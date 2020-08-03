4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 03, 2020
August is here and if you’re looking for an upgrade, check out these hot tech gadgets that are hitting the markets this month!
Price: $599 USD
Features: This phone is 6.8” and was designed to watch shows and movies due to great visuals and audio. It has an 8MP ultra wide front camera and a 48MP rear camera with all kinds of cool recording features such as speed control. The phone runs on Android 10 and has a 4300 mAh battery with fast-charging.
Price: $399 USD
Features: This is the latest smartwatch release and it is expected to be water and dust resistant, have 8GB of storage, a 1.2” screen display and 1 GB of RAM. It is also expected to have a battery life that lasts more than four days.
Price: $139 USD
Features: This is a smartwatch band that syncs with an Apple Watch and controls your watch using gestures. Therefore, you do not have to actually touch the watch to use it, you can move your finger or wrist in certain ways in the air, and your watch will respond accordingly.
Price: $780 USD
Features: This is the latest and most powerful iPad to date and comes in a 11”- 12.9” screen. Storage options includes 128GB-1TB in storage. It is powered by an A12Z Bionic chip, as it is designed for heavier use and to replace a computer. Camera options include a 12MP and a 7MP camera that offers 4K video recording. It also includes Apple Pencil use, Face ID and a battery that will survive 10 hours of video or internet surfing.
Featured image Photo Credit: SlashGear.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
