ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

Dec 11, 2019

Rachna Sethi

‘Tis the season to be jolly … and stressed, yes?! Busy streets, schedules and hectic crowds can make seasonal shopping challenging but don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Check out and be “present” with our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019 loaded with mindful holiday gifts from South Asian entrepreneurs so you can shop stress-free while giving you an opportunity to consciously support the community! 

From a mindful perspective, one of the most meaningful gifts you can give to anyone is your undivided attention. With the holidays around the corner, we recommend giving presence over presents however, we recognize getting your loved one’s tangible gifts may still be on your to-do list. To help you keep calm and carry on this season, we’ve curated a special, mindfulness inspired holiday gift guide. Short on cash? Still no reason to stress, our suggestions include gifts for a variety of budgets.

Check out our mindfulness-based gift guide below:

Online Meditations: Thankfully the evolution of technology has enabled us to access tons of meditation practices at our fingertips. Give the gift that gives your loved ones improved focus, relaxation and an opportunity to practice mindfulness with a meditation gift from South Asian expert Deepak Chopra. Tons of options on different subjects are available on The Chopra Center website. Some of our favourites include “The Secret of Love” album, the 21-day meditation challenge on Miraculous Relationships and there’s even a Healthy Holiday Meditation Kit. Short on cash? No problem there’s lots of free resources on the site as well; choose one and it in to a custom, online e-card for a personal touch!

Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts: This is the perfect time to give (even check out for yourself) Deepak Chopra’s Healthy Holidays Meditation Kit, $14.99 US. Photo Credit: http://choprameditationcentre.com

 

The Right Yoga Mat: Stretching is one of the secrets to youth so why not give a sustainable gift that gives your loved ones the space to practice? Despite yoga’s roots being South Asian, most yoga-based products are not owned by South Asians. Motivated to provide a solution and have more South Asian business ownership, Nihaar Sinha founded Maiya which creates beautiful, luxury yoga mats with cultural inspired designs. Shop their online store here or check them out on Instagram.

Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts: Hamza Evil Eye Mat, $148 US. Photo Credit: https://livemaiya.com/

 

Healthy & Environmentally-Friendly Copper Water Bottle: Kaarigar Handicrafts in India sells these gorgeous copper wares including this handy copper water bottle with copper straws so you can mindfully replenish yourself.  Copper is historically one of the key Ayurvedic elements as drinking water enriched with copper every morning on an empty stomach “helps all three Doshas (Kapha, Vata, and Pitta” according to their website. Every order also includes a blessed red thread for your your wrist. Founded by Amelia and Alnasir Khan, Kaarigar Handicrafts works with local artisans in India on a ethically sound fair wage environment.

Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts: Copper water bottles with matching reusable straws, $60 CAD each. Photo Credit: www.kaarigarhandicrafts.com

 

A Spiritual Vacation: Travel experiences are truly the gift that keeps on giving. Why not treat your loved one to a spiritual experience? The Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centres offer vacation retreats at a few different ashrams around the world. With the first centre founded by South Asian Swami Vishnudevananda in 1959 (inspired by his guru Swami Sivananda), the non-profit ashrams host Yoga Vacations that create space for visitors to learn the Swami’s teachings, participate in daily Satsangs (including meditation and chanting), yoga classes, spiritually enlightening workshops vegetarian meals.

Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts: Give the gift of an ashram retreat at one of the beautiful locales of Sivananda International Yoga Vedanta Centres. Photo Credit: www.sivananda.org

 

Crystal Healing: Mala beads are an excellent way to keep the mindful vibe intact. This Shiva Puri Baba beads from Maha Mala based out of New Delhi is a great gift. Made from 8mm Brown Lace Agate, Smoky Quartz, Black Spinel (Black Spinel crystal is noted to alleviate anxiety and bring about calm) and pyrite with a Smoky Quartz drop pendant.

Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts: Shiva Puri Baba beads by Maha Mala, $144 US. Photo Credit: www.mahamala.com

 

Love Notes: Give the gift of gratitude with a thank you card or spread some love with a personal love letter. Your experience writing the note can be a mindful writing practice and it’s a thoughtful gift that will likely get you a big holiday hug in return! With Bombay Paper (founded by Toronto-based yoga instructor Shaheen Sayed) you can have vintage design stationary or beautifully hand-crafted cards to create your  personalized love note aka a priceless present.

Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts: Snowflake handmade set of 5 greeting cards, $14.99 CA. Photo Credit: Bombay Paper, shop on Etsy

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Kaarigar Handicrafts, Maiya, Bombay Paper, Maha Mala

Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...

Recent Shows