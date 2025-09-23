IFFSA Toronto 2025 Brings 100+ Film Premieres To The GTA

Toronto will once again pulse with cinematic brilliance as the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto returns for its 14th edition with 100+ film premieres, running October 9–19, 2025. Known as the largest South Asian film festival in North America, IFFSA continues to push beyond borders – spotlighting South Asian, Canadian, and Afghan stories, while paying homage to global visionaries who shaped cinema’s timeless language.

ANOKHI LIFE is a proud to return as a media partner.

BUY TICKETS HERE

A Dual Opening That Sets the Tone

This year’s opening night promises to be unforgettable. The festival launches with the Canadian premieres of Shadowbox by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi – fresh from acclaim at Berlinale – and Sima’s Song by celebrated Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat. Both films carry a lyrical intensity anchored by the performances of Tillotama Shome, whose nuanced portrayals have defined contemporary arthouse cinema.

Sadat further deepens IFFSA’s Afghan spotlight with “Storytelling in a Shifting Land”, a masterclass joined by Mozhdah Jamalzadah, Aziz Dildar, and Tarique Quyumi. Complementing the program, the evocative evening Echoes of Her Voice offers audiences an immersive cultural encounter blending music, narrative, and memory.

Remembering the Masters

This edition marks the centenary of Guru Dutt, often hailed as India’s cinematic poet. The festival commemorates him with a curated program including:

A rare theatrical screening of Pyaasa

Anup Singh’s reflective event Poetry of Shadows

The musical homage Echoes of Longing

The immersive installation Chiaroscuro Dreams

IFFSA also honours the late Peter Brook, whose landmark staging of The Mahabharata transformed both world theatre and cinema. His son, Simon Brook, will introduce this special presentation—bridging memory, legacy, and the enduring reach of artistic vision.

SEE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE HERE

Canadian Stories At The Forefront

Beyond retrospectives, Canadian cinema thrives at IFFSA 2025. Highlights include the premieres of:

Calorie by Eisha Marjara

Have You Heard Judi Singh? by Baljit Sangra

Desi Fiction by Ash Varma

The festival also celebrates the groundbreaking work of Anar Ali (Allegiance, CBC) and Jasmeet Raina (Late Bloomer, Crave), whose storytelling cements South Asian narratives as central to Canada’s evolving screen culture.

Global Resonance, Local Roots

IFFSA’s bold programming continues with Natesh Hegde’s Berlinale-acclaimed Tiger’s Pond (presented by Anurag Kashyap), Pradipta Bhattacharyya’s The Slow Man and His Raft, Gurudatha Ganiga’s Karavali, Proshoon Rahmaan’s The Roots, and Rajee Samarasinghe’s haunting doc-feature Your Touch Makes Others Invisible.

In total, the festival will host over 100 premieres and 40 events, reinforcing its role as both a cinematic celebration and a professional hub. The IFFSA Film Summit (October 11, 12, and 18) will convene filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders for cross-cultural dialogue and career-shaping opportunities.

SEE SPECIAL EVENTS HERE

A Home for South Asian Cinema

“IFFSA Toronto has become the home where South Asian cinema lives in its fullness,” said Sunny Gill, Festival Director. “What excites me about this year is the way the festival moves between memory and momentum—honouring the masters while amplifying new voices that are reshaping how South Asian stories are seen and heard in Canada and across the world.”

About IFFSA

IFFSA Toronto is the largest South Asian film organization in North America, dedicated to the development, promotion, and celebration of South Asian cinematic arts in Canada. It plays a vital role in shaping the narrative of the South Asian Canadian experience through the medium of film, supported by its year-round activities.

IFFSA Toronto showcases a diverse and language-independent selection of the finest films from around the world, exploring themes of South Asian cultures and identities. In addition to screenings, the festival hosts grand gala celebrations, red carpet premieres, musical performances, interactive audience sessions, forums, panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, and vibrant networking opportunities. A cornerstone of this vision is the IFFSA Film Summit, a dynamic industry platform that convenes filmmakers, storytellers, and industry leaders facilitating dialogue, knowledge exchange, and opportunity development to shape the future of South Asian and Canadian screen storytelling.

Both established luminaries and emerging talents—including film stars, cultural icons, and industry professionals—attend the festival. The highly festive and interactive atmosphere brings artists and audiences together in deeply engaging ways. The programming carefully balances tone and form, creating an entertaining buzz while simultaneously sparking meaningful conversations.

IFFSA Toronto 2025 Film Festival will be an 11-day cinematic extravaganza taking place across multiple pristine and prestigious venues in the Greater Toronto Area from October 9 to 19, 2025, with the IFFSA Toronto 2025 Film Summit scheduled for October 11, 12, and 18.

Passes and the full schedule are now available at iffsatoronto.com

BUY TICKETS HERE

Suggested Readings:

Our Fave Moments From The International Film Festival Of South Asia (IFFSA)

Event Alert: BMO International Film Festival Of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA) Is Every Filmi Lover’s Dream