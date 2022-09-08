Queen Elizabeth II Has Died

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest running Monarch in history has passed away at the age of 96. Surrounded by her family Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Duchess of Essex and Prince Andrew she passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen’s frail condition has been noticeable for the past few months. Spotted with a walking cane and having an amended shortened social schedule, Queen Elizabeth still managed to celebrate her jubilee earlier this summer and call upon the newest Prime Minister just yesterday.

Buckingham Palace had already been surrounded with concerned citizens all day as word spread of her declining health. Communication understandably was limited until the public announcement was made by Buckingham Palace with the lowering of the Union Jack to half mast.

Funeral and security logistics called London Bridge has been activated with UK’s national period of mourning commencing immediately. Called “D-Day” spans 10 days (with each day called D-Day +1, D-Day +2 etc) will include the Queen lying in state before the official funeral. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that Canada will be entering D-Day mourning period as well. It is expected that other nations of the Commonwealth may follow suit.

The immediate coronation of Prince Charles to become the King of England will take place with plans still being confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth will be transferred to Buckingham Palace where she will lie in state while the national period of mourning begins.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.thewestonobserver.com