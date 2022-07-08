President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of the 50 year old legislation Roe V Wade, and the fact that due to that dismantling abortion is being banned across the United States (as the Supreme Court has decided to let the states handle the legality of abortion access), President Joe Biden has signed an Executive Order to protect those who are looking for abortion access.

The Executive Order according to press reports will will protect access to abortion care and access to contraceptives, safeguard patient privacy and create an interagency task force to use “every federal tool available to protect access to reproductive health care.”

“A patient comes into an emergency room in any state in the union, she is … experiencing a life-threatening miscarriage, but the doctor is going to be so concerned about being criminalized for treating her they delay treatment to call the hospital lawyer, who’s concerned the hospital will be penalized if the doctor provides the life-saving care,” Biden said, speaking from the White House.

The President chided The Supreme Court judges for striking down Roe v. Wade, “What we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment, it was an exercise in raw political power.” He emphasized during a news conference this morning.

Even though Executive Orders are used as last resorts when certain legislation falls, or fails to pass, in this case President Biden along with his Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are looking to expand the powers so that women are protected and decide for themselves on whether they need abortion care or not without the fear of them or their medical care staff being prosecuted.

The President was also joined by Vice President Kamala Harris who separately has expressed public disdain for the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

More details on the Executive Order will be coming in the next few days.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.newamerican.com