Fall for some serious upgrades and next-level tech. From folding phones to the latest in Apple watches, check out these hot October tech gadgets that you need now!

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Price: $2000 USD

Features: This hefty price tag comes with the cool feature of a folding one’s phone. It comes in two sizes 4.6” and 7.3” screen, with a resolution of 2152×1536 pixels and 362ppi. There is a 10MP cover camera, double 8MP+10MP front cameras and 16MP+12MP+12MP triple rear cameras. Users can also video record in 4K. The battery capability is a maximum of 4380mAh and it includes fast charging.

Apple Watch 5

Price: $429-$799 USD

Features: This is the latest Apple Watch which has innovative updates like the use of new exterior materials like titanium and an all-day battery life. There are also new features like interchangeable bands, a screen that’s always readable and the ability to make everything totally customizable. In terms of health, it offers ECG, cycle tracking, monitoring decibels for hearing safety, relaxation techniques and emergency injury detection. In terms of exercise, the watch can go beyond tracking running to track things like yoga, cycling, interval training and swimming due its water resistance. Last but not least, the watch offers the ability to make calls, texts and get access to emergency assistance.

Apple iPad 7th Gen

Price: $329 USD

Features: The latest iPad has a 10.2” retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels. It is powered by a A10 Fusion chip that is expected to perform two times faster than its predecessors. It has also updated its cameras and has all-day battery life.

Samsung A70s

Price: $530 USD

Features: This smartphone comes equipped with a 6.7” screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 393ppi. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and 6GB RAM. It includes a 32MP front camera and 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear cameras. The phone is also powered by a 4400mAh battery.

