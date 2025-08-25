Women Empowerment Awards: A Sold-Out Celebration of Purpose, Power & Progress

In Canada, women and girls make up nearly half the population — over 19 million strong. More than one million are self-employed, accounting for 37% of all self-employed persons. Yet the numbers also reveal stark inequities: women earn just 76.8 cents for every dollar earned by men in similar full-time roles, and female entrepreneurs make 58% less than their male counterparts. Women hold only 8.5% of the highest-paid positions in Canada’s top 100 companies.

It is against this backdrop that the Women Empowerment Awards (WEA) was founded by Klaudia Zinaty in 2022. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the 2025 edition has once again sold out three months in advance — proof of its impact and necessity. More than 400 changemakers will gather for an unforgettable evening at Toronto’s Park Hyatt to celebrate women who are breaking barriers and creating meaningful impact in their industries and communities.

Headlined by JUNO Award-winning artist Keshia Chanté, this year’s gala promises a night of inspiration, recognition, and powerful connection. Guests will enjoy a glamorous reception, a three-course dinner, an awards ceremony across ten categories, and an afterparty filled with networking opportunities, women-led activations, and luxury gift bags valued at over $1,000.

The Mission: We Rise By Lifting Others

For Klaudia Zinaty, the Awards are more than an event — they are a movement of sisterhood and empowerment.

“The mission is very simple — We Rise By Lifting Others. It’s women celebrating other women, celebrating ourselves, and cheering for each other. It’s an evening of empowerment, inspiration, and accomplishments.”

— Klaudia Zinaty, during her Transform Your Confidence Podcast interview with ANOKHI’s CEO, Raj Girn

Unlike many recognition platforms, WEA isn’t just about accolades. It’s about storytelling, mentorship, and resourcing. Each finalist and award recipient not only gains visibility but also receives opportunities — whether in the form of grants, mentorship, or access to workshops and skill-building programs.

“It’s not just about the accolades — it’s about the journey. What did you have to overcome to get to where you are today? That’s the real empowerment piece.”

— Klaudia Zinaty

From Fashion Roots to National Movement

Zinaty’s own journey has been anything but linear. From math teacher to the NBA, from broadcasting to fashion publishing, her diverse career prepared her to build a community-first platform. The idea for the Awards was sparked during her time leading Fashion Group International, when she saw both the potential of women entrepreneurs and the challenges they faced.

Launching WEA in the aftermath of COVID was bold, but necessary.

“So many women-owned businesses were devastated because they were considered non-essential. Others lost their jobs entirely. I wanted to create an opportunity that pushed women into the spotlight again — to level up, to minimize the gender gap, and to make sure women’s contributions weren’t overlooked.”

— Klaudia Zinaty

Within weeks of opening ticket sales in 2025, the event sold out.

The Sponsors Behind the Celebration

The 2025 Women Empowerment Awards are backed by an impressive roster of partners. This year’s event is presented by Rogers with Mantella Corporation as the lead sponsor. Official sponsors include Strivectin, Park Hyatt, Holt Renfrew, Coty, and Clinique, while TD, Sweet Magnolia Florals, Sitara Jewels, Jay Salmond Wealth Advisor, Indeed Labs, and Dean Davidson joined as corporate sponsors. What The Financial and Aarkish Diamonds supported as associate sponsors.

A wide range of vendor partners will also contribute to the evening, among them Laneway Distillers, Magnetic Staffing & Photobooth, Dip the Tip Desserts, The Printing House, Marquee Rentals, Hey Babe Cosmetics, WMH Decor, Nancy Kim Photos, tabl’eau Filtered Water, The Love Line, RVNG, Yellow House Events, Sisters Run Wines, Nicholas Pearce Wines, Patricia’s Cake Creations, and The Nail and Champagne Bar.

Media support comes from Dolce Media Group, Elle Canada, Toronto Star, Anokhi Life, Vegas2LA, Elevate Festival, Tehremy, and Gina Ma Brands. The event also partnered with community organizations including The Open Chest Confidence Academy and Glo Up, with Encore Canada serving as production partner.

Building the Foundation: Elevate, Educate, Empower

The Women Empowerment Foundation — the charitable arm of the Awards — extends the movement year-round. Its three pillars are Elevate, Educate, and Empower, fueling programs such as:

Scholarship Grants in STEM and entrepreneurship for racialized and marginalized girls.

Mentorship Opportunities connecting finalists, sponsors, and speakers with women at earlier stages of their journey.

Financial Literacy & Leadership Workshops addressing systemic barriers in wealth-building and career advancement.

Young Girls’ Initiative, which brings students from diverse backgrounds — including Indigenous youth and survivors of human trafficking — to the Awards, dressed and mentored for a night that inspires their dreams.

“Every dollar from our awards goes right back into programming — from bringing young girls to the event, to funding scholarships, to building their confidence and connecting them with mentors.”

— Klaudia Zinaty

A Growing Global Vision

What started at Klaudia’s kitchen table is now a sold-out institution with sights on international expansion.

“When one woman has a breakthrough, it’s a breakthrough for all of us. In five years, I would love to see the Women Empowerment Awards on a global scale. Women all over the world deserve to be recognized.”

— Klaudia Zinaty

At its heart, the Women Empowerment Awards is about creating a ripple effect of confidence, resources, and opportunity. Each story shared on stage becomes a blueprint for another woman — or young girl — to dream bigger.

“It doesn’t matter your age, your stage, or how nervous you feel — just start. Fear holds you back, but once you start, you figure it out along the way.”

— Klaudia Zinaty

How You Can Get Involved

While tickets for the 2025 Awards are sold out, the movement is ongoing. You can support the Women Empowerment Foundation by:

Donating to scholarship and mentorship programs here Becoming a mentor or guest speaker here Contributing to gift bags or silent auctions here Showcasing your products at women-led markets here



Because true change happens when women empower women.

“We are a sisterhood, a whole family of women with the knowledge, experience, and heart to lift each other up.”

— Klaudia Zinaty

✨ The Women Empowerment Awards returns each year with ticket sales opening June 1st — but they don’t last long. With four consecutive years of selling out months in advance, it’s clear: this isn’t just an awards night. It’s a movement reshaping what leadership looks like in Canada — and soon, the world.

