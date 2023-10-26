Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, The Auric Living Conference is making a stop at Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto. This one-day holistic healing conference is destined for greatness and future stops across Canada and the United States. The Toronto line-up includes Gabby Bernstein, Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Cheryl Hickey, Eva Redpath, Nikki Bergen, Gina Livy, Joy McCarthy, Lauren Berlingeri, Lisa Marie Holmes, Holly Caroll, Asha Frost, and very own Raj Girn. The conference will be a fully immersive and healing experience including breathwork, keynotes, meditation, healing rituals, a holistic pop-up market, and more. Check out the details here!

The Auric Living Conference is destined to be Canada’s leading wellness + well being event of 2023. Over the course of a full day, you will be nurtured and cared for as you connect, create and communicate with your highest self. This event features workshops, special events, nutritious food, auric gifts and miraculous moments where you will feel deeply called to leap into your highest calling- your divine destiny. Mark your calendar for Sunday, October 29, 2023, and grab your tickets asap! Consider this event to be the most monumental healing session of the year for your soul!

Check out the full listing of speakers and their bios right here!

Tickets and Details are available at www.auricliving.ca.

Get ready to embrace abundance in all corners of your life and join us for the most cosmic wellness event of the year! With world-class speakers taking the stage, along with New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Shefali Tsabary and Gabby Bernstein. The lineup is going to be one that will shift uplevel and inspire you to accept only legacy worthy living for 2023. Our very own Raj Girn will also be taking the stage!

Join us on Sunday, October 29th at Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto for this leading edge, inspirational and beautiful experience and let’s come together for mindfulness, movement and JOY. This is the time when we all step into our highest self.

General Admission Ticket includes: $199 plus tax

All workshops, panels and keynote presentations

A healthy food experience throughout the day, including welcome breakfast, lunch and snacks, apothecary bar and more

A signed copy of Dr. Shefali’s best-selling book, A Radical Awakening

A curated swag bag

VIP Ticket includes ALL of the above PLUS: $399 plus tax

Meet and Greet with Dr. Shefali Tsabary

Meet and Greet with Gabby Bernstein

Preferred Seating

VIP Lounge Access throughout the day with gourmet snacks

VIP Swag Bag

And more unique experiences!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.auricliving.ca