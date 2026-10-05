IFFSA TORONTO 2026: Kal Penn, Sayani Gupta & A Celebration Of Dharmendra Lead The Festival Highlights

The International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto returns October 8–18, 2026, with 120+ films and 50+ events across 11 days. Major premieres, filmmaker conversations, masterclasses and musical celebrations make this anniversary edition an invitation to discover South Asian and diaspora storytelling in its many forms.

For audiences, that means a program that moves between intimate family dramas, women challenging expectations, immigrant experiences and imagined futures. For filmmakers, it offers opportunities to explore the craft, connections and business decisions that help stories reach the screen.

Check Schedule & Get Your Passes Now

A Platform For South Asian Stories

IFFSA Toronto operates year-round to develop, promote and celebrate South Asian screen arts in Canada. Its programming centres South Asian cultures and identities, bringing established and emerging creatives into conversation with audiences.

That mission gives the anniversary program a broader purpose: creating space for different languages, perspectives and experiences, while helping build the community around the work.

Two Opening Films With Very Different Stakes

Afghan auteur Shahrbanoo Sadat’s No Good Men arrives after opening the 2026 Berlinale. Set in Afghanistan in 2021, shortly before the Taliban’s return to power, it follows Naru, the only camerawoman at Kabul’s main television station.

Having left an unfaithful husband and facing a struggle over custody of her young son, Naru has lost faith in men. A professional opportunity with journalist Qodrat complicates that conviction as they report across Kabul. The film brings questions of trust, independence and intimacy into a city approaching profound change.

Alongside it, Thane Economou’s Trust Me, I’m a Doctor stars Kal Penn, Linda Hamilton and Abbie Cornish. It follows Dr. Sandeep Kapoor after he is implicated in the death of his former patient, Anna Nicole Smith. Amid tabloid scrutiny and a drug conspiracy trial, his fight to clear his name exposes the collision of celebrity, justice and private life.

Both opening films are scheduled for October 8 at 7 p.m. at Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park in Mississauga.

Gala Premieres That Challenge Expectations

The Gala Premiere lineup continues with stories of identity, obligation and resistance.

Rubaiyat Hossain’s Difficult Bride follows a woman experiencing strange visions as her wedding approaches, examining the restrictive expectations placed on brides. It screens October 11 at 2 p.m.

Later that day, Ian Bawa’s Strong Son screens at 5 p.m. A former bodybuilder returns home to care for his aging father, confronting unresolved emotions and a version of strength that physical power alone cannot provide.

In Tribeny Rai’s Shape of Momo, Bishnu and a multigenerational family of women navigate patriarchal expectations and the choice to accommodate or challenge them. The film screens October 12 at 2 p.m.

The program also includes:

Biju Kurup’s An Ode to Black Ants , a fantasy satire drama exploring identity, memory and the past against rural Gujarat landscapes; October 14 at 6:30 p.m.

, a fantasy satire drama exploring identity, memory and the past against rural Gujarat landscapes; Sukh Sanghera’s BTown , inspired by true events and following international students confronting exploitation and the difficulties of building a future in Canada; October 15 at 6:30 p.m.

, inspired by true events and following international students confronting exploitation and the difficulties of building a future in Canada; Khizer Khani’s Midnight Dreamers, receiving its world premiere and following two brothers fleeing a tyrannical government in a society devastated by a virus; October 16 at 6:30 p.m.

These screenings take place at Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park. They represent just part of a wider selection of features, shorts and emerging voices from Canada, South Asia and the global diaspora.

Celebrating Dharmendra Through Film And Music

IFFSA’s celebration of Dharmendra begins with a rare theatrical presentation of Anupama on October 10 at 4 p.m. at Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and also starring Sharmila Tagore, the film follows a young woman whose difficult relationship with her father begins to change through her connection with a sensitive poet.

The tribute continues at Courtyard by Marriott in Brampton with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas at 7:30 p.m., celebrating songs associated with Dharmendra’s films. Garam Dharam, a reception honouring his charisma and screen legacy, follows at 9 p.m.

Explore both celebrations through the special-events program.

Check Schedule & Get Your Passes Now

Sayani Gupta And Shahrbanoo Sadat Take The Conversation Further

The IFFSA Film Summit runs October 10–12 at Courtyard by Marriott, 90 Biscayne Crescent, Brampton, connecting creative practice with career development.

On October 10 at 5:30 p.m., Sayani Gupta leads ‘Becoming a Star, Remaining an Actor’, examining performance, role choices and sustaining artistic range as recognition grows.

On October 11 at 5:15 p.m., Shahrbanoo Sadat presents ‘From Cannes to Berlinale’, exploring the creative and professional decisions behind her international career.

Other sessions address debut features, costume design, screen adaptations, Canadian funding and careers spanning Canada and Hollywood. A conversation with the Canadian Film Centre considers how a creative voice develops into a lasting body of work.

On October 12 at 2 p.m., the IFFSA Talent Fund’s Bright Lights 2026/27 finalists pitch ten projects to an industry jury; winning projects receive production financing and continued mentorship.

Three-day, one-day and individual-event admission options are listed. The industry think tank is by invitation.

Red Carpets, Receptions And An Opening Gala

The festivities begin October 8 at 3:30 p.m. with an inauguration and cocktail reception at Courtyard by Marriott in Brampton, ahead of the opening films’ red carpet and Canadian premieres. Film tickets are sold separately.

On October 9, the Opening Gala takes place at Nuvo Event Space, 7920 Mississauga Road, Brampton.

The special-events lineup also includes Darbaar, a cinéaste reception on October 11 at 10 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, following Pakeezah: Film in Concert.

Closing With Jean Renoir’s The River

The festival closes with Jean Renoir’s The River on October 18 at 2 p.m. at Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park.

Renoir’s first colour feature, filmed entirely on location in India and based on Rumer Godden’s novel, follows three young women growing up beside a Bengal river. Its place in the anniversary program brings a classic cinematic perspective into conversation with the contemporary stories preceding it.

Discover the complete program, tickets and special offers at IFFSAToronto.com. Explore the film listings, Film Summit and special events to plan your festival experience.

Check Schedule & Get Your Passes Now

The festival lists screenings and events for audiences aged 18+. Schedules are subject to change.

Image credit: IFFSA Toronto

Suggested Reading:

IFFSA Toronto 2025 Brings 100+ Film Premieres To The GTA