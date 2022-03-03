Beauty powerhouse enterpreneur Deepica Mutyala founder of Live Tinted released her latest collab on Instagram and we are so excited about it!

Deepica posted her latest collab with the legendary Barbie releasing a brand new limited edition doll.

The new doll (which isn’t for sale, but we are crossing our fingers), has dark black hair, gorgeous tinted skin and wearing joomkas.

Just in time for Women’s History Month, Deepica used this opportunity to provide a sense of representation to all the young brown girls. That they too can see themselves and feel that they are seen through this fantastic South Asian version of Barbie.

To celebrate this amazing collab, there’s a BarbieStyle™ x Live Tinted HueStick in “Origin” which is the power red that we all love and available here for sale!

We are so excited and will be keeping our eyes peeled if or when it goes on sale!

