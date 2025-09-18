Nazranaa Unveils “Samskriti” Timeless Wearable Art At NYFW For SS26

This vision came alive in 18 ensembles where lehengas and sherwanis were reimagined as living manuscripts.

The showstopper lehenga paid homage to Maharishi Valmiki’s weaving of the Gayatri Mantra into the Ramayana. With 24 panels — each beginning with a mantra syllable and hand-painted with verses and stories from the epic — the garment transcended fashion to become a wearable scripture. Its dupatta, depicting Valmiki in the act of writing, sealed the design as both artifact and art.





Reclaiming Heritage On The NYFW Stage

For the South Asian diaspora, Samskriti is more than couture — it is reclamation. Too often, Indian philosophical and literary genius has been sidelined in global narratives. By bringing these stories to the heart of New York’s fashion stage, Nazranaa is not only redefining bridalwear but also asserting India’s intellectual legacy as a force within contemporary culture.

In bridging heritage and high fashion, Nazranaa reminds us that couture can be both aesthetic indulgence and cultural activism — a reminder that South Asian creativity, rooted in centuries of brilliance, deserves not only to be remembered but revered.

Nazranaa’s Samskriti collection is now available at nazranaanj.com