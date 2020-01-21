Kutir Celebrates India’s Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
Culture & Lifestyle Jan 21, 2020
We love to check out cool restaurants and bring our experiences to you. This time, we jetted off to Chelsea UK to Kutir. Co-founded and helmed by Michelin star Chef Rohit Ghai, Kutir, pleases the palate with a menu inspired by India’s rich wildlife heritage. From lamb shanks to venison and a special shout out to their exquisite Paneer Makhani (and more), our senses were definitely seduced by dining in this beautiful boite.
Kutir which means cottage in Sanskrit is a hidden gem tucked away behind the hustle and bustle of London. This restaurant is more like a home then an eatery which is nestled between townhouses in the heart of Chelsea. A converted townhouse with numerous quaint rooms that are all decorated with their own unique style, Kutir blends it all together to form an elegant setting.
Kutir which launched in 2018, is the mastermind of Michelin star chef Rohit Ghai and business partner Abhishake Sangwan. It is Ghai’s first solo restaurant after working for other London-based Michelin star restaurants such as Gymkhana and Jamavar, the latter which received it’s Michelin star just 10 months after Ghai took over the kitchen. Ghai has also made appearances on BBC MasterChef, Zee TV and Sony TV.
Guests can expect to taste traditional flavours of India with modern dishes which pay homage to India’s rich heritage and wildlife. There is also an extensive cocktail list that will add its own taste to the dishes.
The restaurant also holds two fine dining private rooms which are perfect for meetings or family gatherings. The Sariska room is decorated in beautiful wallpaper displaying the Indian Jungle and the Ranthambore room depicts the Rajasthani culture and weather permitting you can actually take your drinks out onto the terrace that overlooks the courtyard, striking when the British weather is behaving.
I loved the downstairs dining area that was nice and cosy and super comfortable. From my seat you could see the bar area where the barmen are busy preparing drinks for the guests and it is still very quiet and peaceful as each section is split up and only holds around 40 guests.
As a starter, I ordered one of my favourites Paneer Makhani and I was floored by how different this dish not only tasted but was presented. When you think of Paneer Makhani you envision the paneer being chopped up into squares and thrown into a very oily buttery sauce. However, that was not the case when Chef Rohit Ghai put his touch to on it. The paneer was cooked to perfection and was completely unlike anything I expected. I was so amazed by this dish I forgot to take a picture as I was so keen to tuck in.
From the menu two dishes really stood out for me. The first was one of my British favourites the Lamb Shank but with a very Indian twist as it was served with purple potato, Mathania chilli, coriander seeds and chokha. It was perfect with its pouring gravy that oozed flavour. My mouth was watering as soon as the dish arrived and taking the first bite was magical, all the different flavours blended together and I couldn’t get enough of it. The purple potato mixed well with the rich lamb shank giving it a varied texture.
The second dish I ordered was something that the chef thought I would like: the Jungle Mass Paratha which was venison cooked in a rich sauce served with steaming hot buttery paratha. I am salivating just thinking about how yummy this dish was considering venison is not something I would ordinarily choose.
Finally to finish off my experience at Kutir I had to order a dessert and so I choose the dish I had heard so much about the Chocolate Banana which is a Valrhona chocolate served with banana and a Creme Brulée on the side. Once again the dish was presented with such elegance and class and although I could of done with some more bananas the flavouring was just insane.
If you are looking for a fine dining experience that will blow your mind then KUTIR is the place to visit I can guarantee you will not walk away disappointed.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.timeout.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
