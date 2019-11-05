Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 05, 2019
November is the month for huge tech releases from the biggest tech brands out there! Check out these hot November tech gadgets that you need now!
Price: $249.99 USD
Features: This is an interesting release from Bose as they are one of the only audio sunglasses on the market. They include audio capabilities, Bluetooth, 99% UVA/UVB protection and a microphone! The sunglasses are supposed to allow users to listen to music without headphones as the speakers subtly direct sound to a user’s ears.
Price: $699-$849 USD
Features: The latest iPhone release from Apple only weighs 194 grams and has a screen size of 6.1” with a resolution of 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi. The phone runs on an A13 Bionic chip and is splash and water resistant. Memory options include 64-256GB. There is also a 12MP dual cameras and 4K video recording. According to Apple, the new model is also supposed to last an hour longer than the previous model.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Price: $499.99 USD
Features: The latest noise cancelling headphones released from Bose are sleeker than the previous models and come in new colours like rose gold. They also come with innovative noise cancelling technology that allows users to increase or decrease the amount of noise cancelling that they want. The headphones also monitor a user’s environment and adjust the audio capabilities to best suit one’s surroundings. Plus, the headphones last 20 hours and can be fast charged so that minimal time is wasted charging.
Price: $1349 USD
Features: This latest surface model weighs 744g and comes equipped with a 13” touchscreen with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 with 267 ppi. Camera options include a 5MP front camera and a 10MP rear camera. The device also comes with 8-16GB RAM and 128GB-512GB of storage. Last but not least, the device lasts for 13 hours.
Main Image Photo Credit: YouTube
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Upcoming DIL Gala Fundraiser-Mughal Nights Set To Shine In Toronto
ANOKHI WOMENS' CLUB Presents Our Highly Anticipated 2nd Interactive Seminar & Event & YOU'RE Invited!
Saturday October 2 At 12 Noon: Canadian Museum of Hindu Civilization Set To Unveil Significant Monument Dedicated to Canadian Soldiers
Anokhi Media Corp. Announces ANOKHI Magazine's First Annual Holiday Issue, Launch Of ANOKHI PULSE On Rogers On Demand Online And ANOKHI's 5th Annual Gala Kick Off!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
-
It's Not Too Late: 5 Ways You Can Save Your Marriage
-
Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
-
Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!
-
Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Even The Dalai Lama Approves! Joy On Demand Reveals How You Can Find Your Resiliency Through Meditation
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
-
You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
Sweat The Small Stuff: When Working Out We've Got To Work On Our Smaller Muscles Too
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Yes, The Downward Dog Can Be A Mindful Move: The Magic Of Mindful Yoga
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!