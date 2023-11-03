Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter’s Wedding Plans?
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 03, 2023
We continue our series where Dr. Monica Vermani answers questions about life, love and everything in between.
Dr. Monica Vermani (@drmonicavermani) is a Clinical Psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress and mood & anxiety disorders, and the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. She is a well-known speaker, columnist and advocate in the field of mental health and wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is now available on Amazon, and her in-depth online self-help program, A Deeper Wellness, offers powerful mental health guidance, life skills, knowledge and healing, anywhere, anytime.
Dear Dr. Monica,
At best, I have a civil if a little strained relationship with my sister-in-law. I have always felt uncomfortable around her sense of competitiveness. And it came to a head recently, in a conversation about my daughter’s upcoming engagement party.
A little background. Sonja (not her real name) and I are married to brothers who are very close. Our husbands would love nothing more than for she and I to have a friendly, supportive relationship. It was all I could do to keep my thoughts to myself as my sister-in-law negatively compared my children to hers for years. As a result of her constant comparisons, our children never enjoyed one another’s company, and grew apart as young adults.
My daughter and her fiancé chose a nice restaurant as the venue for their engagement party. They made it clear that they wanted a relaxed nice dinner for family and a few close friends, with no speeches, gifts, or fanfare. A few days after the invitations went out, my sister-in-law showed up, party invite in hand, and demanded that we ask her daughter to act as emcee of the event. I declined the offer, explaining my daughter’s wish for a simple evening. My sister-in-law then insisted that she would call her directly and sort this out. I told her not to bother my daughter, that their minds were made up. She insisted that her daughter would make a perfect emcee, and she would call my daughter and talk sense into her.
I found myself saying that even if they wanted an emcee, my daughter would choose a close friend to fill that role. This infuriated my sister-in-law. She stormed out and declined the invitation to my daughter’s party. Now I’m under pressure from my husband, my daughter, and my brother-in-law to apologize and patch things up! I’m feeling judged, blamed, and unfairly responsible for making peace! How can I fix this?
Signed,
Word-weary
Dear Weary,
Why not enlist all the family members who are throwing you under the bus and demanding that you make this situation right part of the solution? For example, you could bring your husband and brother-in-law along to meet with your sister-in-law. Allow their influence to dilute the hurt feelings — however misplaced and inaccurate you feel they are — and smooth things over. If this doesn’t do the trick, bring in your secret weapon — your daughter — who could give her cousin and aunt special roles in preparing for her upcoming wedding. She could invite them along to shop for her wedding dress, research wedding cake makers, caterers, or florists, or host a rehearsal dinner.
It doesn’t matter who is to blame. What does matter is what is at stake. And what’s at stake is a whole lot of family business that doesn’t need to go from bad to worse. The only person you can control is yourself. You can choose to make this better, even though you are by no means entirely to blame. Sometimes in life, especially when we are dealing with people we know can be difficult, we need to give in, and give them a little of what they want or need, or, as I like to say, give the baby the bottle! And I’m guessing what your sister-in-law wants and needs is to feel included. In the interest of world peace, I suggest you give this approach a try.
Best of luck!
Dr. Monica Vermani
Main Image Photo Credit: www.pexels.com
Dr. Monica Vermani
Author
Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist who specializes in treating trauma, stress, mood & anxiety disorders and is the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is coming out in 2021. www.drmonicavermani.com
COMMENTS
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Bestie Roommate Is A Nightmare
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!
-
Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House
-
We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest
-
5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty
-
Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!
-
This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani Being Back In The Office Is Giving Me Anxiety
-
Indian Afternoon Tea At Bobby's In Leicester UK? Yes Please!
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Ex Tells His Friends His Cheating Is My Fault
-
Travel The World With Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro's Global Cuisine