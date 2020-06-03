June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 03, 2020
We’ve got our monthly list of tech gadgets that you need! Check out our list of June 2020 hottest tech gadgets right here!
Price: $529 CAD
Features: This device has a 10.5” touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI) and a stylus Surface Pen. It is powered by a Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor 4425Y 8th Gen Intel® Core m3 Processor and it is expected to last up to 10 hours with continuous use. It also has the latest security features like Windows Hello Face Sign in.
Price: $599 CAD
Features: This is one of the more affordable iPhone models with a 4.7” screen that has a resolution of 1334 x 750 (336 PPI). The phone is water and dust resistant and comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is also secured by Apple’s Touch ID and storage options go from 64GB-256GB.
Price: $488 CAD
Features: This measures your metabolic rate of burning energy or calories by breathing into the device. From here, the device pairs with the IOS and Android compatible app and gives users a health plan based on their results. This plan updates based on the metabolic reading and gives nutrition, diet, exercise and sleep recommendations.
Price: $699.99 CAD
Features: This sound bar is compact and designed to provide the ultimate surround sound experience with the latest Dolby Atoms formats. There is even a dedicated speaker to provide only voice audio, so that voices are crystal clear. The sound bar also makes connecting fairly easy with the option of either Bluetooth or HDMI connectivity.
Main Image Photo Credit: FashNerd.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Be A Home School Hero With These Key Teaching Tips
-
#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
-
Art History Of Bangladesh: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
-
Art History Of Pakistan: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
May 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Art History Of India: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
COVID-19: Sikh Nation Breaks Records With Their Biggest Blood Drive In Canada
-
COVID-19: Game On! Self-Isolation Is Turning People Into Serious Gamers
-
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
-
COVID-19: What Happens To The Strays And Pets During India's 21-Day Lockdown?
-
Ramadan 2020 Food Guide: What To Eat & What To Avoid During Your Month Of Fasting
-
COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines
-
COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes
-
COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes
-
COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown
-
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
-
COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
-
COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health
-
#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!
-
World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?
-
March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Why Are Pakistani Girls Being Sold As Brides To Chinese Men?
-
Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump's India Trip That Mattered
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
-
Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!