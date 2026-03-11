International Women’s Month: Celebrating The Women Behind The Camera Who Are Shaping Hindi Cinema

In this article, I want to celebrate the women who are shaping Hindi cinema from behind the camera. While audiences often focus on the faces we see on screen, many talented women quietly work in the background as directors, writers, editors, producers, and cinematographers, bringing powerful stories to life.

Their work may not always be in the spotlight, but their influence is deeply felt in the way stories are told today. These women are challenging old narratives, bringing fresh perspectives, and creating space for voices that deserve to be heard. This piece is a small tribute to their creativity, passion, and the incredible role they continue to play in transforming Hindi cinema.

Fun Fact: BR Vijayalakshmi holds the distinction of being India’s first female cinematographer. She made history in 1985 with the Tamil film Chinna Veedu. Widely recognised as Asia’s first woman cinematographer, Vijayalakshmi worked on 22 feature films between 1985 and 1995, paving the way for women in the field of cinematography.

Borhade also served as co-writer, cinematographer, and producer for the award-winning film Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip) , which premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival , travelled across several global festivals, and later streamed on Sony LIV, earning multiple honors including a Filmfare Award for Best Picture . Her short film Bhopal Diaries also received international recognition at festivals around the world. Currently developing her directorial debut feature and a fictional period drama series for OTT platforms, Archana remains an active advocate for gender equality in filmmaking and is part of the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective , continuing to push boundaries for women working behind the camera.

Beyond cinematography, Archana’s work spans writing and producing across both fiction and non-fiction formats. Her screenplay Purjey was selected for the Global Media Makers program in Los Angeles , while another script, 3 Actresses , was shortlisted for the same initiative earlier. She also wrote Ashish’s Story , which was filmed during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar . As a filmmaker, she has created and produced short films and branded content for international organisations and companies, including PepsiCo, CARE India, Our Better World, the Singapore International Foundation, Ashoka Innovators for the Public, Cochlear, PayPal, Deutsche Welle, and Haymarket .

Archana Borhade is a Mumbai-based cinematographer, writer, director, and producer recognised for her striking visual style and commitment to meaningful storytelling in Indian cinema. She made history when she became the first Indian woman cinematographer to be featured as a Rising Star of Cinematography in the American Society of Cinematographers’ renowned magazine American Cinematographer . She also became the first female cinematographer to receive the Maharashtra State Award for Best Cinematography for the Marathi film Idak: The Goat , marking a significant milestone for women in the field.

Priya Seth

Priya Seth is an Indian cinematographer who began her career as an assistant cameraperson and clapper on films such as Earth and Holy Smoke. She made her debut as a lead cinematographer with the critically acclaimed independent film Barah Aana, directed by Raja Menon, and later collaborated with him on Airlift, one of the year’s biggest hits, praised for the authentic, grounded visuals she brought to the story.

In 2017, she worked on the Hindi remake of Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan, Padmapriya Janakiraman, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. A trained scuba diver, Priya has established herself as India’s foremost underwater cinematographer, contributing to films across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, as well as to series like the ZEE5 Original Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, and to underwater sequences for Mardaani 2.

Starting her career in 1996, when cinematography was rarely considered a profession for women. From independent films to large-scale features, she continues to push creative boundaries and elevate the standard of visual storytelling in Indian cinema.

Trailblazing Women Choreographers in Hindi Cinema

Fun Fact: Saroj Khan was born Nirmala Nagpal and entered the film industry as a child artist in the 1950 film Nazarana to help support her family after India’s partition. She later became one of India’s most influential choreographers, creating more than 3,000 songs over a career spanning four decades.

Kruti Mahesh

Kruti Mahesh is an Indian dancer and choreographer known for her work in Hindi cinema. I still remember watching her as a young contestant on Dance India Dance Season 2 in 2009, when she was on mentor Terence Lewis’s team. That early appearance brought her recognition and marked the beginning of a journey that would eventually take her from reality television to some of Bollywood’s biggest film sets.

Over the years, Kruti trained under Terence Lewis and also assisted Remo D’Souza before establishing herself as an independent choreographer. Her talent has been recognised at the highest level. She received the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song Ghoomar from Padmaavat, shared with Jyoti D. Tommar. She later won the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Her choreography credits span several popular films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, ABCD 2, Bajirao Mastani, A Flying Jatt, Race 3, Street Dancer 3D, Shyam Singha Roy, and Maja Ma. From a young dancer on a reality show to a celebrated choreographer, Kruti Mahesh has steadily built a career defined by passion, discipline, and creativity.

Vaibhavi Merchant

Vaibhavi Merchant is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated choreographers, known for creating some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable dance numbers. Coming from a family deeply rooted in dance, she is the granddaughter of legendary choreographer B. Hiralal. She began her career assisting her uncle, choreographer Chinni Prakash, before stepping out on her own and making a strong mark in the industry. Her breakthrough came with the song Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Over the years, Vaibhavi has choreographed several iconic songs that have become part of Bollywood’s dance legacy. Among them is the hugely popular Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli, which won her multiple awards and remains one of the most recognisable dance numbers in Hindi cinema. Her choreography can also be seen in films such as Devdas, Baghban, Dhoom and its sequels, Veer-Zaara, Aaja Nachle, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Aiyyaa.

Her work continues to earn recognition even decades into her career. In 2023, she received the National Film Award for Best Choreography once again for the vibrant song Dhindhora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Beyond films, Vaibhavi has also appeared as a judge on popular television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Just Dance, continuing to inspire new generations of dancers with her creative vision and experience.

Trailblazing Women Video Editors in Hindi Cinema

Fun Fact: Saraswatibai Phalke, the wife of Dadasaheb Phalke (the Father of Indian Cinema), is widely recognised as India’s first female film editor. She played a crucial role behind the scenes of early Indian cinema, helping edit his pioneering silent films such as Raja Harishchandra. Beyond editing, she also assisted in preparing film chemicals and perforating raw film reels, contributing significantly to the filmmaking process during its earliest days in India.

Namrata Rao

Namrata Rao is a prominent Indian film editor in Hindi cinema, known for shaping the narrative rhythm of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Over the years, she has worked on notable projects such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and the widely celebrated thriller Kahaani.

Her work has earned significant industry recognition. She received the Filmfare Award for Best Editing for Love Sex Aur Dhokha and went on to win both the National Film Award for Best Editing and the Filmfare Award for her work on Kahaani. In addition, her editing contributions to films such as Shanghai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, 2 States, Titli, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Fan, and Befikre have further strengthened her reputation as one of the industry’s most respected editors.

Beyond feature films, Namrata has also worked across documentaries, web series, and streaming projects. Her credits include the documentary Katiyabaaz, the anthology projects Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, as well as popular series such as Made in Heaven, Mismatched, and the documentary series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. Expanding her creative journey, she also stepped into directing with the documentary Angry Young Men, further showcasing her evolving voice in storytelling.

Tanya Chhabria

For Tanya Chhabra, the editor behind projects like Kennedy, Black Warrant, Khauf, and V/H/S/Beyond, the craft of editing has always been about rhythm, emotion, and perspective. But it was the cult classic Run Lola Run that completely changed the way she understood storytelling, reshaping how she viewed the power of editing in cinema.

Her growing body of work, which also includes projects like Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, reflects a keen sense of pacing and narrative control, making her one of the emerging voices in the editing room today.

Trailblazing Women Directors in Hindi Cinema

Fun Fact: Fatima Begum, regarded as one of the earliest female directors in Indian cinema, made her directorial debut with the silent fantasy film Bulbul-e-Paristan in 1922. In a short span of just a few years, she went on to produce and direct several films, including Goddess of Love, Heer Ranjha, and Shakuntala. Known for experimenting with early trick photography and special effects, especially in Bulbul-e-Paristan, she was also said to use darker makeup on screen so her fair features would stand out clearly in the black-and-white era of filmmaking.

Sandhya Suri

I remember interviewing Sandhya Suri for our 2024 feature, and it was clear she is one of the most talented and thoughtful filmmakers working in Hindi cinema today. Her storytelling combines sensitivity, insight, and a commitment to addressing pressing social issues, making her voice both unique and powerful.

Her debut feature, Santosh, set in a fictional North Indian town, stars Shahana Goswami as constable Santosh and Sunita Rajwar as Inspector Sharma. The film has already earned international recognition, premiering in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, winning the Best International Debut at the Jerusalem Film Festival, and being chosen as the United Kingdom’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

The inspiration for Santosh came from Suri’s research on violence against women in India. After returning to the UK from a trip to study the issue, she encountered a striking photograph of two protesters confronting a female police officer during the protests following the 2012 assault and murder of Jyoti Singh in Delhi. That single image became the creative spark for her narrative, shaping a story that is both urgent and deeply human.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented and respected actresses in Hindi cinema, known for her fearless honesty, commanding screen presence, and iconic ramp walks. I love her work. She also wears multiple hats as an actor-director, having helmed films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Emergency.

Ranaut began her career in modelling at the age of sixteen before training in acting under theatre director Arvind Gaur. She made her film debut with the thriller Gangster.

Trailblazing Women Producers in Hindi Cinema

Fun Fact: Fatima Begum* is celebrated as one of the earliest female producers in Indian cinema. In 1926, she launched her own production house, Fatma Films (later Victoria-Fatma Films), and the same year produced, wrote, and directed the fantasy film Bulbul-e-Paristan. In just a few short years, she went on to produce and direct films like Goddess of Love, Heer Ranjha, and Shakuntala, boldly breaking barriers in the male-dominated film industry of the 1920s.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is not only one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated actresses but also a successful producer. She co-founded her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, in 2013, taking an early step into filmmaking beyond acting. Her debut production was the intense thriller NH10. Anushka’s performance captured a spectrum of emotions, from confidence and despair to fiery rage, showcasing her range both on screen and behind the scenes.

Following NH10, she produced Phillauri. In 2018, she produced and starred in Pari, further solidifying her reputation as a producer willing to take bold creative risks. Under Clean Slate Filmz, she has also produced the acclaimed web series Paatal Lok and the atmospheric film Bulbbul, both celebrated for their storytelling and production quality.

Beyond her work as a producer, Anushka has consistently been recognised for her acting and influence. She began modelling in 2007 with designer Wendell Rodricks, won multiple awards, including Filmfare and IIFA, and was featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in the 2010s. She also made Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 in 2018, highlighting her impact as both a performer and a trailblazer in the industry.

Kriti Sanon

The last on this list is Kriti Sanon, who co-produced Do Patti under her banner Blue Butterfly Films. Kriti Sanon, now one of the leading actresses in Hindi cinema, made her acting debut in the Telugu psychological action thriller 1: Nenokkadine. Shortly after completing the first schedule of the film, she was signed on for the Hindi action film Heropanti opposite newcomer Tiger Shroff. Heropanti became a commercial success and earned Kriti widespread recognition, winning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut as well as the IIFA Star Debut of the Year – Female, cementing her place as a promising talent in the industry.

She also won the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in the comedy-drama Mimi.

While some of her big-budget projects met with mixed commercial reception, Kriti bounced back with hits in both comedy and romance. Films such as Bhediya, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Tere Ishk Mein showcased her range and established her as one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile and bankable actors. She was also featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list, highlighting her influence both on and off screen.

Trailblazing Women Screenwriters in Hindi Cinema

Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi is one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated screenwriters, known for her sharp storytelling, relatable characters, and witty dialogues. Before entering films, she worked in advertising in Mumbai and Delhi, starting her career as a freelance illustrator for The Times of India in Lucknow and later joining Ogilvy & Mather as an art director. Her experience in Delhi, particularly living in Lajpat Nagar, would later inspire the setting and authenticity of her first feature film, Vicky Donor – One of my favourite films!

Juhi collaborated with director Shoojit Sircar on several ad films for brands like Titan Watches and Saffola, which helped her transition into the film industry. She also wrote dialogues for Shoebite, a film starring Amitabh Bachchan, though it was ultimately cancelled. Her work consistently blends humour, emotion, and social relevance, a quality that earned her early recognition and awards for her debut story.

Over the years, Juhi has scripted acclaimed films such as Piku, October, and Gulabo Sitabo. Her writing has won multiple honours, including the Filmfare Award for Best Story and National Film Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Dialogues, as well as recognition for addressing social issues in her narratives. Juhi Chaturvedi’s work continues to define modern Hindi cinema, blending heartfelt storytelling with a keen eye for everyday life.

Anvita Dutt Guptan

Anvita Dutt is a multi-faceted creative force in Hindi cinema, known for her work as a dialogue writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and director. Before stepping into films, she spent many years in the advertising world, where she developed a strong sense of visual storytelling and language. Her entry into the film industry came after writer Rekha Nigam introduced her to filmmaker Aditya Chopra. That connection opened the doors to her early work with Yash Raj Films, where she began contributing as a lyricist and screenwriter.

As her career evolved, Anvita collaborated with several major production houses and filmmakers. She wrote lyrics and dialogues for projects backed by Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and also worked with filmmaker Nikhil Advani. These experiences allowed her to shape stories across different genres and formats, gradually building a reputation for writing that blends emotion, depth, and poetic sensibility.

Eventually, Anvita stepped behind the camera to direct her own stories. Her debut feature, Bulbbul, produced by Clean Slate Filmz, offered a haunting, feminist narrative set in colonial Bengal and starred Tripti Dimri in a powerful lead role. She followed it with Qala. Through these films, Anvita Dutt has established herself as a filmmaker with a distinct artistic voice and a strong command over layered storytelling.

From behind the camera to the director’s chair, women in Hindi cinema are breaking barriers, rewriting narratives, and redefining what it means to lead in the film industry. Whether as cinematographers, screenwriters, choreographers, or producers, their creativity, vision, and determination are shaping stories that resonate far beyond the screen. This International Women’s Month, we celebrate their talent, tenacity, and the paths they continue to carve for future generations, proving that women are not just part of the industry; they are driving its evolution.

