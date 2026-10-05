Community Spotlight / IFFSA TORONTO 2026: Kal Penn, Sayani Gupta & A Celebration Of Dharmendra Lead The Festival Highlights

IFFSA TORONTO 2026: Kal Penn, Sayani Gupta & A Celebration Of Dharmendra Lead The Festival Highlights

Community Spotlight Oct 05, 2026

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Farah Khan | Editorial Director

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Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

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