Russell Peters Gets Married In Star-Studded Ceremony

This weekend one of the biggest comedians decided to tie the knot. Canadian icon Russell Peters walked down the aisle to tie the knot with Ali, in a beautiful star-studded ceremony that had over 300 guests.

The event took place Ritz Carlton in Laguna Beach California with iconic comedian Cedric The Entertainer officiating the nuptials. Entertainers included R&B great Deborah Cox who serenaded the couple while walking down the aisle, with additional entertainment provided by Chic’s Nile Rogers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Peters (@russellpeters)

The wedding went into the night with the 300 guests dancing and celebrating into the California night.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.canindia.com