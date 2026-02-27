Editor’s Picks: Indian Whodunits To Binge This Weekend

I’ve always gravitated toward international thrillers and murder mysteries, and honestly, OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video have only deepened that obsession. From Korean dramas to English crime sagas, the storytelling feels sharp, immersive, and undeniably classic, with every detail layered and every twist earned. I’ll be curating a full list for our readers soon, but in this piece, I’m focusing on Hindi murder mysteries and thrillers. The next article will delve deeper into the genre.

My Handpicked Indian Whodunits & Thrillers:

Raat Akeli Hai – Netflix

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun

Starting with Raat Akeli Hai – a slow-burn crime drama that instantly pulls you into the shadows of small-town India. The story centres on a determined local cop investigating the shocking murder of a groom on his wedding night. What unfolds isn’t just a case, but a layered unravelling of family secrets, buried tensions, and uncomfortable truths.

In its second season, this sequel to Raat Akeli Hai introduces a fresh storyline with a new ensemble cast, revolving around the Bansal murder case. The narrative skillfully blends superstition with stark reality, crafting a layered investigative thriller. At its core is an upright police officer, steadfast in his pursuit of the truth.

What I loved most was how the film builds tension quietly, the moody visuals, the restrained storytelling, and the performances that feel raw and real. It’s more than a murder mystery; it’s a sharp commentary on power, patriarchy, and the silences that linger within families.

The Buckingham Murders – Netflix

Cast: Ranveer Brar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Buckingham Murders stayed with me long after the credits rolled. The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective carrying the weight of her own devastating loss, who is assigned to investigate the killing of a young child in a quiet British town.

What struck me most is how intimate the storytelling feels. Rather than relying purely on shock value, the narrative leans into the emotional undercurrents: grief, displacement, guilt, and the quiet unravelling that happens when pain seeps into duty. Yes, there are twists, but for me, the real tension comes from watching a woman navigate her own brokenness as she chases the truth. It’s restrained, heavy, and deeply human.

Guilty – Talvar – Prime Video

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sohum Shah, Tabu