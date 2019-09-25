Ditching Plastic Straws: Key Mindful Ways You Can Protect The Environment
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 25, 2019
The climate needs our protection now. Don’t be overwhelmed by what you can do. Start small. And that means ditching plastic straws.
With Greta Thunberg’s emotional plea at the United Nations General Assembly which followed the string of climate change protests that happened all over the world, it’s no wonder that environmental concerns are a big and worthy cause of world-wide concern and attention.
With so many environmental challenges, the scope of it all can feel overwhelming but don’t let the pressure of it push you away from taking action! Instead, focus on what you can do to help including stopping the use of plastic straws; read on to learn how this small act can help reduce harm to the planet. It’s time to show our climate some compassion.
Why are plastic straws so bad for the planet?
There are several reasons plastic straws add to the pollution of the planet, here are a few key ways:
- When plastic straws are not recycled (they are difficult to recycle due to the type of plastic they are made of), they end up in landfills or polluting oceans.
- Plastic straws are not biodegradable: they can take up to 200 years to degrade (degrading is the process that occurs over time when plastic breaks done into smaller pieces of plastic called microplastics).
- Plastic (and microplastic) can get consumed by animals and harm them (not to mention if animals consume microplastic and then we consume the animal, it can get transferred back to us).
How can putting a stop to using plastic straws help?
Straws may be a small plastic item but considering the United States of America alone uses 500 million straws daily, but their impact is significant;
- They account for approximately 2000 tonnes of plastic pollution put into the ocean every year.
- Over 1 million seabirds and 100 000 marine animals die from ingesting plastic every year (straws contribute to those numbers).
- They may make drinking a drink slightly easier but they make beach clean up harder: they are in the top 15 list of most common kind of garbage removed during beach clean-up.
Who has committed to phasing out plastic straws?
Several countries and/or cities are beginning to recognize the importance of banning single use plastics (which includes plastic straws). New Delhi with its huge 20 million people population, led the way for India in 2017 by banning single-use plastics, Taiwan, Seattle and Malibu are some of the other countries and cities that have a ban in effect. Both the United Kingdom and Canada are also taking steps with the Queen showing support in 2018 by banning use of all plastic straws (and bottles) at the Royal Estate and the Canadian government has committed to banning single-use plastics as early as 2021.
Countries and cities taking steps helps us move forward but it’s important for businesses to start the journey as well. Opting-out of using plastic straws is a great conscious decision that some big companies are making. A few corporations include Alaska Airlines, the first airline to phase out plastic straws and stir sticks, McDonalds (in U.K. and Ireland but we hope to hear they take this action worldwide) and Starbucks has also gotten on board with a promise to phase out plastic straws by 2020.
What can you do to help?
- First and foremost, stop using plastic straws!
- If you love a straw, there’s alternative options you can purchase including re-usable metal straws and paper straws.
- Help spread the word by sharing this information on your social media platforms.
- When it comes to politics, pay attention to what candidates are saying about their commitment to environmental concerns.
- Participate in a voluntary beach (or general garbage) clean-up…if you can’t find one, start one yourself like a Mumbai resident Afroz Shah did using Facebook and Twitter (photograph above).
- Sign the OneLessStraw Pledge Campaign (an initiative by a not-for-profit organization called OneLessStraw) to show your Country of residence you support the ban of plastic straws.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.sott.net
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
COMMENTS
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
-
It's Not Too Late: 5 Ways You Can Save Your Marriage
-
Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
-
Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!
-
Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Even The Dalai Lama Approves! Joy On Demand Reveals How You Can Find Your Resiliency Through Meditation
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
-
You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
Sweat The Small Stuff: When Working Out We've Got To Work On Our Smaller Muscles Too
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Yes, The Downward Dog Can Be A Mindful Move: The Magic Of Mindful Yoga
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
Face It, Relationships Are Hard: Mindful Tips On How To Keep The Romance Going While Keeping Your Relationship Real
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Roadmap To Gender-Balance In The Workplace: Key Mindful Ways On Being An Magnificent Mentor
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!