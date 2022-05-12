Deepica Mutyala and Bilal Baig Named TIME’s Next Generation Leaders

TIME magazine released their latest list, Next Generation Of Leaders 2022, this time focusing on the next gen and makeup artist and entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala and creator/star of Sort Of was named to the list.

TIME magazine released 9 names representing a cross section of leaders from various spaces. Their Next Generation Of Leaders 2022 include makeup artist and founder of Live Tinted beauty brand Deepica Mutyala and the creator/star of Sort Of, the critically acclaimed CBC/HBO show, Bilal Baig.

Deepica immediately shared the news on Instagram with a stunning photo. She’s been recognized for her outstanding work creating beauty products for all skin tones.

Bilal Baig, whom we interviewed during the Toronto International Film Festival, when Sort Of was debuted is profiled with the theme of transition being “universal”.

Congrats to both Deepica and Bilal who are continuing to break barriers and represent all of us!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.time.com