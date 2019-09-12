The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can’t Live Without
Sep 12, 2019
As fall comes to our doorstep, its the perfect time to get some solid tech upgrades to get you ready for work, school and everything else in between! Check out these September tech gadgets that you need now!
Price: $1500 USD
Features: This is an upgrade to a powerful gaming laptop. The new edition has an Intel 10th Generation CPU and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. There is also 4K resolution to ensure all games are viewed at the highest visual quality. It has also doubled its storage to make memory usage comfortable.
Price: $1150 USD
Features: This smartphone has a 6.71” screen and is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor. The phone also has 40MP front and back cameras and comes equipped with all the popular sensors like the accelerometer. To keep it going, the phone will be powered by a 4200mAh battery.
Price: $229.95 USD
Features: This is the latest tracker from Fitbit and it includes an Amazon Alexa voice command as well as a Spotify app to listen to music on the go. The fitness tracker also includes all the standard features like: 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, smartphone notifications, waterproof exercise tracking etc. Last but certainly not least, it has a 5-day battery life.
Price: $200 USD
Features: This is the cheaper alternative to the Nintendo switch. It has a 5.5” screen and a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Unlike the original switch, it is only designed for playing on the go and in handheld format. It also comes in a bunch of bright colours like turquoise and yellow and it weighs only 275g. The battery life is expected to last for 7 hours.
