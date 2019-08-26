Culture & Lifestyle / Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets

Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets

Culture & Lifestyle Aug 26, 2019

Geeta Wahab

by  

Living away from home for the first time can be an amazing adventure. It’s finally your time to come into your own and just do you. However, it’s also the time for life lessons to come fast and furious. In your kitchen, your bedroom and your bathroom, keep things organized while giving your dorm some drip with these cool space saving gadgets! 

Many companies are stocking mini versions of popular appliances knowing that living spaces are getting very cozy, and that space and storage are a virtue. Taking your time to suss out quality small versions of appliances will go the extra mile in making solo life comfortable and much easier to manage. Spending a little extra dough on the appliances will also help to save money in the long run, because you won’t have to worry about quality coffee, yummy snacks and meals, a skin care routine, and just living that #bosslife when you’re not at work or in classes.

The Bedroom

It’s where your days start and end, and it should be the comfiest version of where you want to be. If you need a one-stop-shop to dress up the bedroom a bit, Homesense offers some wonderful, and wallet-friendly, gadgets and home décor. Like this phone dock with storage and USB capability, it keeps everything you need to walk out the door in one convenient spot, perfect for a bedside table or desk and a diffuser with speaker, which is great for pumping up those bumping morning tunes along with some bright citrus oils to wake you up, or some calming lavender with some jazzy jams at bedtime for some quality zzz’s.

Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets: Diffuser with Speaker, $49.99 CAD and Phone Dock with Storage and USB capability, $39.99 CAD. Photo Credit: HomeSense

 

The Kitchen

A few minutes in the kitchen will save you countless dollars and minutes hunting for food later in the day when the snacks and caffeine are within arm’s reach. Nespresso recently launched the Inissia Coffee Maker which is perfectly sized to tuck into any corner. All you need is water and the coffee pods, which can be sent right to your door. Delonghi also has the Livenza Compact All Day Grill, a genius three-in-one appliance has comes with three sets of plates – grill, waffle, and sandwich, making this a literal all day grill. There’s also nifty little recipe book that comes with it.

 

Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets: Nespresso Inissia Coffee Maker, $179.99 CAD and Delonghi Livenza Compact All Day Grill, $129.99 CAD. Photo Credit: The Bay

 

The Bathroom

The Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator is definitely one of those things that you probably don’t need but simultaneously something that you absolutely need. It’s the perfect size to store all your beauty needs, and the chilled products will help keep you looking refreshed day after day. For the final glam touch to just about any mirror is a string of dimmable lightbulbs, which can move room to room or where ever needs a hint of fabulous.

 

Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets: Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator, $59.95 CAD. Photo Credit: Urban Outfitters. String of Dimmable Lightbulbs, $24.99CAD. Photo Credit: Amazon

 

Pro Tip

Cash in on being a student when you can to add some of these pieces to your collection. Many stores and outlets have student discounts which you can take advantage of, like Amazon Prime Student, which also hooks the discount up on textbooks.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Amazon 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program

Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!

Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away

Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga

Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019

Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life

August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?

Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019

I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour

Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer

Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life

Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Culture & Lifestyle

Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
Beauty

About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle

Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
Beauty

About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
Culture & Lifestyle

Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
Showbiz

August 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Fashion

Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
Culture & Lifestyle

Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
What Pisses Me Off

What Pisses Me Off!
Beauty

About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
Culture & Lifestyle

Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets

Popular

What Pisses Me Off

What Pisses Me Off!
Culture & Lifestyle

Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
Beauty

About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
Fashion

Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
Culture & Lifestyle

Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
Showbiz

August 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!