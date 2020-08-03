4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020

August is here and if you’re looking for an upgrade, check out these hot tech gadgets that are hitting the markets this month!

LG Velvet 5G

Price: $599 USD

Features: This phone is 6.8” and was designed to watch shows and movies due to great visuals and audio. It has an 8MP ultra wide front camera and a 48MP rear camera with all kinds of cool recording features such as speed control. The phone runs on Android 10 and has a 4300 mAh battery with fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Price: $399 USD

Features: This is the latest smartwatch release and it is expected to be water and dust resistant, have 8GB of storage, a 1.2” screen display and 1 GB of RAM. It is also expected to have a battery life that lasts more than four days.

MudraBand

Price: $139 USD

Features: This is a smartwatch band that syncs with an Apple Watch and controls your watch using gestures. Therefore, you do not have to actually touch the watch to use it, you can move your finger or wrist in certain ways in the air, and your watch will respond accordingly.

iPad Pro

Price: $780 USD

Features: This is the latest and most powerful iPad to date and comes in a 11”- 12.9” screen. Storage options includes 128GB-1TB in storage. It is powered by an A12Z Bionic chip, as it is designed for heavier use and to replace a computer. Camera options include a 12MP and a 7MP camera that offers 4K video recording. It also includes Apple Pencil use, Face ID and a battery that will survive 10 hours of video or internet surfing.

Featured image Photo Credit: SlashGear.com