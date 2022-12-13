The Open Chest Confidence Academy Launches 2.0 To Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary
Breaking News Dec 13, 2022
It’s time to ring in 2 successful years of The Open Chest Confidence Academy and Raj Girn, Founder & CEO shares with us her journey helping businesses and brands capture the magic of messaging. With strategic plans to get businesses and people to master their communication skills with their network, clients and fans, here are all the details on what launch of The Open Chest Confidence Academy 2.0 has in store.
Relearning How To Communicate
On December 9th 2020, Founder & CEO Raj Girn launched The Open Chest Confidence Academy to meet the demand of professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives, flooding online to do business, when the world shut down from in-person interaction.
This marked the ground zero of when — how we as a world community communicated —changed forever. The importance of the virtual footprint became the main focus on how we all changed our ways we communicated whether it’s personally or professionally.
Raj realized that there was an opportunity to behold embracing the digital space when it comes to connect, engage and do business globally.
“What an opportunity,” exclaimed Raj when she looked back at the idea of creating this space to help with shift from physical to virtual. “I found that as a 20-year branding, media and marketing veteran, my inbox and DM’s suddenly blew up with people asking me to help them shift their focus online from their brick and mortar enterprises, so that they could survive.”
And so she went to work. The goal was to accomplish 3 authority building goals, because as she notes “without authority, there is no business”.
#1: Brand Recognition: Create and implement everywhere that they are public facing, with a visual and language style guide that speaks to their target market.
#2: Brand Authority: Stand out in their respective industries with media features, social media verification, creating courses & podcasts, book authoring, and speaking.
#3: Brand Trust & Loyalty: Create and utilize content that consistently serves their fans, prospects, and clients (the holy grail of business enterprise) to win.
In 2020, Raj also expanded her education in order to give a 360 degree service and experience for her clientele and became a double-certified coach and consultant as well as a Reiki Master.
Two years was filled with milestones and tremendous growth where she went from a one woman operation into a full working organization with a robust collection of clients from all over the world.
Time For 2.0
To celebrate The Open Chest Confidence Academy’s 2nd anniversary Raj is excited to announce the launch of the revamped 2.0 website. Click here to check it out!
At The Open Chest Confidence Academy you will get instant access to a suite of 3 bespoke service that can assist you in building your authority across all platforms, in-person and online.
Service #1: Work With Raj Girn: This is where you can choose to work directly with Raj and her team. It can be one-on-one sessions with Raj and her team or you can your just ask her a question. This service is seen as the most cost-effective way to get her valuable insights on brand and business strategy. Services include:
*One-On-One With Raj: How executives, entrepreneurs, thought-leaders, experts, and creatives unlock and command their authority to catapult their brands to world-class status and how you can too with Raj one-on-one!
*Hire Our Team: If you’re a solopreneur or small business who doesn’t have a big budget to hire staff, then this service is for you!
*Urgent Question: Ask Raj NOW!: Do you have a burning question or challenge that you need help with? Our founder, Raj Girn can help you.
Service #2: Build Your Authority: This would be a more expanded suite of services where you work with Raj and her team to:
*Get featured in Tier-1 media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc.,
*Grow and get verified on social media.
*Become a TedX speaker that goes viral.
*Become a guaranteed best-selling author.
*Create & market your podcast to launch in the top 100 podcasts globally.
*Create compelling content for your blog, YouTube channel, social media, and newsletters.
*Develop results oriented courses, masterclasses, and masterminds. Create compelling marketing campaigns that include lead magnets, newsletters, eblasts, and social media.
*Learn how to communicate magnetically — in-person and online — with stakeholders, media, team members, clients, prospects, and fans. Even with your personal relationships with family members and friends — we’ve got you.
Service #3: Holistic Services Portfolio: Supportive sessions in Reiki, meditation, spiritual readings, and astrology.
Services Include:
Healing Sessions: If you are struggling with certain aspects that you feel are standing in your way from accomplishing your goals, yet you are doing all the things that should have gotten you positive results, you may want to consider holistic intervention to see if there are other aspects that may be holding you back with:
*Guided Meditation
*Reiki Healing
*Energy Healing
*Past Life Regression
*Tea Leaves Reading
*Psychic Reading
Astrology Sessions: Providing a wide variety of readings which include:
*Birth Chart Reading
*Predictive Astrology: Annual Birthday Reading
*Career & Business Astrology
*Astrocartography: Location Astrology
*Fashion & Style Astrology
A Personal Note From Raj Girn:
“Those of you who know me, know that my belief system is that success is a 360 degree process that feeds your mind, heart, body, and soul,” Raj noted. “And that’s why I’ve carefully curated the entire suite of products and services that we offer here at theopenchestacademy.com, to speak to that belief.
As we close off the year, I want to invite you to reflect on the year that’s been and the year that is yet to be — as I have been doing this past month — and celebrate the goals that you’ve achieved this year, as well as plan those that have yet to be actualized.
If any of what you’re looking to accomplish next year is something that we offer her at The Academy, I encourage you to take action now, so that we can mobilize our efforts to get you results fast.
Even if you’re not sure what you need, but you have a vague idea, book a free 30-minute discover call with me and my team and let’s get clear on your goals for 2023.
Head on over to TheOpenChestAcademy.com, where you can both book the free discovery call, as well as reserve your required services, ready to hit the ground running in 2023.
I really look forward to seeing you at The Academy, and having the opportunity to take part in your continued journey to self-fulfillment and well deserved greatness.”
Main Image Photo Credit: The Open Chest Confidence Academy
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Save-The-Date: ANOKHI Turns 20 & You're Invited!
-
It's ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary This Weekend!
-
Rishi Sunak Becomes The First South Asian Prime Minister Of Great Britain
-
Unlike The US, India's Top Court Recognizes Abortion As A Human Right For All Women
-
Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid To Rest With State Funeral
-
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died
-
Pakistan Is Drowning In A Climate Catastrophe: Here's How You Can Help
-
Details On The Jay Shetty-Officiated Wedding Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
-
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed On Stage During Literary Event
-
Here's How Bollywood Rang In Raksha Bandhan 2022
-
India Elects First Person From Tribal Community As President, The 2nd Woman In History
-
Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin's Best-Selling Book
-
President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women
-
America's Supreme Court Overturn Roe Vs. Wade Making Abortion Unconstitutional
-
These Are The 2 South Asian Women On Forbes "America's Richest Self-Made Women" List
-
RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Deepika Padukone Stuns At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
Tesher And Simu Liu Brought The Bhangra To The Juno Awards
-
Deepica Mutyala and Bilal Baig Named TIME's Next Generation Leaders
-
Deepika Padukone Is The New Global Ambassador For Louis Vuitton
-
1967-2022: Brit Music Icon Johnny Zee/Taz-Stereo Nation Passes Away At 54
-
Rupi Kaur's Book "Milk And Honey" Banned In Texas & Oregon
-
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Tied The Knot!
-
Thousands Protest Across Pakistan To Support Ousted PM Imran Khan
-
The Slap: Was It An Heroic Moment For Will Smith Or Just Toxic Masculinity On Full Display
-
Oscars 2022: Highlights And Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet
-
Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi
-
Canada's Iconic Coffee Company Tim Horton's Will Be Expanding Into India
-
Here's What We Know About Alia Bhatt & Her Hollywood Netflix Debut
-
We Can't Get Enough Of Deepica Mutyala And Her Live Tinted x BarbieStyle™ Collab
-
Russell Peters Gets Married In Star-Studded Ceremony
-
Music Director Bappi Lahiri, The "Disco King" of Bollywood Passes Away At 69
-
Priyanka & Nick Welcome A New Baby!
-
Sukhman Gill Makes History As The First Sikh Man To Be Featured In A Harry Rosen Commercial
-
Chanel Picks Leena Nair As Their New Global Chief Executive Officer
-
Harnaaz Sandhu Of India Is Crowned Miss Universe
-
From Malala To Lilly Singh And Alia Bhatt, Check Out The Celeb Reaction To The Vicky-Kat Wedding
-
Kamala Harris Among 7 South Asian Women On Forbes List Of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women'
-
Festivities Kick Off Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding
-
Kal Penn To Produce And Star As Nav Bhatia In An Upcoming Film About The Superfan
-
Parag Agrawal Named New CEO Of Twitter
-
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes The First Woman Of South Asian Descent To Assume Presidential Powers In US History
-
The Farmers Won! Modi Will Repeal 3 Laws At The Centre Of Year-Long Protest
-
Malala Gets Married! Check Out The Beautiful Photos Of Her Secret Ceremony
-
How Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Stars Celebrated Diwali
-
U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector's Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali
-
Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay And Announces His Engagement
-
Aryan Khan Gets Bail And Is To Be Released Friday
-
Breaking News: Anita Anand Becomes 2nd Female Defence Minister In Canadian History
-
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" Will Be A Broadway Musical
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Shines In Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga On Set Of Her Sex And The City Reboot
-
Alberta Makes History By Electing 2 South Asian Mayors In The Province's Largest Cities
-
#JusticeForAryanKhan: Bollywood & Activists Stand In Support For Aryan Khan
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns At Paris Fashion Week
-
Aryan Khan Drug Bust: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Become Broadway Producers
-
Canada's Inaugural National Day For Truth & Reconciliation Is An Overdue Acknowledgement Of Residential School Tragedies
-
Check Out The 5 South Asians Who Made TIME 100 Most Influential People Of 2021
-
Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most In-Demand Talent In The World According To New Analytics Study
-
"Hana Khan Carries On" To Be Turned Into A Film By Mindy Kaling