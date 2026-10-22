Entertainment / THE DARK SIDE OF THE IMMIGRANT DREAM: How Sriram Emani’s Award-Winning JAM BOY Questions America As The Land Of Opportunity

THE DARK SIDE OF THE IMMIGRANT DREAM: How Sriram Emani’s Award-Winning JAM BOY Questions America As The Land Of Opportunity

Entertainment Oct 22, 2026

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Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

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Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

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