Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Desi Spin On ‘Last Christmas’ In Gurinder Chadha’s ‘Christmas Karma’

Bollywood meets British holiday cheer as global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils her desi-flavored reinvention of Wham!’s timeless George Michael classic “Last Christmas,” featured in acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming festive family film Christmas Karma.

The song — out now on all major streaming platforms — infuses one of the world’s most beloved Christmas anthems with a distinctly South Asian twist, celebrating the warmth and diversity of the global Indian diaspora. The single accompanies the much-anticipated film Christmas Karma, which hits cinemas November 14th across the UK, Ireland, and the US. The track will also feature on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which releases on the same day via True Brit Entertainment and Ketchup Entertainment.

A Collaboration Years In The Making

For fans of both Chopra Jonas and Chadha, this creative collaboration carries special personal significance. The two cultural powerhouses — each known for breaking boundaries and redefining global representation — share a friendship that dates back many years.

“Gurinder Chadha has been one of the very few stalwarts in entertainment that has championed stories of the Indian diaspora globally and consistently with absolute authenticity and heart. She is a dear friend and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song, that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us, resonates with audiences.” — Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Chadha, celebrated for her iconic films Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light, shared her admiration for the late George Michael and her excitement about collaborating with Chopra Jonas:

“I am the biggest George Michael Fan, and frankly who isn’t, so I am very grateful to his estate for allowing us to put our own unique twist on his classic Christmas song. When I called my mate Priyanka Chopra Jonas to sing our fun Hindi version, she kindly stepped in to support me and the film with her beautiful take on Last Christmas. George loved Bend it like Beckham and invited me for tea after he saw it. I hope he will enjoy this track in heaven and all his fans around the world will sing along to the catchy Hindi vibe!” — Gurinder Chadha

About ‘Christmas Karma’

A festive, fresh, and feel-good musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, Christmas Karma follows Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) as Mr. Sood, a modern-day Scrooge on an unforgettable and magical journey with the three Ghosts of Christmas — Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, and Boy George — who help him confront his demons and discover that kindness is the real meaning of Christmas.

The film also stars Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, Danny Dyer, and Hugh Bonneville.

The soundtrack, influenced by gospel, bhangra, Christmas carols, rap, and classic pop, is a vibrant celebration of Britain’s cultural mosaic. The full-length tracks bring to life the film’s uplifting tone, with electrifying performances from Gary Barlow, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Billy Porter, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Boy George, and Malkit Singh, alongside songwriting and production contributions from Nitin Sawhney, Ben Cullum, Panjabi MC, and Hilmi Jaidin.

The Soundtrack: A Celebration Of Global Sounds

The Christmas Karma (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) album has already been previewed by the release of its title track, “Christmas Karma” — a stunning musical centerpiece performed by Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, and Austin Howard.

Below is the official tracklist, with all tracks featuring the Christmas Karma cast:

‘Christmas Karma’ – Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Austin Howard ‘Manz a Scrooge’ – Doc Brown, Lady Leshurr, Shaznay Lewis ‘A Gift is a Still a Gift’ – Leo Suter, Pixie Lott ‘Money Talks’ – Gary Barlow ‘Funky Christmas Feeling’ – Joy Farrukh ‘Pain of the Past – Part 1: Africa’ – Boy George ‘Pain of the Past – Part 2: England’ – Boy George ‘Rise Up’ – Billy Porter ‘Boy Inside the Man’ – Leo Suter, Pixie Lott ‘Christmas Bhangra Karma Featuring Jind Mahi’ – Jassi Sidhu, Malkit Singh ‘Pain of the Past – Part 3: The Future’ – Boy George, Billy Porter ‘Favourite Time of the Year’ – Shaznay Lewis, Joy Farrukh ‘Christmas Karma / Bhangra Song / Jind Mahi Finale’ – ‘Christmas Karma’ featuring Doc Brown and Malkit Singh ‘Boy Inside the Man African Finale’ – Gary Barlow ‘Last Christmas’ (Desi Version) – Priyanka Chopra ‘Christmas Karma’ (Radio Edit) – Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Austin Howard ‘Rise Up’ (Radio Edit) – Billy Porter ‘Last Christmas’ (Sitar / Guitar Version) – Anoushka Shankar, Nitin Sawhney

This dynamic lineup underscores Chadha’s signature storytelling style — fusing music, emotion, and multicultural identity into a joyful cinematic experience that reimagines what a holiday film can be.

