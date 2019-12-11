ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 11, 2019
‘Tis the season to be jolly … and stressed, yes?! Busy streets, schedules and hectic crowds can make seasonal shopping challenging but don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Check out and be “present” with our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019 loaded with mindful holiday gifts from South Asian entrepreneurs so you can shop stress-free while giving you an opportunity to consciously support the community!
From a mindful perspective, one of the most meaningful gifts you can give to anyone is your undivided attention. With the holidays around the corner, we recommend giving presence over presents however, we recognize getting your loved one’s tangible gifts may still be on your to-do list. To help you keep calm and carry on this season, we’ve curated a special, mindfulness inspired holiday gift guide. Short on cash? Still no reason to stress, our suggestions include gifts for a variety of budgets.
Check out our mindfulness-based gift guide below:
Online Meditations: Thankfully the evolution of technology has enabled us to access tons of meditation practices at our fingertips. Give the gift that gives your loved ones improved focus, relaxation and an opportunity to practice mindfulness with a meditation gift from South Asian expert Deepak Chopra. Tons of options on different subjects are available on The Chopra Center website. Some of our favourites include “The Secret of Love” album, the 21-day meditation challenge on Miraculous Relationships and there’s even a Healthy Holiday Meditation Kit. Short on cash? No problem there’s lots of free resources on the site as well; choose one and it in to a custom, online e-card for a personal touch!
The Right Yoga Mat: Stretching is one of the secrets to youth so why not give a sustainable gift that gives your loved ones the space to practice? Despite yoga’s roots being South Asian, most yoga-based products are not owned by South Asians. Motivated to provide a solution and have more South Asian business ownership, Nihaar Sinha founded Maiya which creates beautiful, luxury yoga mats with cultural inspired designs. Shop their online store here or check them out on Instagram.
Healthy & Environmentally-Friendly Copper Water Bottle: Kaarigar Handicrafts in India sells these gorgeous copper wares including this handy copper water bottle with copper straws so you can mindfully replenish yourself. Copper is historically one of the key Ayurvedic elements as drinking water enriched with copper every morning on an empty stomach “helps all three Doshas (Kapha, Vata, and Pitta” according to their website. Every order also includes a blessed red thread for your your wrist. Founded by Amelia and Alnasir Khan, Kaarigar Handicrafts works with local artisans in India on a ethically sound fair wage environment.
A Spiritual Vacation: Travel experiences are truly the gift that keeps on giving. Why not treat your loved one to a spiritual experience? The Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centres offer vacation retreats at a few different ashrams around the world. With the first centre founded by South Asian Swami Vishnudevananda in 1959 (inspired by his guru Swami Sivananda), the non-profit ashrams host Yoga Vacations that create space for visitors to learn the Swami’s teachings, participate in daily Satsangs (including meditation and chanting), yoga classes, spiritually enlightening workshops vegetarian meals.
Crystal Healing: Mala beads are an excellent way to keep the mindful vibe intact. This Shiva Puri Baba beads from Maha Mala based out of New Delhi is a great gift. Made from 8mm Brown Lace Agate, Smoky Quartz, Black Spinel (Black Spinel crystal is noted to alleviate anxiety and bring about calm) and pyrite with a Smoky Quartz drop pendant.
Love Notes: Give the gift of gratitude with a thank you card or spread some love with a personal love letter. Your experience writing the note can be a mindful writing practice and it’s a thoughtful gift that will likely get you a big holiday hug in return! With Bombay Paper (founded by Toronto-based yoga instructor Shaheen Sayed) you can have vintage design stationary or beautifully hand-crafted cards to create your personalized love note aka a priceless present.
Main Image Photo Credit: Kaarigar Handicrafts, Maiya, Bombay Paper, Maha Mala
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
COMMENTS
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
-
It's Not Too Late: 5 Ways You Can Save Your Marriage
-
Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
-
Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!
-
Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Even The Dalai Lama Approves! Joy On Demand Reveals How You Can Find Your Resiliency Through Meditation
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!