officers who were involved. All of this in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed the “I Can’t Breathe” protest in honour of Floyd, Ahmaud Aubrey, Breonna Taylor and others who were victims of police brutality were peaceful at first. As soon as night fell however, the peaceful protests dissolved into scenes of a war zone, with the disruption being attributed to “outside agitators”. The flames were fanned across the United States and not since 1968 Civil Rights movement has the world witnessed a constant state of chaos as seen in this past week.
Minneapolis
And then it spread across the country.
Atlanta
Boston
Chicago
Cincinnati
Detroit
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Louisville
New York
Oakland
Portland
Seattle
Washington D.C.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.variety.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
