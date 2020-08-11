Now that dining out is back in London, UK, it’s time to continue our run of cool restaurants for you to check out. Starting with Brigadiers, which takes its inspiration from the classic military bars of India.

The Sethi family owns 16 top notch eateries under the banner JKS Restaurants. Among them are five top notch Indian establishments within Central London. One of these is Brigadiers, based in the Bloomberg Arcade within walking distance of Bank station and all the banks and offices in London. From the outside it is hard to see how this restaurant could be anything but mundane, however it is the inside that will wow you. Brigadiers restaurant accommodates for 140 covers inside and a further 34 outside on the terrace, perfect for an afternoon/evening in the sun.

Brigadiers’ inspiration came from the classic military mess halls where soldiers take a break to chill out, eat, talk and play games. The restaurant is broken up into different rooms designed by noted luxury interior decorator Brady Williams Studio boasting some cool Indian art deco aesthetic to this place. Depending on what you fancy, you can catch live sports, or play a game of pool.

Within the walls of Brigadiers you are also welcome to play a card game whilst you dine, if you so wish. The lacquered tables and red curtains exudes a private club feel where the bankers can kick back and relax after a hard day in the office. Yes, it’s one huge man cave.

Now let’s talk about food! Indian BBQ with a twist! Taking advantage of all the traditional Indian BBQ tools such as the tandoor, charcoal grills, wood ovens and Indian smokers, Brigadiers offers some delicious mouth-watering dishes such as the Tandoori Salmon Tikka, Nepali Bhutwa Lamb Belly Ribs, Full Rack Tandoori Lamb Chops, Rotisserie Chargha Chicken and Dum Beef Shin and Bonemarrow Biryani.

For my order I started with the Indo Chinese Chilli Chicken Lettuce Wraps which came presented beautifully on a plate with 4 generous portions. I also had to order the Lasooni Chicken Tikka Skewer as I saw someone else order the same and it looked delicious.

For my main, I went all out and chose their Mixed Grill Sizzler which you could smell as soon as it left the kitchen. It looked amazing stacked up on a hot cast iron sizzler and the aroma was phenomenal. Along with this, I also ordered a chilli cheese naan and Daal Makhani.

To finish it tall off, I ordered the Banana and Yogurt Kulfi because … why not?

Brigadiers definitely brings a unique ambience and it’s the perfect place for an after-work get together, dinner with the parents or a unique family night out!

