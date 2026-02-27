Editor’s Picks: Indian Whodunits To Binge This Weekend

Lately, audiences seem far more drawn to a genre that’s always existed but is finally getting its due, the good old whodunit. For the longest time, Hindi cinema revolved around rom-coms, high-pitched family drama, and heroines running around trees in song sequences. But OTT has flipped the script. Thanks to streaming platforms, storytelling has evolved, and genres have expanded beyond the familiar formula, giving thrillers and mysteries the space they deserve.
I’ve always gravitated toward international thrillers and murder mysteries, and honestly, OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video have only deepened that obsession. From Korean dramas to English crime sagas, the storytelling feels sharp, immersive, and undeniably classic, with every detail layered and every twist earned. I’ll be curating a full list for our readers soon, but in this piece, I’m focusing on Hindi murder mysteries and thrillers. The next article will delve deeper into the genre.
My Handpicked Indian Whodunits & Thrillers:
Raat Akeli Hai – Netflix
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun
Starting with Raat Akeli Hai – a slow-burn crime drama that instantly pulls you into the shadows of small-town India. The story centres on a determined local cop investigating the shocking murder of a groom on his wedding night. What unfolds isn’t just a case, but a layered unravelling of family secrets, buried tensions, and uncomfortable truths.
In its second season, this sequel to Raat Akeli Hai introduces a fresh storyline with a new ensemble cast, revolving around the Bansal murder case. The narrative skillfully blends superstition with stark reality, crafting a layered investigative thriller. At its core is an upright police officer, steadfast in his pursuit of the truth.
What I loved most was how the film builds tension quietly, the moody visuals, the restrained storytelling, and the performances that feel raw and real. It’s more than a murder mystery; it’s a sharp commentary on power, patriarchy, and the silences that linger within families.
The Buckingham Murders – Netflix
Cast: Ranveer Brar, Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Buckingham Murders stayed with me long after the credits rolled. The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective carrying the weight of her own devastating loss, who is assigned to investigate the killing of a young child in a quiet British town.
What struck me most is how intimate the storytelling feels. Rather than relying purely on shock value, the narrative leans into the emotional undercurrents: grief, displacement, guilt, and the quiet unravelling that happens when pain seeps into duty. Yes, there are twists, but for me, the real tension comes from watching a woman navigate her own brokenness as she chases the truth. It’s restrained, heavy, and deeply human.
Guilty – Talvar – Prime Video
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sohum Shah, Tabu
Talvar, inspired by the 2008 Noida double-murder case, revisits one of the most disturbing true-crime stories I’ve ever come across. At the heart of it is a brutal double homicide, with suspicion shockingly turning toward the victim’s own parents, accused of killing their teenage daughter. The narrative unfolds through multiple conflicting investigative accounts, each shaped by bias, assumption, and institutional pressure.
What gripped me most was how the film exposed the cracks within the system. As Ashwin Kumar (Irrfan Khan), a composed and methodical investigator from the CDI, steps in to untangle the chaos, the focus shifts from simply solving a crime to examining how prejudice, media frenzy, and human error can derail the pursuit of truth.
Mumbai Police – JioHotstar & YouTube
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rahman, Nihal Pillai, Aparna Nair
The story follows ACP Antony Moses, a police officer determined to track down the man responsible for killing his colleague. Just as he closes in on the suspect, a sudden accident leaves him with partial memory loss. Ironically, he is reassigned to the very same case, forced to piece together clues while battling gaps in his own recollection.
What makes Mumbai Police stand out for me is its non-linear narrative, which keeps the tension alive throughout. While the pacing dips slightly in certain stretches, the screenplay remains gripping, and the execution is sharp. The payoff is worth it, a cleverly constructed twist that redefines everything you thought you understood.
Andhadhun – Prime Video
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Manav Vij, Ashwini Kaleskar, Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Sriram Raghavan
Andhadhun follows the unsettling journey of a blind pianist whose life spirals after he inadvertently becomes entangled in a murder he technically shouldn’t have witnessed. What begins as a coincidence quickly turns into a web of deception, forcing him to navigate danger while maintaining the illusion of what he does, or doesn’t, see.
I still remember watching this in theatres; it remains one of the sharpest thrillers I’ve experienced and is easily available on Prime Video. The zigzag narrative, pitch-perfect performances, and wicked dark humour make it endlessly engaging. Even when you know how it ends, it’s the kind of mystery you’ll revisit to catch the clues you missed.
Manorama Six Feet Under – Netflix
Cast: Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Raima Sen, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vinay Pathak, Yana Gupta, Jogi, Brijendra Kala, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
If you’ve watched Chinatown, you’ll immediately sense the parallels here. I remember stumbling upon this film as a kid, probably far too young for mysteries, but clearly already hooked on them. The story follows an amateur detective in a quiet town in Rajasthan who slowly finds himself entangled in layers of deception, corruption, and murder. What begins as a seemingly straightforward case unravels into something far darker.
Manorama Six Feet Under is a masterful suspense film that captures the depth and tone of the original inspiration. The title gives nothing away. The movie keeps you thinking, piecing together mysteries and spinning theories in your head. While it can feel a bit slow at times, it remains thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding for anyone who loves a well-crafted thriller.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! – Netflix
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Meiyang Chang
Set against the turbulent backdrop of Calcutta during World War II, a young detective finds himself up against a cunning mastermind with sinister plans for global domination. I remember meeting Sushant Singh Rajput at a press event well after the film’s release and congratulating him on his seamless leap from television to Hindi cinema. He was one of the finest actors of his generation, truly. In terms of craft, he reminded me of Irrfan Khan. This film is an absolute must-watch!
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! is a period mystery-thriller in Hindi, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co-produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, adapted from the iconic fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi. A masterful tribute to classic detective stories, it captivates with its taut narrative, rich period detail, and immersive visuals, making it equally appealing to die-hard fans and first-time viewers.
Dahaad – Prime Video
Cast: Vijay Verma, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoe Morani, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah
I still remember watching Dahaad and being completely absorbed by it. The performances stayed with me, and the underlying theme gave the story a haunting depth that lingered long after it ended.
The series follows Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati as she investigates a string of deaths involving women found in public washrooms. What appears to be a wave of isolated suicides gradually exposes a sinister pattern, pointing to a serial offender active across Rajasthan and linked to 27 murders. The narrative draws inspiration from the real-life crimes of Mohan Kumar, known as “Cyanide Mohan,” who preyed on women seeking marriage, exploited their trust, and killed them using cyanide, grounding the thriller in unsettling reality.
Paatal Lok – Prime Video
Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Anindita Bose, Tillotama Shome, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Tamang
Paatal Lok draws loose inspiration from Tarun Tejpal’s 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins. The first season follows a jaded Delhi cop who is handed a botched assassination case that unexpectedly thrusts him into a labyrinth of power, crime, and corruption. In the second season, returning cast members Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag continue their roles, with the narrative shifting against the backdrop of political unrest in Nagaland.
At the centre of the story is Hathiram Chaudhary, a world-weary police officer assigned to probe a sensitive, high-profile investigation. As he digs deeper, he becomes entangled in the shadowy underbelly of society. The series uses the mythological framework of Svarga, Dharti, and Paatal, symbolising heaven, earth, and the netherworld, as an allegory for India’s layered social hierarchy and the four pillars of power.
