November is the month for huge tech releases from the biggest tech brands out there! Check out these hot November tech gadgets that you need now!

Bose Frames Alto

Price: $249.99 USD

Features: This is an interesting release from Bose as they are one of the only audio sunglasses on the market. They include audio capabilities, Bluetooth, 99% UVA/UVB protection and a microphone! The sunglasses are supposed to allow users to listen to music without headphones as the speakers subtly direct sound to a user’s ears.

iPhone 11

Price: $699-$849 USD

Features: The latest iPhone release from Apple only weighs 194 grams and has a screen size of 6.1” with a resolution of 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi. The phone runs on an A13 Bionic chip and is splash and water resistant. Memory options include 64-256GB. There is also a 12MP dual cameras and 4K video recording. According to Apple, the new model is also supposed to last an hour longer than the previous model.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Price: $499.99 USD

Features: The latest noise cancelling headphones released from Bose are sleeker than the previous models and come in new colours like rose gold. They also come with innovative noise cancelling technology that allows users to increase or decrease the amount of noise cancelling that they want. The headphones also monitor a user’s environment and adjust the audio capabilities to best suit one’s surroundings. Plus, the headphones last 20 hours and can be fast charged so that minimal time is wasted charging.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Price: $1349 USD

Features: This latest surface model weighs 744g and comes equipped with a 13” touchscreen with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 with 267 ppi. Camera options include a 5MP front camera and a 10MP rear camera. The device also comes with 8-16GB RAM and 128GB-512GB of storage. Last but not least, the device lasts for 13 hours.

Main Image Photo Credit: YouTube