ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be “Present” With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

‘Tis the season to be jolly … and stressed, yes?! Busy streets, schedules and hectic crowds can make seasonal shopping challenging but don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Check out and be “present” with our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019 loaded with mindful holiday gifts from South Asian entrepreneurs so you can shop stress-free while giving you an opportunity to consciously support the community!

From a mindful perspective, one of the most meaningful gifts you can give to anyone is your undivided attention. With the holidays around the corner, we recommend giving presence over presents however, we recognize getting your loved one’s tangible gifts may still be on your to-do list. To help you keep calm and carry on this season, we’ve curated a special, mindfulness inspired holiday gift guide. Short on cash? Still no reason to stress, our suggestions include gifts for a variety of budgets.

Check out our mindfulness-based gift guide below:

Online Meditations: Thankfully the evolution of technology has enabled us to access tons of meditation practices at our fingertips. Give the gift that gives your loved ones improved focus, relaxation and an opportunity to practice mindfulness with a meditation gift from South Asian expert Deepak Chopra. Tons of options on different subjects are available on The Chopra Center website. Some of our favourites include “The Secret of Love” album, the 21-day meditation challenge on Miraculous Relationships and there’s even a Healthy Holiday Meditation Kit. Short on cash? No problem there’s lots of free resources on the site as well; choose one and it in to a custom, online e-card for a personal touch!

The Right Yoga Mat: Stretching is one of the secrets to youth so why not give a sustainable gift that gives your loved ones the space to practice? Despite yoga’s roots being South Asian, most yoga-based products are not owned by South Asians. Motivated to provide a solution and have more South Asian business ownership, Nihaar Sinha founded Maiya which creates beautiful, luxury yoga mats with cultural inspired designs. Shop their online store here or check them out on Instagram.

Healthy & Environmentally-Friendly Copper Water Bottle: Kaarigar Handicrafts in India sells these gorgeous copper wares including this handy copper water bottle with copper straws so you can mindfully replenish yourself. Copper is historically one of the key Ayurvedic elements as drinking water enriched with copper every morning on an empty stomach “helps all three Doshas (Kapha, Vata, and Pitta” according to their website. Every order also includes a blessed red thread for your your wrist. Founded by Amelia and Alnasir Khan, Kaarigar Handicrafts works with local artisans in India on a ethically sound fair wage environment.

A Spiritual Vacation: Travel experiences are truly the gift that keeps on giving. Why not treat your loved one to a spiritual experience? The Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centres offer vacation retreats at a few different ashrams around the world. With the first centre founded by South Asian Swami Vishnudevananda in 1959 (inspired by his guru Swami Sivananda), the non-profit ashrams host Yoga Vacations that create space for visitors to learn the Swami’s teachings, participate in daily Satsangs (including meditation and chanting), yoga classes, spiritually enlightening workshops vegetarian meals.

Crystal Healing: Mala beads are an excellent way to keep the mindful vibe intact. This Shiva Puri Baba beads from Maha Mala based out of New Delhi is a great gift. Made from 8mm Brown Lace Agate, Smoky Quartz, Black Spinel (Black Spinel crystal is noted to alleviate anxiety and bring about calm) and pyrite with a Smoky Quartz drop pendant.

Love Notes: Give the gift of gratitude with a thank you card or spread some love with a personal love letter. Your experience writing the note can be a mindful writing practice and it’s a thoughtful gift that will likely get you a big holiday hug in return! With Bombay Paper (founded by Toronto-based yoga instructor Shaheen Sayed) you can have vintage design stationary or beautifully hand-crafted cards to create your personalized love note aka a priceless present.

Main Image Photo Credit: Kaarigar Handicrafts, Maiya, Bombay Paper, Maha Mala