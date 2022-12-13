The Open Chest Confidence Academy Launches 2.0 To Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary

It’s time to ring in 2 successful years of The Open Chest Confidence Academy and Raj Girn, Founder & CEO shares with us her journey helping businesses and brands capture the magic of messaging. With strategic plans to get businesses and people to master their communication skills with their network, clients and fans, here are all the details on what launch of The Open Chest Confidence Academy 2.0 has in store.

Relearning How To Communicate

On December 9th 2020, Founder & CEO Raj Girn launched The Open Chest Confidence Academy to meet the demand of professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives, flooding online to do business, when the world shut down from in-person interaction.

This marked the ground zero of when — how we as a world community communicated —changed forever. The importance of the virtual footprint became the main focus on how we all changed our ways we communicated whether it’s personally or professionally.

Raj realized that there was an opportunity to behold embracing the digital space when it comes to connect, engage and do business globally.

“What an opportunity,” exclaimed Raj when she looked back at the idea of creating this space to help with shift from physical to virtual. “I found that as a 20-year branding, media and marketing veteran, my inbox and DM’s suddenly blew up with people asking me to help them shift their focus online from their brick and mortar enterprises, so that they could survive.”

And so she went to work. The goal was to accomplish 3 authority building goals, because as she notes “without authority, there is no business”.

#1: Brand Recognition: Create and implement everywhere that they are public facing, with a visual and language style guide that speaks to their target market.

#2: Brand Authority: Stand out in their respective industries with media features, social media verification, creating courses & podcasts, book authoring, and speaking.

#3: Brand Trust & Loyalty: Create and utilize content that consistently serves their fans, prospects, and clients (the holy grail of business enterprise) to win.

In 2020, Raj also expanded her education in order to give a 360 degree service and experience for her clientele and became a double-certified coach and consultant as well as a Reiki Master.

Two years was filled with milestones and tremendous growth where she went from a one woman operation into a full working organization with a robust collection of clients from all over the world.

Time For 2.0

To celebrate The Open Chest Confidence Academy’s 2nd anniversary Raj is excited to announce the launch of the revamped 2.0 website. Click here to check it out!

At The Open Chest Confidence Academy you will get instant access to a suite of 3 bespoke service that can assist you in building your authority across all platforms, in-person and online.

Service #1: Work With Raj Girn: This is where you can choose to work directly with Raj and her team. It can be one-on-one sessions with Raj and her team or you can your just ask her a question. This service is seen as the most cost-effective way to get her valuable insights on brand and business strategy. Services include:

*One-On-One With Raj: How executives, entrepreneurs, thought-leaders, experts, and creatives unlock and command their authority to catapult their brands to world-class status and how you can too with Raj one-on-one!

*Hire Our Team: If you’re a solopreneur or small business who doesn’t have a big budget to hire staff, then this service is for you!

*Urgent Question: Ask Raj NOW!: Do you have a burning question or challenge that you need help with? Our founder, Raj Girn can help you.

Service #2: Build Your Authority: This would be a more expanded suite of services where you work with Raj and her team to:

*Get featured in Tier-1 media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc.,

*Grow and get verified on social media.

*Become a TedX speaker that goes viral.

*Become a guaranteed best-selling author.

*Create & market your podcast to launch in the top 100 podcasts globally.

*Create compelling content for your blog, YouTube channel, social media, and newsletters.

*Develop results oriented courses, masterclasses, and masterminds. Create compelling marketing campaigns that include lead magnets, newsletters, eblasts, and social media.

*Learn how to communicate magnetically — in-person and online — with stakeholders, media, team members, clients, prospects, and fans. Even with your personal relationships with family members and friends — we’ve got you.

Service #3: Holistic Services Portfolio: Supportive sessions in Reiki, meditation, spiritual readings, and astrology.

Services Include:

Healing Sessions: If you are struggling with certain aspects that you feel are standing in your way from accomplishing your goals, yet you are doing all the things that should have gotten you positive results, you may want to consider holistic intervention to see if there are other aspects that may be holding you back with:

*Guided Meditation

*Reiki Healing

*Energy Healing

*Past Life Regression

*Tea Leaves Reading

*Psychic Reading

Astrology Sessions: Providing a wide variety of readings which include:

*Birth Chart Reading

*Predictive Astrology: Annual Birthday Reading

*Career & Business Astrology

*Astrocartography: Location Astrology

*Fashion & Style Astrology

A Personal Note From Raj Girn:

“Those of you who know me, know that my belief system is that success is a 360 degree process that feeds your mind, heart, body, and soul,” Raj noted. “And that’s why I’ve carefully curated the entire suite of products and services that we offer here at theopenchestacademy.com, to speak to that belief.

As we close off the year, I want to invite you to reflect on the year that’s been and the year that is yet to be — as I have been doing this past month — and celebrate the goals that you’ve achieved this year, as well as plan those that have yet to be actualized.

If any of what you’re looking to accomplish next year is something that we offer her at The Academy, I encourage you to take action now, so that we can mobilize our efforts to get you results fast.

Even if you’re not sure what you need, but you have a vague idea, book a free 30-minute discover call with me and my team and let’s get clear on your goals for 2023.

Head on over to TheOpenChestAcademy.com, where you can both book the free discovery call, as well as reserve your required services, ready to hit the ground running in 2023.

I really look forward to seeing you at The Academy, and having the opportunity to take part in your continued journey to self-fulfillment and well deserved greatness.”

Main Image Photo Credit: The Open Chest Confidence Academy