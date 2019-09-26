Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 26, 2019
In Houston, Texas Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was greeted with a political rally that had everything: a trending #HowdyModi hashtag, major protests, bromance with Trump and some viral-worthy controversy. Here are our 5 takeaways from the Modi & Trump bromance in Texas.
Howdy Modi, a mega-event organized by and for the Indian diaspora in Houston,Texas was a potent political spectacle. The deafening sound of the drums every time Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and President of the United States, Donald Trump clasped hands and waved at the frenzied crowd was captured by global media. The leaders of the world’s two largest democracies sent out a clear message — we have each other’s back. The growth of US exports to India, fight “radical Islamic terror”, a tough stance on China, abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution, thereby revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were some of the issues that the two leaders addressed at the NRG Football Stadium. We bring to you the top five takeaways from the Trump Modi rally:
1. Truly #HowdyModi
This is the first time in recent years that an Indian PM witnessed support in such large numbers in a foreign country. The event was nothing short of a soap opera with millions glued to their television sets for their prime time show. The stadium was packed with more than 50,000 Indian Americans and NRIs who came together to cheer for the leaders. This was also an event where Modi looked equal to Trump which will be beneficial for him in his domestic politics.
2. A Celebration Of The Indo-US Ties:
The audience broke into slogans and cheers every time Modi and Trump clasped hands and waved at the crowd. Both the leaders engaged in back-slapping each other. Modi lent his own election slogan to Trump: Abki baar, Trump Sarkar, endorsing Trump for a second term. He also went on to say, “Mr. President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017. And today, I have the honour of introducing you to my family. ” On the other hand, Trump said, “India has never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump. My administration fights for you (PM Modi) every day. Going beyond the protocol-driven agenda, the two leaders clearly put both the countries in the global spotlight.
3. Kashmir On A Global Stage
Modi had received international criticism for his actions in Kashmir. Thousands of people were reportedly detained, there was a complete security clampdown, besides a mobile and internet blackout. But Modi brought out his defensive act and discussed the Kashmir issue, and even defended his Government’s actions in Kashmir. He even asked the audience for a standing ovation at the event. In not so many words, Modi accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists. “The time has come for a decisive fight against terrorism and those who support terrorism. I want to stress here that President Trump is standing firmly against this.”
4. It Was Not All Cheers
Amidst all the celebration, the rally also witnessed a huge protest outside the auditorium by Alliance for Justice and Accountability, AZAAD Austin, and South Asian Youth in Houston Unite. The protesters used #AdiosModi to ask Modi to go back and answer about the Kashmiri lockdown. Besides placards, the protesters were also waving Kashmiri and Khalistani flags. The protest signs screamed “Real Hindus don’t lynch”, “Hinduism is real, Hindutva is fake” and “Houston, we have a problem: It’s Modi”. Incidentally, Modi also met members of Kashmiri Pandits community, Bohara Muslim and Sikh community leaders at Texas.
5. The Hasan Minhaj Controversy:
Imagine sitting in the parking lot of the stadium but seeing your picture on the jumbotron. Well, that was what happened with the renowned comedian and host of Netflix’s Patriot Act Hasan Minhaj. He was denied entry to the event stating “lack of space” But later the actual reason was given that his comments on Prime Minister Modi “were not appreciated.” As a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said, “They were honouring me for my comedy while also blackmailing and blackballing me and kicking me out for my comedy. It is the most Indian thing ever. They were like ‘we’re proud of you but we’ll never say it to your face’.”
Main Image Photo Credit: India Today
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national international publications including TIME OUT India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and newer experiences. If she's not filing stories, you'll probably find her...
COMMENTS
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Ditching Plastic Straws: Key Mindful Ways You Can Protect The Environment
-
Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
-
It's Not Too Late: 5 Ways You Can Save Your Marriage
-
Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
-
Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!
-
Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Even The Dalai Lama Approves! Joy On Demand Reveals How You Can Find Your Resiliency Through Meditation
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
-
You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
Sweat The Small Stuff: When Working Out We've Got To Work On Our Smaller Muscles Too
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Yes, The Downward Dog Can Be A Mindful Move: The Magic Of Mindful Yoga
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
Face It, Relationships Are Hard: Mindful Tips On How To Keep The Romance Going While Keeping Your Relationship Real
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Roadmap To Gender-Balance In The Workplace: Key Mindful Ways On Being An Magnificent Mentor
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!