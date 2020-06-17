Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father’s Day Gifts
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 17, 2020
With Father’s Day 2020 around the corner, we have curated a list of fantastic gift options for dad. Whether dad’s a tech-loving guy, a fashionista or simply one who celebrates with a good drink in hand, we have something for all. Seriously, with all that he’s had to put up with this year don’t give him a social-distancing cold shoulder in the gift dept. Give your dad the much-deserved superstar vibe with these cool gifts that you won’t find anywhere else!
Hook Him Up
Microsoft
The new Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5” touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life designed to keep up with you and your family, making life easier for dad. Use it like a laptop or tablet for everyday tasks. Starting from $529 CAD.
If dad doesn’t have a Google Home Mini, $39.99 CAD, now’s the time to get him one. Small, simple, and powerful, this voice-activated smart home speaker is powered by Google Assistant, giving dad hands-free control of smart home, including Nest, Philips Hue, Belkin, and WeMo devices.
Amazon
Amazon’s Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera, $239.99 CAD, might be a gift best suited for dad. It includes 2-way audio so he can talk to visitors through the Blink app on your smartphone or tablet. It works with Alexa and capable of day and night coverage.
Samsung
The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $429.99 CAD, has a sleek, lightweight build, providing a premium experience for entertainment on-the-go. He can enjoy spending time at home with Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by sketching, colouring, and sharing his drawings using the pen.
Flash That Style
Uniqlo
The Paris design team, led by Christophe Lemaire, created a new collection of LifeWear using innovative fabrics and modern designs. This AIRism cotton crewneck shirt by Uniqlo is a suitable option for dad this summer. $14.90 CAD.
Call It Spring
Call It Spring’s Iorweth navy almond-toed lace-ups, $79.99 CAD, is a simple and elegant shoe design that dad can sport when he’d like to step up his fashion game.
Ecco
Contemporary and with that Scandinavian eye for clean, simple design, this men’s soft 7 leather sneaker shoe from Ecco, $210 CAD, ticks all the right boxes for both style and comfort.
Burberry
Burberry’s Brit For Men fragrance, $105 CAD, captures a relaxed elegance and effortless style. This fresh, oriental woody fragrance blends juicy green mandarin and ginger with wild rose and spicy hints of cedarwood to create a scent that dad will love.
The Veddas
The Veddas was created as a solution to offer natural, affordable skin and hair nourishment while staying true to Ayurvedic roots. This nourishing beard oil is vital protects the sensitive skin underneath facial hair and keeps it from flaking. $15.50 CAD.
Bath & Body Works
You can also choose to gift dad anything from the men’s line from Bath & Body Works, which launched two new scents — Coast and Atlantic. Their scents are a relaxing blend of sparkling mineral water, seaside lavender & white musk.
Loveclosely
How about a chic baseball cap for dad? Loveclosely has a selection of options including this Blue Cap, $45 CAD, and this holster bag, $60 CAD, with the translation, “The Sun Rises in the East.” This above the should holster bag is great for carrying daily essentials.
Rastah
With people stepping up their fashion game with fun face masks during the pandemic, how about giving dad a fun option from Rastah? This Artisan Block Print Face Mask, $20 USD, is entirely made of leftover hand printed cotton fabric from previous collections. It features beautiful abstract floral patterns which are printed using natural dyes on to the fabric. The mask itself is triple layered for added protection.
Give Him That Drink
Georgian Bay
How about treating dad to a bottle of Georgian Bay Vodka? It is made from a blend of Canadian two-row malted barley and corn-based vodka. The purity of the spring water used to make Georgian Bay Vodka lends to its extremely smooth finish. It is slightly sweet with subtle citrus notes and a creamy vanilla finish. It’s a great gift for dad as he can make his own vodka martinis or a wide variety of premium cocktails right at home, $39.95 CAD.
Arterra Wines Canada
If your dad prefers white wine with a unique story, he might appreciate Le Grand Clos Chardonnay from internationally recognized winemaker, Thomas Bachelder. This chardonnay hails for Jordan Bench, arguable one of the most prized vineyards in Ontario. It’s rich, unique and bursting with complex flavor of ripe tropical fruits and sweet, subtle vanilla bean. Dads who prefer red, they also have a 2017 Pinot Noir, $44.95 CAD.
Glenfiddich
How about spoiling dad this father’s day? Glenfiddich is the world’s most awarded single malt scotch whisky. The Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Reserve is a single malt scotch, matured exclusively in ex-bourbon casks for 14 years. Finished in deeply charred new American Oak casks, the liquid delivers a rich, sweet and vibrant flavour to this award-winning single malt scotch, $70 CAD.
THE RAMPUR TRILOGY
This Indian malt from Rampur Distilleries located in Rampur India, can’t be missed! It has spent two-thirds of its life in American oak bourbon barrels, and the other third in European oak sherry casks. Exuding a sensuous balance of dry sherry spice and sweeter, tropical notes from the American oak. Check out their “trilogy” of single malt whiskeys comprised of Rampur PX Sherry, Rampur Select and Rampur Double Cask. Get one, get all. You can’t go wrong with this distillery’s 75-year history.
SOCIAL LITE
For dads who prefer a lighter drink, treat him to a set of vodka spiked teas — the way iced tea is meant to taste, made from real brewed tea with no added sugar or colour. Zesty lemon or peach adds the perfect kick of refreshment to this brewed black tea. Their new flavours includes the Gin Soda in lime.
Arizona Hard Green Tea
This is the new drink for virtual happy hour with dad. It’s 100% real brewed green tea, ginseng extract & a touch of premium orange honey. It’s a classic beverage — now with a kick! Dad might just appreciate a pack or two.
Fit Hard Soda
For the soda-loving dad, this one’s for you. Fit Hard Soda is the nation’s first all natural fruit flavoured, ready-to-drink (RTD), vodka soda beverage sweetened with monk fruit. It has zero preservatives, zero carbohydrates and is gluten free. Cheers to dad!
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
