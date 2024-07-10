The Sold Out 2024 Women Empowerment Awards Will Present Two $10K Grants & Scholarships To Winners
Culture Jul 10, 2024
Record breaking Women Empowerment Awards is sold out with two $10,000 grant awards and scholarships. Supermodel Coco Rocha and Ashley Callingbull, Keisha Chanté are among the celebrities set to attend, with Voices Rock Medicine to perform at the event. ANOKHI LIFE is a proud media partner.
The Women Empowerment Awards
The Women Empowerment Awards has been created to recognize and celebrate the diverse achievements of women in Canadian business, leadership, community service, and lifetime achievements. It is designed to empower women as key change makers in our community and support female entrepreneurs with their business and to help them advance in their careers.
The organization is a firm believer that we rise by lifting others. The Women Empowerment Awards is a movement and platform for women to share their stories and experiences, to have their voices heard, to promote and motivate other women. Its’ mandate is to celebrate the women leaders and entrepreneurs who have made an outstanding impact in our society and empowered others to do the same.
The Mission
The mission is to elevate, educate and empower women who will not only inspire the next generation of strong leaders and key change makers, but provide a community for those currently leading.
The Vision
Educated, empowered women and young girls are change agents. When women and girls are supported, they become advocates for their rights and the well-being of their communities, leading to equality and change. They build social capital for themselves and for future generations. When more women ascend to leadership roles, they become role models and empower other women. More women leaders will also influence the high-level decision-making that will pave the way to gender equality.
The Event
Set to take place on September 13th, 2024 at the Park Hyatt Toronto, the event will have award winners announced on stage at the event. The Women Empowerment Awards presented by Rogers Communications Inc. in association with Mantella Corporation was created to recognize and celebrate the diverse achievements of trailblazing women across Canada. The upcoming 2024 event has sold out in a record breaking 2.5 months before the Awards, signaling the overwhelming support and enthusiasm for this year’s event.
Set to take place on September 13th at the prestigious Park Hyatt Toronto, this event promises to be an unforgettable evening of recognition, empowerment, and inspiration.
Event Highlights:
Rogers Communications has returned with their exclusive $10,000 grant to the ‘Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Award‘ along with Mantella Corporation returning in it’s third year with the ‘Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Award’ of $10, 000, recognizing the excellence and entrepreneurship of woman in our diverse communities.
Participating Personalities:
- Klaudia Zinaty, Women Empowerment Awards President, who developed the awards with her mission to help empower women entrepreneurs.
- Suzanne Rogers, philanthropist and dedicated supporter for young people and a devoted leader of causes that strengthen and shape Canadian civic and cultural life. Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a $10,000 grant to a recipient exemplifying the ideals of entrepreneurship by running a successful start-up or being the driving force of a successful business.
- Sylvia Mantella, Vice-President Marketing Sponsorship and Philanthropy Mantella Corporation, respected Canadian philanthropist and presenter of The Mantella Corporation BIPOC Entrepreneur Award. A $10,000 grant to recognize excellence in BIPOC business leaders who have overcome challenges, breaking through roadblocks to gain credibility and establish themselves in their industry.
- Supermodel Coco Rocha: An international supermodel, ambassador for Audi Canada, and advocate for women’s rights, as a special guest. Her presence underscores the event’s mission to highlight and support women’s empowerment across all sectors.
- Supermodel Ashley Callingbull: The first Canadian and first First Nations woman to be crowned Mrs. Universe and a prominent voice for Indigenous issues. Deeply rooted in her culture and through her visibility, Ashley had been an advocate in breaking down stereotypes of Indigenous peoples.
- Keisha Chanté is a Canadian Grammy Award winning Singer, two-time Canadian Screen Award winner for Best TV Host, Actor, and Humanitarian. Recently Chanté became an International Voter for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards.
Performance:
The evening will feature a powerful performance by Voices Rock Medicine, a choir composed of talented female physicians. Their harmonious blend of music and medicine exemplifies the spirit of community and empowerment that the awards aim to celebrate.
Attending TV Personalities, Celebrities & Influencers:
Breakfast Television’s Meredith Shaw and Tammie Sutherland will be hosting
Cheryl Hickey, Beckerman Sisters, Jeanne Beker, Honourable Minister Charmaine Williams and Honourable Rechie Valdez will be attending among others.
Sponsors & Partners:
2024 Women Empowerment Awards’ sponsors and partners include:
Sponsors:
@nicolawealth
@audicanada
@strivectin
@parkhyattto
@holtrenfrew
@deandavidson
@canadianwesternbank
@pure.eventdesign
@shalinisitara
@heybabecosmeticsinc
@theopenchestconfidenceacademy
Partners:
@lumina_marquee/
@magneticstaffing
@dippeddessertz
@wmh_decor
@dlkonavenue
@lanewaydistillers
@tableau_filtered_water
@thenailandchampagnebar
@hafsart
@nsbkim
@spencer.magazine
@livingluxemagazine
@anokhilifestyle
@theopenchestconfidenceacademy
@torontostar
@vegas2la
ANOKHI LIFE is proud to support this wonderful organization and its’ mandate to empower women.
