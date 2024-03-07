The Living Luxe Design Show Presented By JennAir Announces Powerhouse Program Of Speakers
Lifestyle Mar 06, 2024
MEDIA PARTNERSHIP
The Living Luxe Design Show Presented By JennAir Announces Powerhouse Program Of Speakers
APRIL 19-21, 2024
The Living Luxe Design Show (LLDS), set to enhance Toronto’s cultural landscape with its return in 2024, announces its official program with an impressive speaker lineup and an unparalleled, grand-scale exhibition. The event will showcase innovations in interior design, architecture, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury while celebrating cutting-edge designs and the latest trends for homes. Presented by luxury kitchen appliance brand, JennAir, LLDS takes place from April 19th to 21st, 2024, at the expansive Toronto Congress Centre. Spanning more than 60,000 square feet, LLDS invites thousands of visitors into a realm of luxury through immersive experiences, captivating speaker sessions, inspired fashion shows, and beyond, establishing itself as Canada’s newest and most innovative show of its kind.
ANOKHI LIFE is a proud media partner for this event. “As a community-driven media company, we pride ourselves in supporting diverse organizations and companies that add value for our community to expand their opportunities both professionally and personally.” – Founder & CEO, Raj Girn.
— OFFICIAL PROGRAM —
The official program on the JennAir Stage announced:
Friday, April 19
- THE FUTURE OF ARCHITECTURE featuring Dee Dee Taylor Eustace (Taylor Hannah Architect Inc.), Gianpiero Pugliese (Audax), and Martha Franco (Martha Franco Architecture and Design)
- UNLEASHING YOUR CREATIVE POTENTIAL featuring Jason Cameron (Toronto Fashion Academy)
- DISRUPTING DESIGN WITH JENNAIR featuring Brenda Danso (BD Interior Design) and Aleem Kassam (Kalu Interiors)
- EXPERT PANEL featuring Richard Wengle (Richard Wengle Architect Inc) and Harvey Wise and Robin Nadel (Wise Nadel Design)
- IN FULL COLOURfeaturing Andrea McMullen (ADM Design) and Emily Grundy (Sherwin-Williams Canada)
Saturday, April 19
- GET INSPIRED featuring Michael London (Michael London Design)
- THE MAKING OF A BRAND featuring Lori Morris (Lori Morris Design)
- THE VALUE OF PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE featuring Michelle Mawby (Lucid Interior Design), Cori Halpern (Cori Halpern Interiors), and Sharon Portelli (Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario)
Sunday, April 21
- Buzz Luxury Secrets (COMING SOON): A thrilling collaboration with prominent figures in the real estate community, bringing informative and expertly curated content from key industry experts. Confirmed speakers to date include Barry Cohen (RE/MAX), Michael Phinney (Royal LePage), and Richard Silver (Sotheby’s)
- INSIDE THE CREATIVE MIND OF INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED DESIGNER KARIM RASHID
All three days will also feature exciting runway fashion shows in collaboration with the Toronto Fashion Academy, redefining the boundaries of creativity and luxury. Brands to be featured on the runway include Clutch-It, Demascare, House of Dwir, and HOSH Canada.
LLDS has also released a complete list of dynamic exhibits from top furniture, technology, auto, kitchen, and appliance brands such as: JennAir (Title Sponsor), KOHLER (Official Plumbing Sponsor), Noeud Flooring (Official Flooring Sponsor), HP Canada (Official Technology Partner), Sherwin-Williams Canada (Official Paint Sponsor), Jura, Smeg Canada, Weavers Art, Maserati of Toronto, Deki Home Inc., alongside many others.
Internationally acclaimed design firms will exhibit at LLDS, including Lori Morris Design, Michael London Design, Wise Nadel Design, ADM Design Inc., and much more. LLDS will also showcase an impressive sculptural entrance by Nikano Studios featuring fascinating mixed media art pieces that combine handcrafted sculptures with precise hand-cut pieces of mirror that form body parts of the sculpture to create a jaw-dropping visual effect. Celebrated artist Russell Young will also be making a special appearance on April 18 and April 19.
“I’m thrilled about the remarkable lineup of speakers and exhibitors we’ve curated for this year’s Living Luxe Design Show,” says Jennifer Lipkowitz, the visionary Publisher of Living Luxe Magazine, and the driving force behind LLDS. “We aim to showcase the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication across various industries, from interior design and architecture to fashion and innovation. By bringing together such diverse talents in one place, we’re not only creating an unparalleled experience for attendees but also elevating Toronto’s status as a hub for luxury and design excellence.”
In addition to this immersive exhibition, LLDS will host philanthropic evening galas, inspirational events, fashion shows, and more:
- The 2nd Annual CITY COUTURE Glamour In Eden presented by Rogers in support of SickKids (Thursday, April 18, 6:00pm): An exclusive gala that seamlessly blends philanthropy and fashion innovation with an exclusive Runway Show featuring the brilliance of local Canadian designers, a luxury live auction, and a portrait studio by George Pimentel
- LLDS Opening Night Party(Friday, April 19, 7:00pm): Celebrate the opening of Canada’s newest luxury design show integrating design, home decor & lifestyle inspiration, where Living Luxe Magazine comes to life.
- Living Luxe Awards Show(Saturday, April 20, 7:00pm): Presented by Living Luxe Magazine at the prestigious Liberty Grand, this inaugural event will be an exclusive celebration honoring the forefront of interior design, architecture, fashion, and real estate. The show boasts an exciting panel of judges, including renowned journalist – Jeanne Beker, Vice President and Creative Director of the Liberty Entertainment Group – Nadia Di Donato, Founder and Principal at NKPR – Natasha Koifman, innovative Toronto designer – Shelli Oh, award-winning fashion entrepreneur – George Sully, and Founder and Principal of Richard Wengle Architect Inc. – Richard Wengle.
Tickets for all events are on sale now at LivingLuxeDesignShow.ca.
— ABOUT THE LIVING LUXE DESIGN SHOW —
The Living Luxe Design Show is where innovation meets elegance, and design takes centre stage. The LLDS is a celebration of the extraordinary, bringing together visionary exhibitors to showcase the latest trends and innovations in interior design, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication.
The LLDS brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.
Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine, Jennifer Lipkowitz and Anthony Sirianni, LLDS is set to reshape the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.
For inquiries:
www.livingluxedesignshow.ca
#LLDS24
Instagram: @livingluxemagazine
Media Contact
For media inquiries, contact NKPR:
Victoria Baker, [email protected]
Billie Thompson | Account Coordinator
NKPR
Toronto | New York
686 Richmond St. West
Toronto ON | M6J 1C3
289.923.3269 | f. 416.515.0099
Blog | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Can I Convince My Friend That Her Threatening Boyfriend Is The Problem, Not Me?
