Oscars 2022: Highlights And Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

The 94th Academy Awards held at The Dolby Theatre was supposed to be your run-of-the-mill awards ceremony. But it was anything but. From the controversial decision to not air some of the popular creative categories to having not one but three hosts, the first in person Oscars after 2 years was definitely one for the books. Here are the most talked about moments as well as the most important takeaway: the best dressed.

This was perhaps the most awkward Oscars ever. The upbeat musical performance for the In Memoriam segment was poor taste, and the decision to have the eight Oscar categories untelevised was shameful. Among the untelevised categories, Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for Best Live-Action Short for The Long Goodbye. He gave a longer, heartfelt speech but a short one-line version was edited into the live show.

The biggest shock of the event was the slap that was heard across the globe when Will Smith went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. Chris had joked “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.” After smacking him, Will went back to hi seat and said, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!,” yelling it twice as Chris said, “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke.” Jada suffers from an autoimmune disorder alopecia, which resulted in bald spots and hair loss.

Chris, who was shaken with this turn of events, continued to host the segment while the audience went silent. Will later went on stage as he accepted his Best Actor win for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

He said, “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. … I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

“I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse; you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s okay.”

He went on to apologize – but omitted Chris. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

This event overshadowed the wins that followed: Coda won Best Picture, Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Jane Campion for Best Director. Also history was made with Ariana DeBose winning for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story making her the first Latina and openly gay actress to do so.

As far as the fashion went, some attendees slayed the carpet with their fashion choices. Check out our favorite picks!

Zendaya

Euphoria star Zendaya turned heads in a stunning Valentino sequinned skirt paired with a white silk cropped shirt.

Lily James

Pam & Tommy star Lily James looked like she stepped out of a fairytale in a blush-colored Versace dress that featured a daring split and lace, tulle train.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa looked chic in a black shimmery dress with cut-outs at the waist.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain looked gorgeous in a gold and lavender ombre dress by Gucci.

Emilia Jones

CODA star Emilia Jones stunned in a stunning cut-out gown.

Kristen Stewart

Spencer star Kristen Stewart rocked in a Chanel ensemble with black silk shorts and a matching jacket, over a white shirt unbuttoned to her navel.

Alana Haim

The Licorice Pizza actress wore a dreamy sparkly silver scalloped dress by Louis Vuitton that was simple and elegant.

Cheers to another rather interesting year in film, fashion and plot twists!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.usa-online-news.com