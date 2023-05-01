Here’s Why #ANOKHI20 Is Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month
Breaking News May 01, 2023
As we embark on May we have lots to celebrate. May is both South Asian Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month we wanted to share exactly why we are launching our #ANOKHI20, celebrating 20 years of ANOKHI showcasing the stories of our South Asian community, while highlighting the importance of addressing mental health. Raj Girn Founder & CEO of ANOKHI LIFE shares her deeply personal perspectives on why it was important to focus on these two worthy angles buoyed by the extensive celebrations that are coming up for ANOKHI LIFE.
Come celebrate with us on June 16 and 17th! Get your Early Bird Tickets here!
Raj Girn Founder & CEO of ANOKHI LIFE had to start her life from scratch. An arranged marriage led her to emigrate from the United Kingdom to Canada in 1992, where just like many immigrants, she knew no one.
A decade later due to many challenges, her marriage ended and left feeling unseen as a divorced, BIPOC single mother.
Raj did not want other immigrants, especially women, to have to go through what she did. There were limited resources available at the time, which prolonged her depression and mental health challenges. To speak to this in 2002, she founded ANOKHI to bridge the gap between the South Asian community and mainstream society in North America. Her mantra was to have her community be seen, heard and valued. And although she had no business or media degree to qualify her, she had a mission to create awareness that has lasted 20 years.
In honour of May’s South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month, ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary will celebrate the success of the South Asian community while creating valuable awareness for mental health.
Did You Know:
According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), there are 2.6 million people of South Asian origin in Canada, representing seven percent of the population and the country’s largest racialized group. This population has a higher rate of anxiety and mood disorders, but is also 85% less likely to seek treatment due to many factors, including socioeconomic disparities, cultural differences and stigma.
Recently, CAMH has shared new evidence-based tools and training to support the mental health of South Asian Canadians. This new research provides evidence that culturally adapted cognitive behavioural therapy is a more effective treatment for the South Asian population than traditional psychotherapy. More details available HERE.
It is this research and associated therapy, that ANOKHI is aligning it’s 20th anniversary (#ANOKHI20) milestone festivities by partnering with CAMH as follows:
THE CIRCLE OF TRUST VIDEO SERIES
The ‘Circle Of Trust’ Video Series will feature 15+ prominent personalities, influencers, and celebrities who will be sharing their stories around the importance of mental health. They will also be providing some resources and tips on what they do for their personal self-care.
This virtual storytelling will honour South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month with:
*Prominent personalities, influencers, and celebrities will be sharing their stories around the importance of mental health.
*They will also be providing some resources and tips on what they do for their personal self-care.
*Stay connected to #ANOKHI20 to learn who they are and what useful tips and resources we will learn from them.
Throughout the month of May, this video series can be viewed on our Instagram page right HERE.
Get Your Early Bird Tickets Here!
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS Brunch (June 17th, 2023)
An intimate brunch discussing mental health with meditation, panel, fireside chats & opportunity for attendees to discuss mental heath with prominent personalities from the South Asian community. Keynote will be presented by CAMH.
Event Details
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
June 17th, 2023 | 10 am – 2 pm
Westin Toronto Airport Hotel
950 Dixon Road, Toronto.
For Details Of Full Programming: www.anokhi20.com/program
Get Your Early Bird Tickets Here!
“ANOKHI EMPIRE BUILDERS” VIDEO SERIES
Starting today on May 1st, we will be sharing an ongoing video series celebrating South Asian success from our 20-year journey. We have spent months researching who from our global community has done something in their career that not only elevated their career, but opened the door for other South Asians to do the same in the same industry.
*We have zeroed in on 50+ South Asians personalities in Business, Media, Glamour, Philanthropy, and the Arts who have these bragging rights.
*And a selection of them are being considered by us as LIFETIME ACHIEVERS because their contribution is vast, long term, and began before our 20 year tenure.
Stay connected to #ANOKHI20 to learn who they are and why they made our 20-year honouree list.
MUSIC LOUNGE
ANOKHI is excited to work with 15 world-renowned artists who will be providing their unique musical contributions through this video series. More details coming soon!
DESIGNERS’ CLOSET
ANOKHI is collaborating with 10 globally recognized fashion designers who will be debuting their customized creations to honour #ANOKHI20 anniversary celebrations. Keep your eye on this space for more details!
Get Your Early Bird Tickets Here!
AND THERE’S MORE!!
*Sweepstakes Prizes
*Sponsors’ & Partners’ Companies Spotlighted
*Real Time Announcements Of Events Festivities
#ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners
We would like to thank our generous sponsors and partners for
teaming up with us for this momentous celebration.
EVENT HOST: ANOKHI LIFE
CHARITY PARTNER: CAMH
VENUE & HOTEL SPONSOR: THE WESTIN TORONTO AIRPORT HOTEL
TALENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
PLATINUM SPONSOR: KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY
GOLD SPONSOR: KEEK
GOLD SPONSOR: MANTELLA CORPORATION
GOLD SPONSOR: ROWENTA
GOLD SPONSOR/BROADCAST MEDIA PARTNER: ZEE TV
SILVER SPONSOR: RUBICON EXOTIC
SILVER SPONSOR: SHANA
SILVER SPONSOR/RADIO PARTER: RUKUS AVENUE RADIO
BRONZE SPONSOR: BLUE PEACOCK VODKA
BRONZE SPONSOR: FIVE RIVERS WHISKEY
FRONT STAGE LOGISTICS AND SHOW MANAGEMENT: STYLEWORTHY
BACKSTAGE MANAGEMENT & FASHION CHOREOGRAPHY: TORONTO FASHION ACADEMY
DECOR PARTNER: TOP DIAMOND EVENTS & PARTY RENTALS
DECOR CONSULTING PARTNER: CHIC EVENTS BY SONIA
AUDIO & VIDEO PARTNER: EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT
DESIGN & ANIMATIONS BY: PHILIP STUDIOS
ANNIVERSARY CAKE PROVIDED BY: KATE FRASCH
MEDIA & PR: MEDIAWORKS
RED CARPET COVERAGE: ANOKHI UNCENSORED
ONLINE MEDIA PARTNER: DISSDASH
ONLINE MEDIA PARTNER: SAPNA TORONTO
We Like To Thank Our Valued Sweepstakes Sponsors:
ANOKHI LIFE
THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
Keep your eye on this space for more information on all of our celebrations and latest sponsor and talent announcements. And don’t forget to visit www.ANOKHI20.com to purchase your ticket now!
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI LIFE
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
#ANOKHI20: Three Fabulous Options For You To Purchase Tickets!
-
#ANOKHI20: Website Is Live & Early Bird Tickets Are Now Available!
-
Oscars 2023: Our Best-Dressed List!
-
Mindy Kaling Becomes First South Asian To Receive Norman Lear Award
-
"RRR" Nabs Oscar Nomination For Best Original Song For "Naatu Naatu"
-
Diljit Dosanjh & Coachella 2023 Makes History With Their First Ever Roster Of South Asian Artists
-
'RRR' Beats Taylor Swift And Lady Gaga With Golden Globe Win
-
The Open Chest Confidence Academy Launches 2.0 To Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary
-
Save-The-Date: ANOKHI Turns 20 & You're Invited!
-
It's ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary This Weekend!
-
Rishi Sunak Becomes The First South Asian Prime Minister Of Great Britain
-
Unlike The US, India's Top Court Recognizes Abortion As A Human Right For All Women
-
Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid To Rest With State Funeral
-
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died
-
Pakistan Is Drowning In A Climate Catastrophe: Here's How You Can Help
-
Details On The Jay Shetty-Officiated Wedding Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
-
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed On Stage During Literary Event
-
Here's How Bollywood Rang In Raksha Bandhan 2022
-
India Elects First Person From Tribal Community As President, The 2nd Woman In History
-
Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin's Best-Selling Book
-
President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women
-
America's Supreme Court Overturn Roe Vs. Wade Making Abortion Unconstitutional
-
These Are The 2 South Asian Women On Forbes "America's Richest Self-Made Women" List
-
RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Deepika Padukone Stuns At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
Tesher And Simu Liu Brought The Bhangra To The Juno Awards
-
Deepica Mutyala and Bilal Baig Named TIME's Next Generation Leaders
-
Deepika Padukone Is The New Global Ambassador For Louis Vuitton
-
1967-2022: Brit Music Icon Johnny Zee/Taz-Stereo Nation Passes Away At 54
-
Rupi Kaur's Book "Milk And Honey" Banned In Texas & Oregon
-
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Tied The Knot!
-
Thousands Protest Across Pakistan To Support Ousted PM Imran Khan
-
The Slap: Was It An Heroic Moment For Will Smith Or Just Toxic Masculinity On Full Display
-
Oscars 2022: Highlights And Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet
-
Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi
-
Canada's Iconic Coffee Company Tim Horton's Will Be Expanding Into India
-
Here's What We Know About Alia Bhatt & Her Hollywood Netflix Debut
-
We Can't Get Enough Of Deepica Mutyala And Her Live Tinted x BarbieStyle™ Collab
-
Russell Peters Gets Married In Star-Studded Ceremony
-
Music Director Bappi Lahiri, The "Disco King" of Bollywood Passes Away At 69
-
Priyanka & Nick Welcome A New Baby!
-
Sukhman Gill Makes History As The First Sikh Man To Be Featured In A Harry Rosen Commercial
-
Chanel Picks Leena Nair As Their New Global Chief Executive Officer
-
Harnaaz Sandhu Of India Is Crowned Miss Universe
-
From Malala To Lilly Singh And Alia Bhatt, Check Out The Celeb Reaction To The Vicky-Kat Wedding
-
Kamala Harris Among 7 South Asian Women On Forbes List Of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women'
-
Festivities Kick Off Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding
-
Kal Penn To Produce And Star As Nav Bhatia In An Upcoming Film About The Superfan
-
Parag Agrawal Named New CEO Of Twitter
-
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes The First Woman Of South Asian Descent To Assume Presidential Powers In US History
-
The Farmers Won! Modi Will Repeal 3 Laws At The Centre Of Year-Long Protest
-
Malala Gets Married! Check Out The Beautiful Photos Of Her Secret Ceremony
-
How Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Stars Celebrated Diwali
-
U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector's Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali
-
Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay And Announces His Engagement
-
Aryan Khan Gets Bail And Is To Be Released Friday
-
Breaking News: Anita Anand Becomes 2nd Female Defence Minister In Canadian History
-
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" Will Be A Broadway Musical
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Shines In Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga On Set Of Her Sex And The City Reboot
-
Alberta Makes History By Electing 2 South Asian Mayors In The Province's Largest Cities