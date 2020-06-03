June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

We’ve got our monthly list of tech gadgets that you need! Check out our list of June 2020 hottest tech gadgets right here!

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Price: $529 CAD

Features: This device has a 10.5” touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI) and a stylus Surface Pen. It is powered by a Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor 4425Y 8th Gen Intel® Core m3 Processor and it is expected to last up to 10 hours with continuous use. It also has the latest security features like Windows Hello Face Sign in.

iPhone SE

Price: $599 CAD

Features: This is one of the more affordable iPhone models with a 4.7” screen that has a resolution of 1334 x 750 (336 PPI). The phone is water and dust resistant and comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is also secured by Apple’s Touch ID and storage options go from 64GB-256GB.

Lumen

Price: $488 CAD

Features: This measures your metabolic rate of burning energy or calories by breathing into the device. From here, the device pairs with the IOS and Android compatible app and gives users a health plan based on their results. This plan updates based on the metabolic reading and gives nutrition, diet, exercise and sleep recommendations.

Sony HT-G700

Price: $699.99 CAD

Features: This sound bar is compact and designed to provide the ultimate surround sound experience with the latest Dolby Atoms formats. There is even a dedicated speaker to provide only voice audio, so that voices are crystal clear. The sound bar also makes connecting fairly easy with the option of either Bluetooth or HDMI connectivity.

