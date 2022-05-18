Deepika Padukone Stuns At Festival de Cannes 2022
Breaking News May 17, 2022
Bollywood actress and fashion icon Deepika Padukone arrived at Festival de Cannes 2022 as part of the film festival’s official jury and her style did not disappoint!
As one of the first Bollywood celebrities to make their official presence at the international film festival, she was ready for all the camera calls, whether it’s for the official jury lunch, press conferences in between and the opening night red carpet. Check out her looks below!
We can’t wait to see all the fabulous looks from all the Cannes regulars (we’re looking at you Aish!) for our annual Cannes Best Dressed List, so stay tuned!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
