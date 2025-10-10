International Day Of The Girl Child: How Mentorship Empowers Girls

Every year, on October 11th, we celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, a day dedicated to recognizing the power, resilience, and limitless potential of girls around the world. It’s more than a date on the calendar; it’s a reminder that when we invest in girls, we invest in stronger families, more inclusive communities, and a brighter collective future.

This year, I want to highlight one of the most transformative ways to empower girls, mentorship. Especially for South Asian girls, mentorship can mean the difference between dreaming quietly and leading boldly.

United Nations – International Day Of The Girl Child

Walking Between Two Worlds

Growing up South Asian often means navigating two distinct, and sometimes conflicting, worlds.

One world is beautifully rooted in our culture—the strength of family bonds, the richness of tradition, and the shared values that shape who we are. The other is filled with individual ambition, independence, and the desire to build something entirely our own.

For many young South Asian girls, that balancing act can feel lonely. They might feel torn between expectations and aspirations, between preserving identity and pursuing personal growth. And that’s where a mentor steps in, not to give all the answers, but to show that it’s possible to honour both worlds while carving a unique path forward.

More Than Advice: A Mirror To Her Future

Mentorship isn’t just about professional guidance, it’s about reflection. It’s that moment when a young girl looks at someone who looks like her, shares her experiences, and realises, “She did it. So can I.”

A mentor helps her:

Shatter the “Can’t.”

When a girl sees another woman thriving in fields where representation is rare, STEM, entrepreneurship, sports, or creative arts, it changes the story she tells herself. Barriers turn into stepping stones, and possibilities feel within reach.



Navigate the Nuances.

A culturally aware mentor understands the unspoken pressures of tradition, family, and identity. They help her find her voice at home, in school, and in professional spaces, teaching her that embracing her heritage doesn’t limit her, it strengthens her.

Build an Inner Foundation.

Beyond skills and achievements, a mentor helps her develop self-belief. They become the voice that quiets her doubts, celebrates her wins, and reminds her that she belongs—everywhere her dreams take her.

Spotlight: The Changemakers Building Bridges

Thankfully, we’re seeing a growing wave of South Asian-led initiatives ensuring that no girl has to walk this journey alone.

Organisations Leading the Way:

Groups like South Asian Women in Tech (SAWiT) and Brown Girl Magazine are creating powerful ecosystems of mentorship and representation. They connect established professionals with the next generation, making once-intimidating industries feel accessible.

Community Roots:

Local initiatives such as The Diya Foundation (Canada) and culturally inclusive Girl Guide programs focus on holistic development—mental health, identity, leadership, and academics—nurturing girls as whole individuals, not just students or future professionals.

Everyday Role Models:

Representation doesn’t always come through direct mentorship. Sometimes, visibility is enough to light the spark. When girls see Mindy Kaling building her creative empire, Gitanjali Rao inventing solutions to global problems, or Priyanka Chopra Jonas breaking barriers on global stages—it expands what they believe is possible.



Mindy Kaling

A trailblazer in Hollywood, Mindy Kaling is an actor, writer, producer, and director who has redefined what representation looks like on screen. From The Office to Never Have I Ever, she’s built a career on telling stories that center South Asian voices with humor and heart. Kaling proves that smart, ambitious women of color belong in every writer’s room—and in charge of them.

A trailblazer in Hollywood, Mindy Kaling is an actor, writer, producer, and director who has redefined what representation looks like on screen. From The Office to Never Have I Ever, she’s built a career on telling stories that center South Asian voices with humor and heart. Kaling proves that smart, ambitious women of color belong in every writer’s room—and in charge of them. Gitanjali Rao

Named TIME’s first-ever Kid of the Year in 2020, Gitanjali Rao is a teenage inventor, scientist, and advocate using innovation for good. Her creations, from a device that detects lead in drinking water to apps that combat cyberbullying, show how STEM can be a force for social change. Rao inspires girls everywhere to dream big, think critically, and lead compassionately.

Named TIME’s first-ever Kid of the Year in 2020, Gitanjali Rao is a teenage inventor, scientist, and advocate using innovation for good. Her creations, from a device that detects lead in drinking water to apps that combat cyberbullying, show how STEM can be a force for social change. Rao inspires girls everywhere to dream big, think critically, and lead compassionately. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built an extraordinary career that spans Bollywood and Hollywood. An actor, producer, author, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she uses her platform to advocate for girls’ education and gender equality. Chopra Jonas embodies confidence, resilience, and the power of using one’s voice to uplift others.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built an extraordinary career that spans Bollywood and Hollywood. An actor, producer, author, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she uses her platform to advocate for girls’ education and gender equality. Chopra Jonas embodies confidence, resilience, and the power of using one’s voice to uplift others. Malala Yousafzai

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai is a symbol of courage and education activism. After surviving an attack for speaking out on girls’ right to learn, she founded the Malala Fund to ensure every girl can access 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Her story reminds young girls that bravery and books can change the world.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai is a symbol of courage and education activism. After surviving an attack for speaking out on girls’ right to learn, she founded the Malala Fund to ensure every girl can access 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Her story reminds young girls that bravery and books can change the world. Rupi Kaur

Poet, artist, and performer Rupi Kaur transformed modern poetry with her powerful words on love, trauma, healing, and identity. Her books like Milk and Honey have sold millions of copies globally, giving voice to South Asian womanhood and emotional vulnerability. Kaur’s art encourages girls to own their stories and find beauty in resilience.

Poet, artist, and performer Rupi Kaur transformed modern poetry with her powerful words on love, trauma, healing, and identity. Her books like Milk and Honey have sold millions of copies globally, giving voice to South Asian womanhood and emotional vulnerability. Kaur’s art encourages girls to own their stories and find beauty in resilience. Indra Nooyi

The former CEO and Chairperson of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi is one of the most respected business leaders in the world. She shattered glass ceilings in corporate America by leading with intelligence, empathy, and a focus on sustainability. Her story reminds girls that leadership can be both strategic and compassionate.

The former CEO and Chairperson of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi is one of the most respected business leaders in the world. She shattered glass ceilings in corporate America by leading with intelligence, empathy, and a focus on sustainability. Her story reminds girls that leadership can be both strategic and compassionate. Anita Dongre

Renowned Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre built a global brand rooted in craftsmanship, sustainability, and women’s empowerment. Through her Grassroot initiative, she provides livelihood opportunities to rural artisans across India. Dongre inspires young creatives to merge artistry with purpose.

The Ripple Effect: One Mentor, Infinite Impact

The beauty of mentorship lies in its ripple effect. One empowered girl grows into a confident woman, who then becomes a mentor, a leader, and a changemaker. She carries forward lessons of courage and compassion, widening the path for those who come after her.

Her success doesn’t just uplift her—it strengthens families, communities, and industries. It challenges stereotypes, creates new narratives, and ensures that the next generation doesn’t just see role models, but becomes them.

Your Call to Action: Be the Guide You Once Needed

This International Day of the Girl Child, let’s turn inspiration into action.

If you’re a South Asian woman:

Your story, every triumph and every struggle, is your greatest legacy. Offer your time, your experience, and your encouragement. Volunteer with mentorship organisations, or reach out to a young woman in your circle who might need a guide.

If you’re a parent, teacher, or community leader:

Encourage the girls in your life to seek out role models. Create spaces where they can explore their interests without fear or judgment. Sometimes, believing in them before they believe in themselves makes all the difference.

If you’re an ally:

Support organisations that provide mentorship opportunities. Donate, amplify their messages online, or connect them with your professional networks.

Because She Can, and She Will

South Asian girls are not just the future, they are the present. They are the innovators, artists, leaders, and changemakers already shaping our world.

Let’s ensure they have the mentors, champions, and communities they need to see what’s possible—and believe it for themselves.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

Here’s to the mentors who light the way, and the girls who will carry that torch even further.