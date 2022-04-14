Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Tied The Knot!
Breaking News Apr 14, 2022
With no public confirmation of a set date, fans (including us!) were waiting with baited breath to see when the big Bollywood wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was to take place. And socials did not disappoint! With wedding ceremony pix flooding the internet we are thrilled to see that yes, they tied the knot!
Instagram was the go-to source for fab wedding photos. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose a gorgeous muted colour scheme for their wedding ensembles, while guests shared their pix from the mehndi night that happened a night ago.
The bride shared her news on her instagram page!
The groom immediately followed!
Mother of the groom, Neetu Kapoor looking radiant!
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karan Johar
And of course, no wedding is complete without family photos!
Ranbir with his uncle Randhir Kapoor
We are so excited that this 5 year love story finally blossomed into a beautiful wedding! Congrats to the new couple!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
