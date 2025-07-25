Celebrating 5000 Years Of Indian Culture Inside The NMACC India Weekend This September In NYC
Culture Jul 25, 2025
New York City is about to be swept up in a cultural storm of colour, rhythm, and heritage as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) brings its landmark India Weekend to Manhattan for the very first time.
Set against the iconic backdrop of Lincoln Center from September 12–14, 2025, this three-day celebration invites locals and global visitors alike to immerse themselves in the rich artistic tapestry of India – from millennia-old traditions to contemporary expressions of creativity.
A First-of-Its-Kind Indian Cultural Showcase In NYC
The NMACC India Weekend is more than just an event – it’s a cultural bridge between India and the world. In the words of founder Nita M. Ambani, the initiative seeks to “bring the best of India to the world,” and Lincoln Center provides a fitting stage for this global debut.
Spanning multiple disciplines, the weekend features music, dance, theatre, fashion, wellness, food, and craftsmanship. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur of Indian art or someone simply curious about the subcontinent’s many textures, there is something here to spark your senses.
About NMACC
Since opening in Mumbai in 2023, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has hosted over 1,500 shows and welcomed more than two million guests. Internationally acclaimed for its artistic innovation, it has quickly emerged as one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary arts institutions, and its New York debut marks a new chapter in cultural diplomacy through creativity.
As Nita M. Ambani aptly puts it:
“We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time! It is designed to be a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy – our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world’s most iconic stages – Lincoln Center. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world.”
The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation
At the heart of the NMACC India Weekend is the U.S. premiere of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation, an epic theatrical spectacle staged at the David H. Koch Theater. With a cast of over 100 performers, this grand production is a vibrant fusion of dance, drama, music, and costume – tracing India’s evolution from ancient civilization to modern democratic republic.
Helmed by celebrated director Feroz Abbas Khan, the musical features music by award-winning duo Ajay-Atul, dazzling costume design by fashion icon Manish Malhotra, and choreography from Mayuri Upadhya and Vaibhavi Merchant. It’s a multilingual experience designed for global audiences, with English narration and subtitles throughout.
Performances run across all three days with limited shows: an opening night performance on Friday and both matinee and evening shows on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are now available via the David H. Koch Theater website.
Book your musical tickets here
The Grand Indian Festival At Damrosch Park
While the stage lights up at the Koch Theater, the adjacent Damrosch Park will transform into a vibrant outdoor bazaar for The Grand Indian Festival. This immersive experience brings India’s marketplace energy to the heart of Manhattan, offering fashion pop-ups, artisan stalls, cultural performances, yoga, and an irresistible lineup of food.
-
Fashion & Crafts: Explore handcrafted textiles, jewellery, and accessories curated from across India’s design landscape.
-
Food Pop-Ups: From buttery North Indian dishes to fiery South Indian street snacks, visitors can indulge in everything from chole bhature and dosas to kebabs, biryanis, and Mumbai’s beloved vada pav.
-
Wellness & Spirituality: Mornings begin with mantra chanting by Pratish Mhaske, followed by yoga sessions with Eddie Stern, and inspiring talks from spiritual leader Gaur Gopal Das.
-
Live Music & Dance: All-day programming includes classical, folk, and contemporary performances – with something for every generation.
Passes for The Grand Indian Festival are available for morning (10:30 AM–2:00 PM) and evening (4:00 PM–10:30 PM) sessions. This is a standing event, and each session must be booked separately.
Book your festival passes here
NMACC Schedule
The weekend events split between two venues: The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation at the David H. Koch Theater, and The Grand Indian Festival at Damrosch Park. Each day features both morning (10:30 AM–2:00 PM) and evening (4:00 PM–10:30 PM) sessions at Damrosch Park, offering a mix of cultural experiences including yoga with Eddie Stern, dance workshops by Shiamak Davar, food demos with chef Vikas Khanna, wellness sessions, and a curated bazaar of Indian fashion, jewellery, and street food. Morning highlights include spiritual talks by Gaur Gopal Das, mantra chanting, and even a Garba + Phoolon Ki Holi experience.
Evening sessions at Damrosch Park bring high-energy musical performances by Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mame Khan, and more across Friday and Saturday nights, while Sunday closes with a finale concert by AP Dhillon. Saturday night also features a cricket panel discussion with legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, moderated by Gaurav Kapur. All evening sessions include DJ-led dance nights by DJ Sumit Shenoy, ranging from Bollywood classics to festive beats.
Meanwhile, The Great Indian Musical runs for five shows only: one on Friday evening (8:00 PM), two on Saturday (2:30 PM & 7:30 PM), and two on Sunday (2:30 PM & 7:30 PM). Tickets and passes are sold separately for the musical and festival zones, so attendees can customize their cultural experience across the weekend.
Celebrating Indian Culture, Open To All
With its thoughtfully curated lineup and open-air energy, the NMACC India Weekend promises an accessible, inclusive, and unforgettable experience for families, foodies, culture seekers, and art lovers alike.
Importantly, both the David H. Koch Theater and Damrosch Park are ADA-compliant and equipped to welcome guests of all abilities.
