Here’s How Bollywood Celebrated Holi

Bollywood celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, by busy playing with colours with their loved ones on the auspicious day. Check out some of the photos the stars shared with their family and friends.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival with family and friends in Los Angeles. It’s their first Holi since becoming parents. She wrote on Instagram: “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed.”

Newly weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrates with their family. In the photos, Vicky Kaushal’s parents, and brother Sunny Kaushal can be seen with Katrina Kaif. This is their first Holi as a married couple.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with wife Jaya Bachchan on Holi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who on vacation with family, was building sandcastles with her younger son, Jeh. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, “On holi we build sandcastles! Happy Holi.”

Soha Ali Khan celebrated the festival with her daughter Inaaya and friends Neha Dhupia.

Neha Dhupia shared pictures of their Holi with husband and their friends.

We totally loved the festive vibe, also marking the first time that such celebrations were held with friends and family in the past 2 years. Here’s to many more celebrations!