A Winter Staycation Guide To The Year’s Must-Watch South Asian Films & Shows

Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 brings back the courtroom chaos, sharp satire, and laugh-out-loud moments that made the franchise iconic. And don’t worry, I may love my intense, soul-shaking films, but I also appreciate a good, logical comedy, and this one absolutely delivers. The film reunites Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, and the actresses, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi, turning the courtroom into a battleground of wit, ego, and brilliantly timed one-liners. This instalment ramps up the humour without losing the razor-sharp commentary on India’s legal system. The arguments are clever, the exchanges are quick, and the script balances comedy with substance in a way that feels refreshing in today’s landscape of over-the-top comedies. Underneath the jokes lies a story with real stakes, smart twists, and enough courtroom tension to keep you hooked. If you’re in the mood for a film that makes you laugh, think, and laugh again, Jolly LLB 3 is exactly that perfect holiday pick. It is feel-good cinema with a brain and a reminder that humour lands best when it’s rooted in truth. Where to Watch: Netflix Homebound ANOKHI LIFE covered Homebound at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it’s truly a film worth experiencing. It doesn’t follow the path of a typical happy ending, but instead offers a quiet, powerful lesson about life, resilience, and human connections. Neeraj Ghaywan’s thoughtful and immersive work, with every frame carefully crafted to reflect the emotions and struggles of its characters. The film’s pacing and tone make it both reflective and impactful, leaving the audience deeply moved. Ishaan Khatter delivers a remarkable performance, bringing authenticity and depth to his role. At the same time, Vishal Jethwa stands out with an intense and nuanced portrayal that lingers long after the film ends. Together, their performances elevate Homebound, making it more than just a story; it’s an experience that resonates, challenges, and stays with you, offering moments of introspection and emotional resonance in contemporary cinema. Where to Watch: Netflix Chhaava The death of Chhatrapati Shivaji ignites a fierce clash between the Marathas and the Mughal Empire. His son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, rises to lead the resistance against Aurangzeb’s relentless forces. Through battles, political intrigue, and relentless challenges, Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava captures the epic struggle for power while highlighting the courage and determination of Sambhaji Maharaj in defending his people and his kingdom. As they watch the film, audiences are swept up in a wave of pride and admiration for Sambhaji Maharaj’s unwavering devotion, heroism, and sacrifice and Vicky Kaushal‘s portrayal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji. At the same time, the atrocities inflicted by Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna, evoke profound sorrow and anger. This cinematic portrayal is one of my top picks this year, brimming with energy, passion, and patriotism, and it left me saluting the spirit and valour of my country. Where to Watch: Netflix Dhurandhar Set against the backdrop of pivotal terror attacks in India’s recent history, including the IC-814 hijacking, the Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the film navigates a secret intelligence mission led by IB chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan). Operating under the codename Dhurandhar, the narrative blends fiction with real-world inspiration, anchoring its tension in a covert war against terror networks. At the centre is Hamza (Ranveer Singh), a deeply embedded undercover operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal underbelly, specifically the volatile Lyari gang ecosystem, to dismantle threats from within. Unfolding in carefully structured chapters, director Aditya Dhar builds a dark, immersive world that spans nearly three and a half hours without feeling indulgent. Dhurandhar‘s storytelling remains sharp and controlled, sustained by a striking background score that reimagines classic Bappi Lahiri tracks through a modern lens. This fusion of sound and narrative fuels the film’s intensity, maintaining a relentless rhythm that keeps the experience gripping from start to finish. Where to Watch: Theatres – OTT release, Netflix Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 I have never fully warmed to Kapil Sharma’s big-screen outings, though on television, he remains effortlessly entertaining. His comic timing, quick wit, and natural charm shine far brighter in that space. That being said, Zwigato showcased Kapil Sharma’s ability to bring depth and sincerity to the screen, while his latest outing, the Anukalp Goswami-directed sequel to Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, fully embraces over-the-top humour and comedic chaos. The film stars Kapil Sharma as Mohan Sharma, whose quest for love leads to a string of hilarious complications. Each attempt to marry Saniya Mirza, played by Ayesha Khan, results in him ending up married to someone else instead, spanning Hindu, Muslim, and Christian faiths. Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain, Parul Gulati, Manjot Singh, and Hira Warina add to the comic chaos. Just as Mohan starts making peace with his tangled life, Saniya returns in a surprising new avatar as Simran, a Sikh woman, taking the comedy to even greater heights. Where to Watch: Theatres Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will hit theatres on December 25, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is a lighthearted Hindi romantic comedy that offers moments of charm and fun. The story follows two individuals who cross paths while navigating self-discovery and personal growth. As their connection deepens, family pressures and societal expectations challenge their bond, leaving them clinging to the hope of a reunion and a second chance at love. Where to Watch: Theatres Ikkis We bid a heartfelt Om Shanti to the legendary Dharmendra, a true icon of Hindi cinema and a man known for his charm and golden heart. His final film, Ikkis, was slated for a December 25 release, but intense competition at the box office during the festive season has delayed its debut. The clash comes amid the massive success of Dhurandhar and the upcoming Hollywood spectacle Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing in India on December 19, 2025. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Rahul Dev, Deepak Dobriyal, Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ekavali Khanna, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Pragati Anand, Guneet Sandhu, and Sikandar Kher. The film promises a compelling mix of talent and storytelling, marking a memorable farewell to one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. Where to Watch: Theatres

MK’s OTT Must-Watches of 2025

Single Papa

I tuned into Single Papa, which premiered on Netflix on December 12, and found it to be a tender, emotionally grounded series that mirrors everyday life with quiet sincerity. The narrative follows Gaurav Gehlot, played by Kunal Kemmu, a man in his thirties whose easygoing, immature lifestyle is upended when unforeseen circumstances push him into the role of a single parent.

Kunal Kemmu brings honesty and warmth to Gaurav’s journey, making his internal conflicts feel natural and deeply human. Prajakta Koli is equally compelling as his sister, portraying a woman balancing professional aspirations with relentless societal pressure to marry. The supporting cast, including Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Isha Talwar, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, and others, enriches the narrative with humour, empathy, and authenticity, grounding the series in its Haryanvi family setting. Single Papa remains a comforting, easy watch.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dupahiya

There is something deeply comforting about stories rooted in rural India, and this year’s standout addition to that space is Dupahiya. After audiences embraced Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video, Dupahiya arrived with a similar warmth and relatability. What begins as a simple tale about a missing bicycle gradually unfolds into a thoughtful exploration of social issues: dowry, colourism, acceptance, and the subtle dynamics that shape everyday life in small towns.

The series blends humour, family tensions, and heartfelt moments, culminating in an emotional finale that stays with you. It stands firmly among the strongest Indian releases of 2025. Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Bhuvan Arora elevate the storytelling with exceptional performances that bring sincerity, depth, and authenticity to every scene.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Khauf

The horror genre has always been my comfort zone, shaped early on by classics like The Exorcist (1973) and the unmistakable impact of The Conjuring franchise. Naturally, I rarely miss the chance to dive into anything that promises a blend of fear, mystery, or the supernatural. My latest watch was Smita Singh’s Khauf, and I even took a moment to personally express my appreciation to the team behind the series.

What Khauf delivers is a striking mix of psychological tension and an unsettling, almost spectral atmosphere.

The narrative drags you into an unsettling psychological descent, weaving paranoia, fear, and emotional unrest into a tightly held grip that feels nightmarish and deeply immersive. Long after the screen fades to black, its impact lingers. Anchoring this intense experience are compelling performances by Monika Panwar as Madhu, Chum Darang as Svetlana, Rajat Kapoor as Hakim, Riya Shukla as Komal, Abhishek Chauhan as Arun, Gagan Arora as Nakul, Shilpa Shukla as Dr Shohini Varma, and Arista Mehta as Kiara, each adding nuance and gravity to the story’s haunting tone.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mandala Murders

With a cast led by Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Surveen Chawla, the series certainly sets up the promise of an intense thriller driven by themes of loyalty, belief, and emotional conflict. As someone who genuinely enjoys layered mystery dramas, I went into it with curiosity, hoping for a gripping ride.

Spread across eight episodes, Mandala Murders tracks a detective and a former cop as they unravel a chain of ritualistic killings in the fictional town of Charandaspur. The premise is intriguing, and the atmosphere has its moments, but for me, it landed more as a one-time watch rather than something truly compelling. It delivers enough to keep you engaged for a while, but it didn’t leave a lasting impression.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The buzz around The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unavoidable, and honestly, no other show in recent memory has drawn this level of attention; largely because it marks Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. He packs his first OTT outing with celebrity cameos across all eight episodes, pulling it off with the ease only a Khan can manage. Beyond the star power, the show also delivers solid performances and a fair share of twists. The standout casting win is the easy, entertaining camaraderie between Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal, while Bobby Deol delivers a dark, overbearing parent. Add to that appearances from Karan Johar, Emraan Hashmi, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, and more, and you get a satirical, exaggerated mirror of the film industry.

For me, this lands squarely in the “one-time watch” category. It is quirky, occasionally absurd, and weirdly entertaining if you walk in without overthinking anything. As time passes, it does its job; you may raise an eyebrow, you may laugh unexpectedly, but you won’t feel punished for pressing play.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dabba Cartel

Behind the façade of a simple tiffin delivery service, a group of ordinary middle-class women operates an intricate drug network. This premise instantly sets the tone of Vishnu Menon, Akanksha Seda, Shibani Akhtar, and Gaurav Kapoor’s Dabba Cartel. The plot thickens when an investigation into a pharmaceutical company risks exposing their hidden operation, dragging the women into deeper turmoil. The powerhouse female cast elevates the series with sharp wit and vibrant performances, while the writing stays precise, the characters vivid, and the humour perfectly blended.

I genuinely enjoyed every moment of this binge. With each episode, the madness escalates most entertainingly, balancing tension with brilliantly timed everyday absurdities. A tense stakeout is instantly disarmed by a simple request to move a parked car, and that unexpected moment of levity perfectly captures the spirit of the series. It finds humour in the everyday, transforming small interruptions into standout moments and making the experience consistently entertaining from beginning to end. Powering this sharp, engaging tone is a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shalini Pandey as Raji Jagtap, Anjali Anand as Shahida, Nimisha Sajayan as Mala, Jyothika as Varuna Dasgupta, Sai Tamhankar as SI Preeti, along with Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao as Ajit Pathak, Jisshu Sengupta as Shankar Dasgupta, Sunil Grover as Chacko Kurian, and Sushmita Mukherjee as Tejaswi Tijori, each adding their own distinct flavour to the narrative.

Where to Watch: Netflix