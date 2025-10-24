Reviving Judi Singh: Baljit Sangra’s Tribute To A Forgotten Jazz Icon

As part of IFFSA Toronto’s fifth day of screenings, I had the opportunity to attend the premiere of Have You Heard Judi Singh? – a moving tribute to Canada’s forgotten jazz icon. Presented at Canada’s leading South Asian film festival, where ANOKHI LIFE is proud to serve as a media partner, the evening celebrated not only a musical legacy but also the amplification of diverse Canadian voices. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Baljit Sangra, the documentary spotlights Judi Singh, a trailblazing Indian-Punjabi-Black Canadian artist whose voice once lit up Edmonton’s jazz scene in the late 1950s and continues to echo through time.

Now in its 14th year, IFFSA Toronto (International Film Festival of South Asia) is Canada’s largest South Asian film festival and a leading global platform for South Asian cinema. Dedicated to promoting cross-cultural storytelling and emerging voices, the festival showcases films that explore identity, heritage, and social impact while bridging communities through the power of film. Each year, IFFSA Toronto brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences to celebrate the depth and diversity of South Asian stories from around the world.

During my interaction with Baljit, she shared her passion for reviving Judi’s story, one that beautifully bridges cultural, musical, and generational divides. The film gracefully reintroduces Judi Singh’s remarkable journey, framed by her multicultural upbringing and her timeless contributions to Canada’s musical heritage. Through a blend of rare archival footage, poignant interviews, and heartfelt storytelling, Sangra brings Singh’s voice and spirit back into the spotlight, reminding us why representation and remembrance matter in shaping Canada’s creative landscape.

Catch my exclusive red carpet interview with director Baljit Sangra as we discuss amplifying Canadian voices, the emotional process behind bringing Judi’s story to screen, and what it means to celebrate a Punjabi-Black jazz icon on such a global platform.

Our Exclusive Chat With Baljit Sangra

Mehak Kapoor: Welcome to ANOKHI MEDIA! I’m Mehak, so nice to meet you.

Congratulations, Baljeet, on Have You Heard Judi Singh. It’s been a success at numerous festivals. Judi Singh was a Punjabi Black Canadian artist. How important was it for you to amplify diverse Canadian voices through this film?

Baljit Sangra: Very important. When I read the article Why Has Edmonton Forgotten Judi Singh?, I saw a picture of her in it. It was published by CBC Arts and written by a South Asian historian from Edmonton. I saw a photo of Judi on an album cover, and another of her parents, her father, a Punjabi pioneer, and her mother, a Black Canadian whose family migrated north after slavery. I remember thinking, How have I never heard of her? Then I went on YouTube and Spotify, and her voice was absolutely stunning. I loved how those two communities came together at the turn of the century and the struggles they faced.

And yes, the intersectionality between the Black and Punjabi communities way back then really struck me. I discovered her music after reading the article, which was widely reposted through CBC Arts and other publications. Some of her songs were on Spotify, and there were old YouTube videos of her performing on CBC TV shows from the 1960s. She looked so beautiful and had such a rich, jazz-infused voice with perfect pitch. She recorded two albums, appeared as a guest on several TV shows, and even went to New York to record with the famous jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw. I was deeply impressed by her career.

Mehak Kapoor: That’s beautiful. Was there a moment while making the film that really moved you emotionally, especially when you talk about her family and the hurdles she went through?

Baljit Sangra: I was really moved by how she always had her family’s support. She was one of seven children, and they grew up surrounded by music. She often spoke about her father playing Indian music and instruments at home, and how he encouraged the arts within the family. That was truly beautiful.

The 1950s and 1960s were such challenging times, especially for a woman of colour pursuing a career in jazz. Yet, every time life threw challenges her way or things didn’t work out as planned, she never gave up. I deeply admired her strength and resilience. I used a combination of interviews and reenactments. I had someone portray her to help keep her story alive in the present. I also found some incredible audio recordings and archival footage from the 1960s of her performing on CBC shows. Along with interviews from her collaborators, fellow musicians, family members, childhood friends, her daughter, and her son, I blended everything to create a beautiful, cohesive story.

Mehak Kapoor: That’s fabulous. How does it feel to have this film screened here at IFFSA Toronto?

Baljit Sangra: Oh, I’m so excited to bring it to IFFSA. Yes, the reception has been amazing. I attended the gala premiere a few nights ago, and it was incredible. I was so surprised to receive an Impact Award. What a warm welcome from this festival, the programming has been remarkable. The industry professionals and speakers they’ve brought in to discuss filmmaking have been truly inspiring. This is my first time here, and I really hope it won’t be my last. I’d love to come again next year.

Mehak Kapoor: Absolutely, Baljit, you’re an award-winning filmmaker yourself. Congratulations on that!

After this project, what is next for you?

Baljit Sangra: I’ve got a few projects in development. I’m always drawn to diasporic stories. I’ve explored a range of topics: youth gang violence in Warrior Boyz, three sisters dealing with childhood sexual abuse and taking their abuser to court in Because We’re Girls, and Punjabi hockey elites in Maria Shakira. There’s more, of course, but what connects them all is the richness of storytelling. We have so many powerful stories to tell.

This one, though, was a gem I discovered by simply reading an article. I really believe Judi Singh deserves to be remembered. Indian artists are doing incredibly well musically right now, at the Junos and on global stages, but it’s also important to recognise that we had trailblazers decades ago, paving the way long before.

Mehak Kapoor: Yes, absolutely. Thank you so much, Baljeet, for speaking with me. Once again, congratulations, and I wish you all the best for your future endeavours.

Baljit Sangra: Thank you, Mehak and Anokhi Media, for your support!

Review – Have You Heard Judi Singh?

In the following section, I’ll share my personal experience at the screening and provide my review of Have You Heard Judi Singh? This film reclaims history and touches the heart with its moving portrayal of identity, artistry, and belonging.

Watching the premiere screening of Have You Heard Judi Singh at Cineplex Courtney Park in Mississauga on October 13 was a deeply moving experience. The film opened by highlighting Judi’s family, her parents, Sohan Singh Bhullar and Effie Jones who shaped her resilience and confidence, and her seven siblings. Her father, a Punjabi pioneer, filled their home with Indian music and instruments, encouraging the arts from a young age, while her mother instilled strength, resilience, and self-belief. The film also explored her children, Emily Hughes and Jesse Hughes, who shared personal anecdotes and memories, giving a heartfelt glimpse into her life beyond the stage.

Judi Singh’s father, Sohan Singh Bhullar, was among the first Sikh immigrants to settle in Alberta, while her mother, Effie Jones, was raised in Amber Valley, a rural community roughly 170 km north of Edmonton, established by African Americans escaping the United States.

The documentary then traced Judi’s early journey in the 1960s Edmonton jazz scene, a time when very few female vocalists existed, and none quite like her. She carved out her own niche in a male-dominated world, navigating her path alongside jazz legends like Art Blakey, Wynton Marsalis, Woody Shaw, and Chet Baker. Her extraordinary talent and natural stage presence, the elusive ‘IT factor’, were evident from the very beginning.

Her love life was portrayed with nuance, particularly her relationship with guitarist Lenny Breau. Despite Lenny being married with two children, their mutual admiration and musical chemistry were undeniable. The series captured the challenges of their relationship, including Judi’s struggles as she tried to build a stable life while balancing her career and family. The story showed her resilience in navigating these personal hurdles, making her journey even more compelling.

As her career unfolded, the documentary celebrated her achievements. From performing with Kenny and Big Miller, collaborating closely with Tommy Banks, to recording with jazz great Woody Shaw in New York, Judi’s musical legacy was remarkable. The film also highlighted her creativity, from her soulful improvisations to her artwork, demonstrating her multi-dimensional artistry. Archival footage, family photos, vinyl records, and interviews with collaborators brought her story vividly to life.

The film also did a remarkable job capturing the complexities of Judi’s personal life, the joys, the struggles, and the relationships that shaped her. Her bond with her children, Emily and Jesse Hughes, came through vividly, revealing both tenderness and the challenges she faced as a mother balancing family and a demanding career. The portrayal of her relationship with Lenny Breau was handled with nuance, showing the intensity of their love, the obstacles they faced, and the resilience Judi displayed throughout.

Equally compelling was how the documentary showcased her professional journey. From her early performances in Edmonton to collaborations with jazz icons like Tommy Banks and Woody Shaw, every moment emphasized her dedication, talent, and the impact she had on the jazz community. Archival footage, photographs, and personal artefacts added depth, making the audience feel connected to her story.

The careful attention to her musical legacy, including her recordings, improvisational genius, and stage presence, highlighted the extraordinary skill that set her apart. The film honoured not just her achievements but also her courage, her cultural heritage, and the barriers she broke as a woman of colour in a male-dominated industry.

By the end, I felt a profound appreciation for Judi Singh, not just as a musician, but as a person who lived with passion, strength, and authenticity. The docuseries leaves viewers inspired, celebrating a life that, though once overlooked, now receives the recognition and admiration it truly deserves.

