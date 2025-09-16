iSAFF Turns 15: A Legacy Of Bold South Asian Cinema

This year’s festival, running September 24–28, 2025, is set to be a landmark edition not only for its curated mix of powerful features, shorts, music videos, and industry events, but also for a historic tribute: the introduction of the Deepa Mehta Legacy Award.

Honouring Deepa Mehta’s Cinematic Impact

Few filmmakers have redefined South Asian storytelling on the global stage like Academy Award–nominated director Deepa Mehta. From Fire to Water to Midnight’s Children, her oeuvre has carved out space for narratives often silenced or overlooked. iSAFF will present Mehta with the inaugural award named in her honour, celebrating her enduring contributions and her ability to inspire generations of artists.

“iSAFF has always been more than a film festival, it’s a cultural catalyst,” says Mannu Sandhu, iSAFF Festival Producer. “Over the past 15 years, we’ve built something truly meaningful: a space where bold South Asian voices are nurtured and celebrated. This year’s theme, ‘Legacy,’ is incredibly special not only because of the milestone we’ve reached, but because of the honour of having Deepa Mehta endorse the festival by lending her name to our new Legacy Award. Her presence on opening day, as she joins us for a full-day creative retreat, is a profound gift that will shape the next generation of storytellers for years to come. We’re deeply grateful to our supporters, sponsors, and the Surrey community for helping us grow into a vibrant hub for South Asian storytelling.”

Mehta will join iSAFF’s opening day, lending her presence to a full-day creative retreat designed to mentor and galvanize the next wave of storytellers.

A Program of Boundaries and Breakthroughs

The lineup reflects iSAFF’s mission to amplify daring voices across the South Asian diaspora and beyond. The opening night

film, Pinch by Uttera Singh, arrives from its Tribeca premiere with a story of resilience and reckoning. The festival closes with Annapurna Sriram’s genre-defying Fcktoys*, fresh from its SXSW Special Jury Award win.

“We’re thrilled to present a bold and boundary-pushing program this year,” says Artistic Director Pulkit Datta. “Our programming team has thoughtfully curated a dynamic lineup of powerful stories and exciting voices from Canada, the US, South Asia, and across the global diaspora. Our goal is to craft truly distinctive experiences that leave an impact with filmmakers and audiences in the South Asian creative space.”

iSAFF 2025 Competition Features Lineup

F*cktoys

United States — Scripted Feature — British Columbia Premiere

Director: Annapurna Sriram

A surreal, 16mm reimagining of the Tarot’s Major Arcana through the story of AP, a woman on a wild, desperate journey to lift a curse.

Ghost School

Pakistan/United Kingdom — Scripted Feature — British Columbia Premiere

Director: Seemab Gul

Ten-year-old Rabia confronts superstition and corruption in her quest to uncover the truth behind her school’s abrupt closure.

Have You Heard Judi Singh?

Canada — Documentary Feature

Director: Baljit Sangra

A portrait of Edmonton-born jazz singer Judi Singh, a Punjabi-Black artist who challenged norms in the 1950s but was denied the recognition her voice deserved.

Humans in the Loop

India — Scripted Feature — British Columbia Premiere

Director: Aranya Sahay

An indigenous woman training artificial intelligence models confronts both technological bias and the prejudices of her community while fighting to build a future for her family.

Pinch (Opening Night Film)

India — Scripted Feature — British Columbia Premiere

Director: Uttera Singh

When aspiring travel blogger Maitri is assaulted by her landlord, her choices reverberate through her community, forcing confrontation and change.

Pinch Still Photo Credit: Adam Linzy

Pooja, Sir

Nepal — Scripted Feature — British Columbia Premiere

Director: Deepak Rauniyar

Detective Inspector Pooja’s investigation of a kidnapping forces her into political unrest and personal sacrifice, testing her resilience and determination.

Singhs in the Ring

Canada — Documentary Feature — British Columbia Premiere

Director: Akash Sherman

An exuberant look at wrestling legend Gama Singh and his son Raj, capturing both their triumphs and struggles with identity, culture, and legacy.

We Are: Faheem & Karun

India — Scripted Feature — Canadian Premiere

Director: Onir

In conflict-torn Kashmir, two men form a forbidden bond that challenges tradition, family, and the harsh realities of a conservative society.

Industry, Innovation, and a Touch of Schitt’s Creek

Beyond the screen, iSAFF 2025 leans into industry growth. Panels and workshops will dissect topics such as Canadian film production, navigating tax credits, sustainability in filmmaking, and music’s transformative role in cinema.

One of the most buzz-worthy events: a 10th anniversary celebration reading of Schitt’s Creek Season 1, Episode 3 (“Don’t Worry, It’s His Sister”), reimagined with an all-South Asian cast — a playful nod to the possibilities of representation.

Surrey as a Global Cultural Hub

From its red carpet gala on September 26 to grassroots community screenings, iSAFF continues to elevate Surrey as a vital hub for South Asian arts and storytelling. The festival’s longevity speaks to its ability to evolve while staying true to its ethos: cinema as a bridge between cultures, generations, and geographies.

As iSAFF steps into its 15th year, it does so carrying a rich legacy — one that celebrates pioneers like Deepa Mehta while amplifying the new voices poised to redefine the future of storytelling.

iSAFF 2025 runs September 24–28 in Surrey, BC. Tickets and passes are available at www.isaff.ca.

Follow updates on Instagram: @isaffcanada.

International South Asian Film Festival

Sep 24th – 28th, 2025

Surrey, BC

