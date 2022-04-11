Thousands Protest Across Pakistan To Support Ousted PM Imran Khan
Breaking News Apr 10, 2022
In a dramatic turn of events, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that Prime Minister’s Imran Khan dissolving of Parliament was unconstitional, thereby paving the road for the unification of the official parties to vote a no-confidence vote ousting the 69 year old from the office of the Prime Minister.
Pakistan’s political scene was rocked as a no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly spearheaded by a collective of opposition parties took place in the wee hours of Saturday night. The midnight vote ousted the current Prime Minister Imran Khan — the leader of his political party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from office.
This turn of events made Khan the first Prime Minister in Pakistan’s history to be ousted by losing a no-confidence vote.
There will be an interim Prime Minister until their official elections in October 2023.
A trigger point is that politician and leader of the Official Opposition Party Shebhaz Sharif, who also happens to be the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is seen as a shoe-in to take over the Prime Ministerial duties. His elder brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 7 years in prison for corruption. That sentence was handed down in abstentia as Sharif left the country and has since been residing in London U.K.
His younger brother Shebaz as well has his own son Hamza, have also been charged with money laundering and corruption with The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confiscating 23 properties. In September 2020, he was jailed pending trial. The Lahore High Court granted him bail in the money laundering case in April 2021.
That line of corruption is becoming a concern for progressive Pakistani citizens afraid that the nation will fall backwards into the era of under the table deals and personal profiteering for the politicians.
As soon as news hit that Khan vacated his Prime Minister residence minutes before the actual vote, crowds in the tens of thousands poured into the streets to support Khan.
Khan tweeted the incredible scene of protesters.
Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks. pic.twitter.com/YWrvD1u8MM
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022
Khan an in exclusive interview with Pakistan’s ARY news channel indicated that he knew since last August that there were grumblings for his removal. He has stirred up controversy for being vocal with his disdain with certain American foreign policies and it was speculated that his ousting is a result of the opposition parties being influenced by foreign money specifically the United States. A “regime change” as Khan puts it, for a more docile and American-friendly country.
Since that charge,, he has indicated that he will reveal the proof in due time. Meanwhile he called upon the youth to come out and protest, the same demographic who carried him to the Prime Minister’s office in 2018. Now his fight is billed as a “freedom struggle”.
“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy,” he tweeted.
He hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll run for office again in 2023.
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine.
