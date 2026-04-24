The wedding bells will be ringing in the 2026 season soon enough, and this year brings a fresh take on South Asian bridal and groom styles. This year, for the brides, it’s all about softer colour palettes, statement dupattas and veils, and sculpted blouses that redefine the overall silhouette. Meanwhile, for grooms, the focus has shifted to lightweight sherwanis made for summer alongside elevated accessories that pull the entire look together. Keep reading to dive into each trend and find inspiration for your own wedding look!
Fashion / Pistachio Lehengas & Pastel Sherwanis Plus More 2026 South Asian Wedding Trends
Pistachio Lehengas & Pastel Sherwanis Plus More 2026 South Asian Wedding Trends
Fashion Apr 24, 2026
The 2026 wedding season is ushering in a fresh, modern take on South Asian bridal and groom styles. From soft, romantic palettes and statement draping to lightweight sherwanis and elevated accessories for the fellas, this year’s trends are all about thoughtful details and effortless elegance. Explore the biggest South Asian wedding trends for 2026, from pistachio lehengas and sculpted blouses to pastel sherwanis and elevated groom accessories.
The Modern Colour Palette Is In
For 2026, bridal colour is all about range and personality, not necessarily tradition. As Rashika Mittal notes, “the red bridal lehenga isn’t going anywhere,” but today’s brides are leaning into blush pinks, sage greens, soft blues, and ivory for daytime ceremonies. In fact, Rashika Mittal describes that pastels are no longer secondary; they are becoming a main character choice for brides, especially for outdoor and destination weddings, where they feel light and romantic. However, there is one standout shade in 2026: pistachio green, dubbed “the breakout colour of 2026,” offering a fresh and flattering alternative to deeper greens.
Meanwhile, for evening looks, the mood shifts as “jewel tones…own the [night]” with rich emerald, sapphire, and fuchsia bringing drama and depth, according to Rashika Mittal. Overall, 2026 seems to be more about brides feeling empowered to say ‘to heck with tradition’ and instead choosing colours that feel personal, photogenic, and adaptable across events.
Sheer Layers, Veils & Statement Dupattas
In 2026, the spotlight is on the dupatta and veil as the true statement pieces. As noted by The Nod Mag, “there is a strong shift toward tonal embroidery and layered whites,” signalling a move toward softer detailing rather than bold contrast. This season, according to Mrs. G, brides are leaning into sheer fabrics, such as “tulle, organza, or net” in light, tonal shades that blend seamlessly with the outfit, creating a dreamy, almost weightless effect.
In addition, the focus is on subtle, tone-on-tone palettes and delicate detailing that feels intimate and refined, explains The Nod Mag. Even when going for a bolder effect, the emphasis isn’t on loud colour but on “drama…from construction and presence,” rather than on embellishment, as The Nod Mag describes. All in all, I am loving that this year’s veils and dupattas are soft, layered, and understated, all designed to effortlessly enhance a bride’s look.
Sculpted Blouses & Modern Silhouettes
This season, the bridal blouse is having a big moment in the sun. As Mrs. G states, “blouses are no longer just supporting pieces,” which reflects a shift toward more intentional, design-led styling. Brides are gravitating toward “corset-inspired [blouses], boned bodices, and curved necklines” that enhance the silhouette while still giving elegance.
According to The Nod Mag, details like sheer sleeves, halter necks (which are so nostalgic for me), and structured shoulders add a modern edge without straying too far from tradition; it’s a perfect mix of then and now, in my humble opinion. Paired with lighter lehengas or pre-stitched sarees, these gorgeous blouses create balance, allowing the structure up top to add just the right amount of drama to make the bride shine without overwhelming the full outfit.
Ivory, Pastel & Neutral Sherwanis
For 2026, summer sherwani trends are all about staying cool without sacrificing style. As Shaadi Dukaan notes, “being swaddled…in heavy-embroidery sherwanis…can be really exhausting,” which is why grooms are opting for more breathable and minimal designs that help to beat the summer heat. In addition, grooms are selecting lighter shades, such as ivory, beige, off-white, creams, and blush. That said, lightweight fabrics like “…silk mixes or linen blends” are replacing heavier brocades, making outfits easier to wear across long ceremonies, according to Shaadi Dukaan. Even when embroidery is present, it is more subtle, keeping the ensemble looking refined rather than heavy. All in all, I am loving this shift toward grooms prioritizing comfort while maintaining a clean, polished aesthetic.
Layering, Textures & Elevated Accessories for Grooms
This trend is probably one of my favourite trends: this year, groom accessories are all the rage, with even the smallest details doing the heavy lifting to pull the whole outfit together. Aza Fashions says, “The secret lies in the details,” with accessories elevating even the simplest of looks. Aza Fashions highlights a shift toward minimal, refined pieces, such as sleek watches, clean tie bars, and thoughtfully chosen accent pieces that create elegance with ease.
At the same time, grooms are embracing subtle statement pieces like brooches, patterned pocket squares, and layered chains to add individuality without overwhelming the outfit, notes Aza Fashions. Personalization is also key, with “…custom embroidery…rising to the top,” such as having “…initials on the shirt cuff in a thread colour that matches the wedding theme [or] a small embroidered symbol or message on the corner of a silk square.” It’s all in the details!
I’m absolutely loving this trend as every little thing feels so intentional and carries so much sentiment, making a special day even more magical, in my humble opinion.
To me, the 2026 wedding season is coming in with a softer, more intentional approach. From airy pastels and statement dupattas and veils for brides to lightweight sherwanis and thoughtfully curated accessories for grooms, every detail feels personal and effortlessly elegant. I absolutely love that this season trends are leaning into individuality while still honouring cultural roots, demonstrating that tradition and modern style can exist in perfect harmony!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @falgunishanepeacockindia
Suggested Reading:
From Funnel Necks to Balloon Pants: 5 Spring 2026 Fashion Trends You Need Now!
Devika Goberdhan | Fashion Editor
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
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