As we embark on May we have lots to celebrate. May is both South Asian Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month we wanted to share exactly why we are launching our #ANOKHI20, celebrating 20 years of ANOKHI showcasing the stories of our South Asian community, while highlighting the importance of addressing mental health. Raj Girn Founder & CEO of ANOKHI LIFE shares her deeply personal perspectives on why it was important to focus on these two worthy angles buoyed by the extensive celebrations that are coming up for ANOKHI LIFE.

Come celebrate with us on June 16 and 17th! Get your Early Bird Tickets here!

Raj Girn Founder & CEO of ANOKHI LIFE had to start her life from scratch. An arranged marriage led her to emigrate from the United Kingdom to Canada in 1992, where just like many immigrants, she knew no one.

A decade later due to many challenges, her marriage ended and left feeling unseen as a divorced, BIPOC single mother.

Raj did not want other immigrants, especially women, to have to go through what she did. There were limited resources available at the time, which prolonged her depression and mental health challenges. To speak to this in 2002, she founded ANOKHI to bridge the gap between the South Asian community and mainstream society in North America. Her mantra was to have her community be seen, heard and valued. And although she had no business or media degree to qualify her, she had a mission to create awareness that has lasted 20 years.

In honour of May’s South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month, ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary will celebrate the success of the South Asian community while creating valuable awareness for mental health.

Did You Know:

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), there are 2.6 million people of South Asian origin in Canada, representing seven percent of the population and the country’s largest racialized group. This population has a higher rate of anxiety and mood disorders, but is also 85% less likely to seek treatment due to many factors, including socioeconomic disparities, cultural differences and stigma.

Recently, CAMH has shared new evidence-based tools and training to support the mental health of South Asian Canadians. This new research provides evidence that culturally adapted cognitive behavioural therapy is a more effective treatment for the South Asian population than traditional psychotherapy. More details available HERE.

It is this research and associated therapy, that ANOKHI is aligning it’s 20th anniversary (#ANOKHI20) milestone festivities by partnering with CAMH as follows:

THE CIRCLE OF TRUST VIDEO SERIES

The 'Circle Of Trust' Video Series will feature 15+ prominent personalities, influencers, and celebrities who will be sharing their stories around the importance of mental health. They will also be providing some resources and tips on what they do for their personal self-care.

This virtual storytelling will honour South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month with:

*Prominent personalities, influencers, and celebrities will be sharing their stories around the importance of mental health.

*They will also be providing some resources and tips on what they do for their personal self-care.

*Stay connected to #ANOKHI20 to learn who they are and what useful tips and resources we will learn from them.

Throughout the month of May, this video series can be viewed on our Instagram page right HERE.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS Brunch (June 17th, 2023)

An intimate brunch discussing mental health with meditation, panel, fireside chats & opportunity for attendees to discuss mental heath with prominent personalities from the South Asian community. Keynote will be presented by CAMH.

Event Details

ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH

June 17th, 2023 | 10 am – 2 pm

Westin Toronto Airport Hotel

950 Dixon Road, Toronto.

For Details Of Full Programming: www.anokhi20.com/program

“ANOKHI EMPIRE BUILDERS” VIDEO SERIES

Starting today on May 1st, we will be sharing an ongoing video series celebrating South Asian success from our 20-year journey. We have spent months researching who from our global community has done something in their career that not only elevated their career, but opened the door for other South Asians to do the same in the same industry.

*We have zeroed in on 50+ South Asians personalities in Business, Media, Glamour, Philanthropy, and the Arts who have these bragging rights.

*And a selection of them are being considered by us as LIFETIME ACHIEVERS because their contribution is vast, long term, and began before our 20 year tenure.

Stay connected to #ANOKHI20 to learn who they are and why they made our 20-year honouree list.

MUSIC LOUNGE

ANOKHI is excited to work with 15 world-renowned artists who will be providing their unique musical contributions through this video series. More details coming soon!

DESIGNERS’ CLOSET

ANOKHI is collaborating with 10 globally recognized fashion designers who will be debuting their customized creations to honour #ANOKHI20 anniversary celebrations. Keep your eye on this space for more details!

AND THERE’S MORE!!

*Sweepstakes Prizes

*Sponsors’ & Partners’ Companies Spotlighted

*Real Time Announcements Of Events Festivities

#ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners We would like to thank our generous sponsors and partners for teaming up with us for this momentous celebration.

Keep your eye on this space for more information on all of our celebrations and latest sponsor and talent announcements. And don’t forget to visit www.ANOKHI20.com to purchase your ticket now!