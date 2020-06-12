Eye-Opening Books to Educate Ourselves on #BlackLivesMatter
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 12, 2020
Educating ourselves about systematic racism is a stepping stone towards being actively anti-racist. We have curated a list of books that are eye-opening and will educate us as we come to terms with our own privilege and support the Black community and #BlackLivesMatter.
The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power by Desmond Cole
Award-winning Toronto journalist Desmond Cole wrote a hard-hitting 2015 cover story for Toronto Life magazine detailing the dozens of times he had been stopped and interrogated by the police force. He drew unyielding attention to the injustices faced by Black Canadians on a daily basis. Both Cole’s activism and journalism find vibrant expression in his first book, The Skin We’re In. Cole chronicles just one year—2017—in the struggle against racism in this country. If you’d prefer to listen to the audiobook on Audible, click here.
How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
This book was named one of the best books of the year by The New York Times Book Review. In How to Be an Antiracist, Kendi guides readers through antiracist ideas that will help readers see the different kinds of racism, understand the consequences, and work to oppose them in our systems and in ourselves. If you’d prefer to listen to the audiobook on Audible, click here.
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
In this New York Times bestseller, Ijeoma Oluo offers a hard-hitting examination of race in America. Racism is still a difficult subject to talk about. How do you tell someone their jokes are racist? How do you explain white privilege to your white, privileged friend? Oluo guides readers of all races through these subjects of discussion. If you’d prefer to listen to the audiobook on Audible, click here.
Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla Saad
The New York Times and USA Today bestseller, Me and White Supremacy takes readers on a 28-day journey of how to dismantle the privilege within ourselves so that society can stop inflicting damage on people of color, and in turn, help white people do better, too. Heartfelt stories, anecdotes and examples are shared throughout this book. If you’d prefer to listen to the audiobook on Audible, click here.
Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson
This book, which was also adapted into a movie, tells a powerful true story about the potential for mercy to redeem us, and is a call to fix the broken system of justice. It was named on of the most influential books of the decade by CNN. It tells the story of Bryan Stevenson, a young lawyer whose first case was that of Walter McMillian, a young man who was sentenced to die for a notorious murder he insisted he didn’t commit. If you’d prefer to listen to the audiobook on Audible, click here.
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou’s debut memoir is a modern American classic that captures the longing of lonely children and the brute insult of bigotry. It’s a beautifully told childhood story that echoes painful emotions and joyous ones as she learns kindness and love. If you’d prefer to listen to the audiobook on Audible, click here.
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
