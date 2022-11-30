As you have seen, we announced our 20th Anniversary last weekend. We are now getting ready to celebrate with roster of amazing events promising a more engaging and interactive experience for our whole community near and far, including you! Check out all the details on what is going to be one of the biggest ANOKHI Anniversary party celebrations to kick off Summer of 2023 which includes a unique Metaverse experience, a perfect way to ring in 20 years with you! #ANOKHI20

Last weekend we celebrated ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary across all platforms including insightful videos across social and a full wayback playback on the blog. We commemorated the incredible 20-year journey that Raj Girn ANOKHI’s Founder & CEO was on, honouring the various iterations that the ANOKHI brand created in the publishing world, the digital world and in the broadcast and event planning world.

If you haven’t read the full 20 year journey we commemorated on our 20th anniversary weekend read here.

Check out Raj answering her 20 most asked questions from the past 20 years right here.

Find out why Raj decided to create ANOKHI right here.

Now we have full details on how you all can be part of the celebrations that we are putting together marking the 20 amazing years of ANOKHI.

THE ANOKHI LIST

We have decided to celebrate the anniversary in two parts:

Part One: Will be launched in Spring of 2023, will be the 30-day reveal of our incredible The ANOKHI List. This year we will be celebrating 20 years of South Asian Empire Builders from all sectors of the world including business, glamour, philanthropic, lifestyle, media, arts & entertainment with a select being honoured for their lifetime work of breaking barriers. ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn shares her thoughts on the importance of celebrating these particular mavericks “All of these amazing contributors are those who have built ecosystems to elevate fellow South Asians in their respective industries.” These notables will be honoured with The ANOKHI EMERALD Award. Noting that the emerald holds special significance as it represents a 20th anniversary for which ANOKHI is excited to celebrate!

Part Two: A series of live, in-person, entertainment-fashion-networking events in Toronto over a 3-day period.

The ANOKHI EMERALD Award

“To make this happen, our research team has gone back 20 years throughout our archives, to discover who these Empire Builders are and how they have contributed — to not only creating opportunities for fellow South Asians in the mainstream — but for the overarching enrichment of Western society in general, Raj explained. “To this end, we have identified over 40 such personalities from around the globe, who we will be revealing to you over a 30-day period, from May 16th to June 14th 2023, through our very own Metaverse.”

The ANOKHI EMERALD Awards Reveal Over 30 Days

Through An Immersive Metaverse Experience Called The ‘AnokhiVerse’

For the first time ever, the ANOKHI brand is making use of the Metaverse — a single, shared, immersive, 3D virtual space — to present The ANOKHI Emerald Awards.

The AnokhiVerse will replace the usual in-person gala event where the awards were traditionally handed out. Raj felt that it was important to look at ways to reach “further & deeper than ever before, because these Empire Builders — who have collectively changed the trajectory of the South Asian community over the past 20 years — deserve their stories to be told to a global audience.”

She felt that this being the 20th year of the ANOKHI brand it was imperative to continue ANOKHI’s vision of staying true to its moniker of being ‘unique’. Also, “The AnokhiVerse is our solution to accomplishing a far more engaging, interactive, and accessible format to celebrate the empire builders, where everyone attending, will get a front row seat for the entire 30 days of festivities,” Raj explained.

Moving this celebration online made perfect sense. Instead of presenting a limited reach of an in-person 3 hour show only accessible to those who can reach the physical location. When you have the AnokhiVerse a barrier-free environment, which makes perfect sense when we are actually celebrating the OGs of breaking barriers.

From May 16th – June 14th, 2023, members of the AnokhiVerse can tour the virtual, interactive world with their customized avatar, participate in the awards presentations, and benefit from daily sweepstakes draws and referral perks. For more information and to sign up for free: www.AnokhiVerse.com.

30-day Sweepstakes

In addition to the 40+ Empire Builders’ reveal during these 30-days from May 16th to June 14th, 2023 (when the AnokhiVerse will be live) we will be launching a 30-day sweepstakes, where each day when we reveal a new empire builder, members of the AnokhiVerse who log in, will automatically be entered into that day’s draw, and each of the 30-day’s prizes will be valued at a minimum of $500 CAD. So that’s 30 opportunities to win 30 prizes over a 30-day period.

In order to qualify for each day’s draw, you must be a member of the AnokhiVerse, and you must log in each day. All members will be emailed daily at 11.11am EST, over the 30-day period, to provide access to that day’s reveal, so there’s no chance of you missing a day.

Step 1: Go to www.anokhiverse.com and input your email address to become a free lifetime member of the AnokhiVerse. You will never be charged a membership fee to retain lifetime access here if you sign up before we launch in May 2023. Your perks will be grandfathered, which means people joining the AnokhiVerse after it goes live will not have access to your pre-launch perks, a list of which will be shared with you early next year, so stay tuned for that.

Step 2: After signing up, you will receive an email confirming your free, lifetime membership, with next steps.

Step 3: For anyone who joins our affiliate program and refers 10 or more people who also end up joining the AnokhiVerse, we will give you 2 chances instead of 1 chance, to be entered into our 30-day sweepstakes each day you enter the AnokhiVerse.

(And for anyone who refers 20 or more people who end up joining, we will give you 3 chances to be entered in, each day that you show up during the 30-day period.)

Step 4: You will be the first to be notified, pre-public, of what the entire list of the sweepstakes prizes will be, for the 30-day empire builders reveal campaign.

Step 5: You will be the first to get access to enter the AnokhiVerse, before it launches on May 14th, 2023, where you will be the first to create your avatar and take a tour around our interactive world, along with our sponsors, with me as your host.

Remember : The 30-day empire builders reveal and sweepstakes, is taking place from May 16th to June 14th 2023 inclusively, so head on over to www.anokhiverse.com to join now, and be a part of history in the making.

The AnokhiVerse Affiliate Program

To join our affiliate program, just hop on over to www.anokhiverse.com and sign up at the same time that you sign up for your free lifetime membership. Your email will act as your affiliate code, which we will activate, after which you can go ahead and invite your network base thereafter.

Sponsorship Opportunity: If you’re interested in sponsoring one of the 30-day sweepstakes, just fill out the form at the bottom of the www.anokhiverse.com website, and we will be in touch.

Save The Date:

Thursday June 15th, Friday June 16th, Saturday June 17th

The ANOKHI 20th Anniversary Festivities!

With June 14th being the last day of our first AnokhiVerse Campaign, we will roll right into the first day of our 3-day live celebrations.

From June 15th to June 17th 2023, our 3-day, live, in-person entertainment-fashion-networking event series will also be digitally accessible to our AnokhiVerse members from around the world, so anyone who can’t make it to our live events, can still tune in and not miss out on the festivities.

Our 3-day live, in-person event series, is something we are doing for the very first time, with a mandate to showcase the 3 main areas we cover at ANOKHI magazine: Pop Culture. Lifestyle. Entertainment.

Rundown Of Our 3 Days Of Festivities

Thursday June 15th “VIP Sponsors Soiree” which will be cocktails hosting VIP sponsors and stakeholders who made our 20th anniversary festivities possible.

(This will be an invitation-only event that will also be opened up to our AnokhiVerse members, so make sure to sign up now).

Friday June 16th : “Pop Culture Fashion Show” from 7-11pm focusing on the marriage between art & glamour with a curated fashion show featuring 20 South Asian designers whose works will be modelled by 20 local and international personalities. Funds raised are dedicated to CAMH — the Centre for Addiction & Mental Health— an issue that continues to be, at the forefront of today’s most challenging struggles.

Saturday June 17t h: We will be hosting 2 ticketed events:

Day: “Lifestyle Brunch” from 11am-3pm comprised of a keynote, a panel discussion, and a fireside chat with personalities who are at the top of their game. This event will be the most intimate of our 3 ticketed events with the goal of giving attendees intimate access to the personalities, who will be opening their rolodex’s, sharing game changing insights and strategies, answering those all important questions, and networking with the attendees.

Evening: “Entertainment Gala” Our closing night event, which is our entertainment themed event:

The ANOKHI EMERALD Ball

This will be open to the largest number of attendees, at 600 people, and will comprise of a dance party, with a line-up of celebrity deejays & performers, and a number of surprises along the way all starting at 8pm.

AnokhiVerse members will have access to view all four events across the 3 days, as they are going on, in real time, as well as other perks which we will announce in due course.

Those interested in sponsoring the event(s) and/or sweepstakes, can get in touch at: www.AnokhiVerse.com.

See you in 2023 as we officially roll out the red carpet to ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary festivities, with each and every one of you!