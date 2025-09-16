Fifteen years ago, the International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) planted its roots in Surrey as a modest platform for independent filmmakers. Today, it stands as one of Canada’s most dynamic showcases of South Asian cinema and diaspora voices. As it marks its milestone 15th anniversary, iSAFF unveils a program anchored in the theme of “Legacy” — honouring the past, illuminating the present, and daring to imagine the future.
Culture / iSAFF Turns 15: A Legacy Of Bold South Asian Cinema
iSAFF Turns 15: A Legacy Of Bold South Asian Cinema
Culture Sep 16, 2025
