IFFSA Toronto 2025 Brings 100+ Film Premieres To The GTA
Culture Sep 23, 2025
Toronto will once again pulse with cinematic brilliance as the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto returns for its 14th edition with 100+ film premieres, running October 9–19, 2025. Known as the largest South Asian film festival in North America, IFFSA continues to push beyond borders – spotlighting South Asian, Canadian, and Afghan stories, while paying homage to global visionaries who shaped cinema’s timeless language.
ANOKHI LIFE is a proud to return as a media partner.
A Dual Opening That Sets the Tone
This year’s opening night promises to be unforgettable. The festival launches with the Canadian premieres of Shadowbox by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi – fresh from acclaim at Berlinale – and Sima’s Song by celebrated Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat. Both films carry a lyrical intensity anchored by the performances of Tillotama Shome, whose nuanced portrayals have defined contemporary arthouse cinema.
Sadat further deepens IFFSA’s Afghan spotlight with “Storytelling in a Shifting Land”, a masterclass joined by Mozhdah Jamalzadah, Aziz Dildar, and Tarique Quyumi. Complementing the program, the evocative evening Echoes of Her Voice offers audiences an immersive cultural encounter blending music, narrative, and memory.
Remembering the Masters
This edition marks the centenary of Guru Dutt, often hailed as India’s cinematic poet. The festival commemorates him with a curated program including:
-
A rare theatrical screening of Pyaasa
-
Anup Singh’s reflective event Poetry of Shadows
-
The musical homage Echoes of Longing
-
The immersive installation Chiaroscuro Dreams
IFFSA also honours the late Peter Brook, whose landmark staging of The Mahabharata transformed both world theatre and cinema. His son, Simon Brook, will introduce this special presentation—bridging memory, legacy, and the enduring reach of artistic vision.
Canadian Stories At The Forefront
Beyond retrospectives, Canadian cinema thrives at IFFSA 2025. Highlights include the premieres of:
-
Calorie by Eisha Marjara
-
Have You Heard Judi Singh? by Baljit Sangra
-
Desi Fiction by Ash Varma
The festival also celebrates the groundbreaking work of Anar Ali (Allegiance, CBC) and Jasmeet Raina (Late Bloomer, Crave), whose storytelling cements South Asian narratives as central to Canada’s evolving screen culture.
Global Resonance, Local Roots
IFFSA’s bold programming continues with Natesh Hegde’s Berlinale-acclaimed Tiger’s Pond (presented by Anurag Kashyap), Pradipta Bhattacharyya’s The Slow Man and His Raft, Gurudatha Ganiga’s Karavali, Proshoon Rahmaan’s The Roots, and Rajee Samarasinghe’s haunting doc-feature Your Touch Makes Others Invisible.
In total, the festival will host over 100 premieres and 40 events, reinforcing its role as both a cinematic celebration and a professional hub. The IFFSA Film Summit (October 11, 12, and 18) will convene filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders for cross-cultural dialogue and career-shaping opportunities.
A Home for South Asian Cinema
“IFFSA Toronto has become the home where South Asian cinema lives in its fullness,” said Sunny Gill, Festival Director. “What excites me about this year is the way the festival moves between memory and momentum—honouring the masters while amplifying new voices that are reshaping how South Asian stories are seen and heard in Canada and across the world.”
About IFFSA
IFFSA Toronto is the largest South Asian film organization in North America, dedicated to the development, promotion, and celebration of South Asian cinematic arts in Canada. It plays a vital role in shaping the narrative of the South Asian Canadian experience through the medium of film, supported by its year-round activities.
IFFSA Toronto showcases a diverse and language-independent selection of the finest films from around the world, exploring themes of South Asian cultures and identities. In addition to screenings, the festival hosts grand gala celebrations, red carpet premieres, musical performances, interactive audience sessions, forums, panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, and vibrant networking opportunities. A cornerstone of this vision is the IFFSA Film Summit, a dynamic industry platform that convenes filmmakers, storytellers, and industry leaders facilitating dialogue, knowledge exchange, and opportunity development to shape the future of South Asian and Canadian screen storytelling.
Both established luminaries and emerging talents—including film stars, cultural icons, and industry professionals—attend the festival. The highly festive and interactive atmosphere brings artists and audiences together in deeply engaging ways. The programming carefully balances tone and form, creating an entertaining buzz while simultaneously sparking meaningful conversations.
IFFSA Toronto 2025 Film Festival will be an 11-day cinematic extravaganza taking place across multiple pristine and prestigious venues in the Greater Toronto Area from October 9 to 19, 2025, with the IFFSA Toronto 2025 Film Summit scheduled for October 11, 12, and 18.
Passes and the full schedule are now available at iffsatoronto.com
Suggested Readings:
Our Fave Moments From The International Film Festival Of South Asia (IFFSA)
Event Alert: BMO International Film Festival Of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA) Is Every Filmi Lover’s Dream
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
iSAFF Turns 15: A Legacy Of Bold South Asian Cinema
-
Women Empowerment Awards: A Sold-Out Celebration of Purpose, Power & Progress
-
Breaking The Cycle: Unlearning Burnout In South Asian Culture
-
Move Over, Boss Babe - The Aunty-Preneur Has Arrived!
-
Celebrating 5000 Years Of Indian Culture Inside The NMACC India Weekend This September In NYC
-
Aima Baig, Apache Indian & JoSH Headline Mosaic Festival's 20th Anniversary & You're Invited!
-
You Know You Grew Up South Asian If You’ve Heard These 10 Things
-
A Night At The Museum: Eid At The Smithsonian
-
Star-Studded Biblio Bash Gala Raises Over $1 Million For Teen Mental Health In Toronto
-
How the South Asian Relationship Summit is Bringing Culturally Relevant Insights to Modern Love
-
Why Indo-Caribbean Canadian Voices & Narratives Need Better Representation In Media
-
How Cultures Link is Empowering Immigrant Identity Through its Online Workshops & Programs
-
South Asian House Makes A Splash at Art Basel Miami for Its Second Edition
-
Roshni Media’s Much-Anticipated TIA Awards Gala Gets Ready To Take Over NYC!
-
Diwali Dance Fest Takes the Stage at Walt Disney World® Resort for a Second Year!
-
7 Characters In Desi Folklore That Put Halloween Spooks To Shame
-
Celebrities, Creators & Supporters Celebrate Diwali At Desai Foundation’s 11th Annual 'Diwali On The Hudson'
-
University Health Network (UHN)’s 'Diwali – A Night To Shine' Raises Record Breaking $2m+ To Support Health Care, Research And Innovation
-
The Lit Gala Returns To Toronto For A Night of Celebration & Charity Supporting Children With Disabilities In India
-
What Future Changemakers Can Learn From The Inspiring Canadian Women Honoured At The Women Empowerment Awards 2024
-
How 'Little Canada' Helps South Asian Newcomers Feel Welcomed & Connected
-
The Heartbreaking Failure Of The System: Dr. Moumita Debnath & The Unheard Cries Of Rape Victims
-
2024 India & Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations in North America
-
The Sold Out 2024 Women Empowerment Awards Will Present Two $10K Grants & Scholarships To Winners
-
Kavita Krishnamurti, Yasser Desai, Dr. L Subramaniam & 100+ Homegrown Stars To Perform At #BollywoodMonsterMashup
-
Why You Should Celebrate Summer in Style with Rosé - Toronto's Premium Picnic Experience
-
South Asian Heritage Month: Spotlighting South Asian NGOs Fighting Child Hunger & Poverty, Homelessness, Domestic Violence & More
-
The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Announces North America’s First and Largest Street Cricket Fundraiser: Cricket to Conquer Cancer
-
Time Magazine Honours 10 South Asians On Their Time100 List Of 2024
-
Celebrating International Women's Month: A South Asian Perspective
-
These Desi Spices Will Put You In The Mood For Valentine's Day
-
Is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina A Problem For Bangladesh?
-
How Dr. Danister Perera Is Unlocking Sri Lanka's Indigenous Medical Secrets In Palm Leaves
-
The Inaugural Lit Gala Celebrated Diwali Raising Funds For Girls Education In Rural India
-
How The Modern South Asian Metrosexual Is Breaking Stereotypes
-
Rupi Kaur Refuses Biden's Diwali Invitation Due To The Administration's Support Of Israel's Actions In Gaza
-
Celebrities, Founders, Media & Notable South Asian Personalities Celebrate Neerja Public Relation’s 15th Anniversary
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Signals The Dawn Of India's New Space Age
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
#ANOKHI20: Celebrating 20 Years While Honouring South Asian Empire Builders With Star-Studded Celebrity Fashion Show, Mental Health Awareness Brunch & Entertainment Gala
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
#ANOKHI20 Is This Weekend! Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence To Unveil At ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Events In Toronto
-
#ANOKHI20: Our Latest Reveal Including The First 8 Celebs Who Will Be Helping Us Celebrate!
-
#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series -- Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
-
Here's Why #ANOKHI20 Is Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month
-
#ANOKHI20: Three Fabulous Options For You To Purchase Tickets!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
#ANOKHI20: Website Is Live & Early Bird Tickets Are Now Available!
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Oscars 2023: Our Best-Dressed List!