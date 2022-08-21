Details On The Jay Shetty-Officiated Wedding Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Who had Jay Shetty officiating the rekindled romance of the year on their Bingo card? Well turns out that Jay Shetty and Jennifer Lopez are long-time friends and it was he who was asked to officiate the official wedding ceremony between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The weekend celebration was held in Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro Georgia, which coincidentally that is where their original wedding 20 years ago was supposed to be. The lavish all-white decor which included a gorgeous white piano was the perfect backdrop for their close family and friends who also showed up wearing various shades of white.

Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10) — and Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — Emme and Max (both 14) — were included in the ceremony as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

It wasn’t a star-studded affair as the guest list was only limited to close family and friends. The VIP list included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, filmmaker Kevin Smith with his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith; actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto.

The newly-blended family also included Affleck’s children, Violet, Seraphina, Samuel and Lopez’s children Emme and Max.

And of course the main person to make all of this happen was Jay Shetty the globally renowned podcast and self-help guru. His friendship with the bride goes back many years. He was also asked by Jennifer to partake in a couple of weddings as part of the publicity blitz for her recent film Marry Me.

Main Image Photo Credit: On The JLo (Ben & Jennifer)/www.a-speakers.com (Jay Shetty)