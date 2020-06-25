You guys, it’s mango season! To celebrate your mango love here are seven easy DIY recipes to help you enjoy the tropical fruit this summer! Well, you can thank us after trying them out!

There are two kinds of people in this world – the ones who eat mangoes like humans and the ones who don’t. If you are a mango lover, then maintaining human dignity while eating one is difficult. We love the cup scoopers, juice drinkers, and the messy eaters. Well, that’s how you enjoy this tropical fruit – no bars held! Summer misses a beat without this fruit. Worry not, here are five DIY recipes with the king of fruits that you can enjoy before summer vanishes. Mangolicious, ain’t it?

1. Corn & Raw Mango Salad

Simple, easy, healthy, and delicious – corn and mango salad is a deadly combination. The dish is well under 100 calories and is crunchy. Kids will love this too. Here’s what you need to do:

Ingredients

2 Corn ears husked

1 Mangoes peeled and diced

1/2 Yellow bell pepper cut into small pieces

1/2 Orange bell pepper cut into small pieces

1 Cup Cherry tomatoes cut into halves

1/4 Red onion chopped finely

1/2 Cup minced cilantro

2 Tbsp vinegar

Lemon extract for seasoning

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt

Pepper if needed

Directions

Cut corn and place all the kernels in a bowl. Chop the rest of the vegetables and place them all the bowl and mix well. Four servings.

2. Mango Popsicle

These mango popsicles bring together the best of two things – ice cream and mangoes. Kids can make this and they will love it too. Well, if you ask us, it brings out the kid inside us!

Ingredients

Ripe mango- at least 2

1/4 Milk

Sugar/honey

Popsicle mold or small paper cups

Directions

Select your mangoes, skin, and chop them.

Meanwhile, take 1/4 cup of milk – boil it, and let it cool down.

Blend together mangoes, milk, sugar/honey, and make it into a smooth paste. A quick tip – add the sugar as per the taste of the mangoes.

Pout the mango pulp into popsicle molds, cover it and freeze it for about 1.5 hours. Make sure to place the ice cream stick into the molds when it is semi-frozen.

Remove the molds and serve cold!

3. Mango Coconut Chia Pudding

This simple pudding can be a healthy snack for the entire family and can be had at any point during the day. The chia seeds bring with them protein, fiber, and omega-3 fats. While the coconut milk makes the texture of the pudding thick. Here’s how to try this one!

Ingredients

1 Cup full-fat coconut milk

3 Tbsp chia seeds

2 Cups chopped mango

2 Tbsp maple syrup/honey/sugar or any other sweetener of your choice

Directions

Mix chia seeds and coconut milk and leave it to rest for 10 minutes

In a blender, mix the mangoes and honey till they become smooth

Layer the chia pudding and the pureed mango evenly

Garnish with coconut flakes

4. Mango Panna aka Aam Panna

Beat the heat with Mango panna which is well known for its cooling effects. A perfect blend of tangy and spicy- this one is an excellent source of vitamin C, a perfect remedy for exhaustion and heat.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized mango

1/4 cup sugar (measure according to the sourness of the mangoes)

1/2 Tsp roasted jeera powder (cumin powder)

A small cup of mint leaves

Rock Salt or black salt

Directions

There are quite a few ways to cook the mangoes –

Pressure cook the mangoes for 2 whistles, remove the skin and take the pulp. Discard the seed.

You could also peel the skin, cut the mangoes, and boil them in water with sugar to get a concentrated mix that can be stored in the refrigerator.

1. Mix 3 cups of chilled water. Add jeera powder, salt, ice cubes, and mix well.

2. Add sugar if need be. You don’t need extra sugar if you are using the concentrated version.

3. Crush mint leaves to the drink.

4. Serve chill

5. Mango Rasam

Zesty, tangy, flavorsome, and super tasty – Mango Rasam is all this and more. Mango Rasam and rice are like a match made in heaven. Throw in some potatoes on the side & woot! Life is good!

Ingredients

1 Unripe mango

1/4 Tsp turmeric

Salt – As needed

3 Green chilli

1 Tsp jaggery

1 Tsp coriander leaves (make sure to chop them)

2- Green chilli

1 Tsp Black pepper

1 Tsp Cumin seeds

1 Tsp oil

3/4 Tsp mustard

1 Red chilli

1 Pinch of asafoetida

1 Curry leaves

Directions

1. Peel then slice the mangoes, followed by pressure cooking them. Don’t forget to mash them well then add 2 and a 1/2 to 3 cups of water, salt, turmeric, and slit green chillies.

2. On the other side, powder pepper, cumin seeds, and green chillies.

3. Add the powder to the rasam, add jaggery and boil well for 2 mins. Lastly, add finely chopped coriander leaves.

4. Add some oil to the pan, add mustard seeds, red chillies, asafoetida, and some curry leaves. Once all of them turn brown, you have finished the tempering. Add the mixture to the rasam and we are done!

6. Mango Masala Rice

If you want to try something different this summer, then try this simple masala rice that can be the perfect lunch. All you need is a raitha and papad for the side. Masala rice needs

Ingredients

1 Raw mango

3 Cups cooked rice

2 Tsp chili powder

One pinch turmeric powder

Salt

2 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tsp mustard seeds

A few curry leaves

Directions

1. Peel the mango and cut the mango into small pieces. Discard the seed.

2. Meanwhile, cook Basmati rice with a few drops of oil. This way the rice won’t get mushy. Once the rice is cooked, spread it on the pate and let it cool.

3. In a pan, heat oil, add some mustard seeds, and let it splutter. Follow it by curry leaves and then add chopped mangoes, turmeric powder, chili powder, and salt as needed.

4. Saute the mixture till the raw flavor of the masalas is gone. Make sure you don’t overcook the mangoes.

5. Add the mango mixture to the rice, sprinkle salt accordingly. Add some coriander and serve!

7. Mango Kheer

Mangoes are also known to be dessert fruits. They can leave you with a sense of satisfaction especially when they come in the form of a sweet. Here’s one such recipe of Mango Kheer:

Ingredients

1 Cup mango pulp (puree)

1 Milk

3/4 cup semiya (vermicelli)

1 Tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

3/4 Tsp elaichi powder (cardamom)

6 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp slivered badam (badam)

1/4 Cup raisins

1/4 Tsp saffron strands

Directions

1. Pulp mangoes and thinly slice down the almonds.

2. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and roast vermicelli till it turns golden brown in colour.

3. Once the vermicelli is roasted, add full cream milk, and make sure it boils well. Let it cook well for a few minutes and don’t forget to keep stirring.

4. Once the vermicelli goes soft, add sugar, and cook till the sugar dissolves and mixes well with the vermicelli.

5. All that’s left is for you to add raisins and cardamom powder, give a nice stir and switch off the flame.

6. Let the kheer cool down then add mango pulp, mix it properly and refrigerate Mango Kheer for at least an hour.

7. Garnish the kheer with almond flakes and serve chilled.

Main Image Photo Credit: https://jessicainthekitchen.com