Canada’s Iconic Coffee Company Tim Horton’s Will Be Expanding Into India

Skip the Chai and go for a Double Double! Canada’s iconic coffee house Tim Horton’s will be heading to India with ambitious plans to expand across the country.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI) the parent company has been eyeing a global expansion since they bought the coffee shop company in 2014. China has been one their biggest ones with over 400 locations. Now India’s next. And it’s no accident as the country which is the sixth largest economy in the world is “one of world’s fastest growing markets for coffee and tea retail chains,” RBI president David Shear said in a news release.

RBI will be working with Apparel Group and Gateway Partners with the first shop set to open in New Delhi this year. This is part of their broader plan of opening up 300 stores across India in the next 10 years.

Will this be a competitive threat to the chaiwalas on the street? Not really. As Tim Horton’s being a brick and mortar exudes a different level of luxury, which may not be a direct threat to the livelihoods of the traditional mom and pop stalls as per retail experts.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.timhortons.com